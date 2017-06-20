Trade Assistant MT5

4.41

It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions.


Additional materials and instructions

Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account


Line function - shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit.

With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics before opening.

 

Risk management - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the size of the Stop Loss order.

It allows you to set any size of Stop Loss and at the same time to observe the set risk.

Lot calc button - enables/disables risk calculation.

In the Risk field set the necessary value of risk in percent from 0 to 100 or in the deposit currency.

On the Settings tab select the variant of risk calculation: $ Currency, % Balance, % Equity, % Free Margin, % Custom, % AB prev Day, % AB prev Week, % AB prev Month.

 

R/TP and R/SL - sets the relation of Take Profit to Stop Loss.

This allows you to set the size of the profit relative to the loss.

For example 1: 1 - this means the size of TP = SL,

2 : 1 - this means that the TP is twice as big as the SL.

RR - on/off the ratio.

 

Orders management

  • The panel supports market and pending orders.
  • Trade time manager - opening or closing by time.
  • Close position by parts - closes a part of the order as a percentage of the set volume.
  • Trailing Stop - 7 options for managing Stop Loss orders (in pips, Fractals, MA, Parabolic SAR, ATR, Partial Close, High Low Bar).
  • Breakeven - moving the Stop Loss to a level without a loss.
  • Limit Order Trailing - moves the Limit Order following the market price at a distance.
  • OCO Order - function of cancellation of several pending orders, if one of them is activated.
  • Virtual pending orders.
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit - Hide SL TP.
  • Closing of positions by order type.
  • Closing of positions when a specified profit is reached.


Additional functions

  • Symbol switch - changes the symbol of the current chart (or it is enabled separately for all charts).
  • Hotkeys - trade functions and chart control are available.
  • Notification when support and resistance lines are broken.
  • Screenshot of the chart - when clicking the button on the toolbar or automatically.


Reviews 282
Ketev Trading
26
Ketev Trading 2026.08.20 05:22 
 

Très bon logiciel de Trading et facile a utiliser, SVP a quand la période promotionnelle pour la version MT5 ?

Tom Owens
23
Tom Owens 2026.05.20 14:27 
 

used to be great, but it cannot do market orders now. im constantly left in a placed order when i execute a market order. Lost loads today because of this

Edit: My bad, you need to uncheck the stop and limit options for a proper market entry. updating to 5*

Digital Revolution
68
Digital Revolution 2026.05.12 10:49 
 

This is one of my Fav EA very easy to use and one of the most powerful you can get your hand on I think it's beating MagicKey right away .. Thanks

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Ketev Trading
26
Ketev Trading 2026.08.20 05:22 
 

Très bon logiciel de Trading et facile a utiliser, SVP a quand la période promotionnelle pour la version MT5 ?

Роман Кравченко
73
Роман Кравченко 2026.08.04 08:04 
 

Not recommended. Zero customer support and licensing issues. Bought this product for a high price. When a critical license bug occurred (the system blocks download while UI shows available activations), I reached out to the developer for assistance. The author read my messages and completely ignored the issue, leaving me stranded. If you encounter any technical or license sync glitch, don't expect any help after they take your money. Buy at your own risk.

Savit Lappanapornwong
66
Savit Lappanapornwong 2026.07.11 11:17 
 

To be honest, I've been having a lot of problems using MTHR lately. It's been completely unresponsive, even though it's free. Other trade managers don't have this problem. I've had so many issues using it that I've stopped using it altogether. The charts are constantly lagging.

Hamza
41
Hamza 2026.06.25 14:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Emmanuel PIERRE
101
Emmanuel PIERRE 2026.06.22 17:01 
 

very extensive tool and options, nice to learn along, some crazy dependencies or options that are set and enforces when I close by error the windows and have to reinstall it

Jahongir Yuldoshev
210
Jahongir Yuldoshev 2026.06.14 15:28 
 

Hello. I accidentally purchased Trade Assistant MT4. I am trading on MetaTrader 5. Is it possible to exchange it for the MT5 version or get a discount on the MT5 version? Thank you.

Tom Owens
23
Tom Owens 2026.05.20 14:27 
 

used to be great, but it cannot do market orders now. im constantly left in a placed order when i execute a market order. Lost loads today because of this

Edit: My bad, you need to uncheck the stop and limit options for a proper market entry. updating to 5*

Digital Revolution
68
Digital Revolution 2026.05.12 10:49 
 

This is one of my Fav EA very easy to use and one of the most powerful you can get your hand on I think it's beating MagicKey right away .. Thanks

Chin Von
94
Chin Von 2026.05.08 12:53 
 

Good tools but it should adding the copy trading feature for multiple accounts

Michael Tamilio
221
Michael Tamilio 2026.04.15 15:25 
 

To anyone looking for a reliable trade manager that is battle tested and works across the full spectrum of trading strategies: from simple, fast scalping, to more complex scaling in and out approaches, this is the tool you want. I have tried at least 10 of the main competitors, and I always run into glitches or unforeseen limitations with other tools. In addition, I have spent years trading with other platforms: SierraChart, cTrader, JForex, TradingView, MotiveWave, and others, and nothing has a tool like this. You would think, in this day and age, MT5 would be obsolete. In fact for programmers, MT5 still gives the user options to control more and thus, a tool like this assistant, is still state of the art. Thank you to the developer for sticking with it through all the years and continuously improving. Mike

MTFrank92
24
MTFrank92 2026.02.18 18:02 
 

Been using it for a while and it helps a lot with execution. I set my risk beforehand and then just place trades without recalculating position size each time. Saves time and avoids mistakes.

Cara D
53
Cara D 2026.01.30 10:38 
 

Its a good trading management, but besides the horrible last update, its not bad, but was wondering will implement it with the mt5 on mobile, cause some of us cant be at home all day, so was wondering if we have a set up, just go on mt5 set the lot size to 0.01 and buy or sell and it will automatically calculate the lot size, as it will be linked to your trading assistant, as long as you live your pc on.

sebkitesurf
29
sebkitesurf 2026.01.06 11:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

541893
19
541893 2025.12.21 16:46 
 

Evgeniy hello bro, i want to ask you about how can i fix the auto lot calculation and the BE line , they dont work im stack plz help

rezbba
32
rezbba 2025.12.11 06:43 
 

After a while of use, for no reason, its license expires and it has to be reinstalled and it hits the limit on the number of installations. According to the law, which I haven't seen anything about here.

Amrit1
29
Amrit1 2025.12.02 14:43 
 

Does not install on my macbook

Symnhx125
34
Symnhx125 2025.11.21 14:44 
 

Hello the ltest update v 10.28 has ui rendering bugs invisible labels , invisible input please send me the previous stable version

Juan Perez
101
Juan Perez 2025.11.21 13:40 
 

i am working with futures, before i see the numbers and letters, now it appears empty, can you help me

yehudahkohn
19
yehudahkohn 2025.11.13 19:20 
 

On How many devices can I use this trade assistant tool that I purchased, for example my desktop and my laptop?

trudif1
19
trudif1 2025.11.11 08:21 
 

Hello, for some reason my Trade Assistant has just gone blank and unusable, any ideas how I can get it working again?

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