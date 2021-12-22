Telegram To MT5 Copier
- Utilities
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- Version: 6.166
- Updated: 12 August 2026
- Activations: 10
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.
- Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, support to translate other language to English
- Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with multi channel, multi MT5
- Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.
- Support to backtest signal.
How to setup and guide:
- Let read all details about setup and download Telegram To MetaTrader Apps here
- The App is only support Windows, but not support for Windows 7 and lower, with VPS support Windows server 2012 R2 or higher.
- Recommend to all: try install demo version from market to your PC/ VPS because some time you maybe have problem with install EA as "Installation is failed"
- EA work with multi pairs so only attach EA to one chart for one channel ID
We always to bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .
Telegram Signal Copier / Telegram Copier
This developer is a great guy. Many people may miss out on this great product if I don't add my review from personal experience. The product is great, it has almost all the functions you will nned to trade on autopilot, all you need is to send a message to the developer and He will answer you. I can't recommend this app any less.