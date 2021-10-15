EA Pump and Dump for MT4

Strategy logic

Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price.

The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises.

You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction, so-called “hairpins” are drawn, the EA catches moments of strong growth or fall in prices, and enters the market based on these signals. I explain in more detail in the video and in the screenshots.





The advisor's strategy is based on an algorithm for identifying overbought and oversold zones of an asset based on the analysis of% price change using the iPump indicator, the indicator estimates the level overbought / oversold of an asset and based on this, the adviser identifies the most optimal buy / sell zones of a traded instrument, and then enters into the market.





Advantages

The built-in mechanism of Risk Management, which allows you to initially set the maximum allowable level of account drawdown, will be able to stop trading in time and save capital.

Control of trading stop time. The Expert Advisor can suspend trading at a predetermined time interval in case of exceeding the risk management. For ease of control, an event signal will be sent directly to your mobile phone using Push notifications.

Built-in mechanism for multiplying the profit of orders. The mechanism for increasing profits is activated if the price follows the trend.

Instant notifications of the Risk Manager about the state of the account to a mobile phone using Push messages. After purchase, write me a message, I will help with the best settings and sets. MyfxBook monitoring: myfxbook.com/members/SeniorTraderI





Input parameters





iPump %change - sets the% change in the iPump indicator, at which orders will be opened.





Multiplication_Profit = true / false - use of the profit multiplication parameter, when this parameter is enabled, orders are added only along the trend.





Two side = true / false - When this option is enabled, the opening of positions occurs upon the presence of a signal, without waiting for the closure of orders opened by the opposite signal.





First Lot - The initial lot of the order. If set to 0, the volume will be calculated using the function of the percentage of the balance (Lot_Proc_from_Balance).





Lot_Proc_from_Balance - Calculation of the volume of orders depending on the balance with subsequent autoincrease / -decrease. If set to 0, the volume will be calculated using the First Lot option.





TP_pips - take profit value in pips.





Distance - distance to open a series of orders





Step Distance - step distance of a series of orders





Plus - the number of points added to the level without losing positions when closing a series of orders.





Slippage - allowable slippage in pips for opening a trade.





Risk management settings





Maximum DrawDown - the maximum allowable drawdown, upon reaching which unprofitable positions will be closed, provided Delete Orders = True





Pause_hours_ after_error - the number of hours for the EA to stop working after exceeding the maximum drawdown limit.





Delete Orders = True / false - when this parameter is enabled, if the maximum drawdown is exceeded, the advisor will delete all orders and stop trading, having previously notified you using Push notifications.









General recommendations





Time Frame: the advisor can be installed on any TF, the price analysis takes place inside the advisor code, so it doesn't matter which TF you install the advisor on, you can bet on H1 as a base, when testing m15.





Recommended lot: 0.01 lot for every 1000 - 2500 $, depending on the risk.





The recommended deposit: is from $ 25 on a cent or from $ 2500 on a real account for 0.01 starting lot.





Currency pairs: EURUSD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Additional EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD





It is important to change the value in the Magic number when using the Expert Advisor on several pairs.