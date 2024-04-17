HINN Lazy Trader

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The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end.

Lazy Trader handles the rest: it takes over all the routine chart watching and execution!

- Understands Larry Williams market structure

- Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston (ICT) / Linda Raschke

- Can work with opening ranges based on Peter Steidlmayer's concept

- Keeps all types of moving averages in mind

- Lets you combine different concepts for defining directional bias for opening positions and finding entries

- Knows both trend-following and reversal structural candlestick entry patterns

- Can manage, analyze, and handle an unlimited number of positions simultaneously

- Operates strictly within the limits of what it was told to do

- Locks risk in hard according to the settings

- Sees all timeframes at once and checks relevance on every tick

- Works on any account type and any asset

- Can operate fully automatically (using preconfigured parameters)

- Has a flexible trading time settings system

- Lets you lock in overnights and adapt to broker requirements