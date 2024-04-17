HINN Lazy Trader
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.42
- Updated: 9 August 2026
- Activations: 5
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The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end.
Lazy Trader handles the rest: it takes over all the routine chart watching and execution!
- Understands Larry Williams market structure
- Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston (ICT) / Linda Raschke
- Can work with opening ranges based on Peter Steidlmayer's concept
- Keeps all types of moving averages in mind
- Lets you combine different concepts for defining directional bias for opening positions and finding entries
- Knows both trend-following and reversal structural candlestick entry patterns
- Can manage, analyze, and handle an unlimited number of positions simultaneously
- Operates strictly within the limits of what it was told to do
- Locks risk in hard according to the settings
- Sees all timeframes at once and checks relevance on every tick
- Works on any account type and any asset
- Can operate fully automatically (using preconfigured parameters)
- Has a flexible trading time settings system
- Lets you lock in overnights and adapt to broker requirements
All positions opened by Lazy Trader have preset stop-losses placed immediately at market entry. Risk for each position is defined by the user in advance, along with the exact entry parameters.
Lazy Trader does not open positions that do not meet the requirements loaded by the user.
Lazy Trader does not trade on intuition, but it can trade in a fully automatic, autonomous mode based on the scenario defined by the user.
входил в число бета-тестеров, без ошибок и багов удалось поработать на релизном продукте (или около него) трое суток. Работа была в тупую: один актив, евро. В Лонг и в шорт без указания пои, просто видишь формацию - открываешь сделку, что меня удивило, что в результате 13 сделок за трое суток софт отторговал в +1.5% к депозиту, при том, что торговля была от балды и цена только один раз дошла до таргета, весь плюс был на частичных фиксах. Софт хорошо считывает формации и использует модели входа и контроль рисков с частичной фиксацией, со своей задачей справляется на ура Спустя неделю торгов на демо взял проп, не могу теперь представить свою торговлю без ХЛТ) Огонь, Георг - жму руку)