Main Trading Info

MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely:

  • average and current spread size
  • Swap size for short and long positions
  • Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot
  • Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders)
  • Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session

The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is displayed in gray. The colors can be independently adjusted in the indicator properties.

Recommended Robot Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108

The display is performed by:

  • European trading session (EU flag)
  • American trading session (USA flag)
  • Oceania trading session (Australian flag)
  • Asian trading session (Japan flag)

It is important to know the time of the end and change of the trading session, because by the end of the trading session, many traders fix their positions, which can lead to a trend change and, accordingly, a reversal of positions.

Variables

Time_On – color selection for the current trading session

Time_off_ – select the color of the time until the start of the next session

Averaging_Spread – the number of last ticks involved in calculating the average spread.

Swap_Digits – the number of digits after the decimal point when displaying the swap size



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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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5 (2)
Experts
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
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4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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