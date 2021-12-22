Telegram To MT5 Copier

4.96

The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier. 

  • Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, support to translate other language to English
  • Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with multi channel, multi MT5
  • Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number.
  • Support to backtest signal.

How to setup and guide:

  • Let read all details about setup and download Telegram To MetaTrader Apps here
  • The App is only support Windows, but not support for Windows 7 and lower, with VPS support Windows server 2012 R2 or higher.
  • Recommend to all: try install demo version from market to your PC/ VPS because some time you maybe have problem with install EA as "Installation is failed" 
  • EA work with multi pairs so only attach EA to one chart for one channel ID

We always to bring customers high quality products with the most professional service. Try with demo version here .

Telegram Signal Copier / Telegram Copier


Reviews 57
kenneth onuorah
90
kenneth onuorah 2025.11.22 11:47 
 

This developer is a great guy. Many people may miss out on this great product if I don't add my review from personal experience. The product is great, it has almost all the functions you will nned to trade on autopilot, all you need is to send a message to the developer and He will answer you. I can't recommend this app any less.

Ivo-henri Pikkor
165
Ivo-henri Pikkor 2025.11.19 09:05 
 

I have used many programs in the last few years and this is the most complete and functional copier in MQL5 online store. It probably has the most features aswell.. but the developer is quick to answer and to explain. As we all know.. most devs are weird and gnarly as ****, so having someone who responds fast and is willing to send market screenshots is super nice. I managed to get all in 1 solution with so many different funtions that my financial markets risk management matrix saga is finally finished.. and it also has daily max loss included.. so no need to buy that one extra.

polemisch
74
polemisch 2025.04.22 14:16 
 

Best telegram copier ive ever found. Seller is also very polite and answers within few minutes. He helped me setup the copier and now it works fine! Love it!

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The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
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Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Telegram To MT4 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Renko Chart for MT5
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The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Alert Signal Trading MT5
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The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get   Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high q
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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Forward Alert To Telegram
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Discord To MT4 Copier
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Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Notify To Telegram
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Utilities
Notify To Telegram MT4 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.  Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages. Support full Emoji.  Parameters: Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with com
MT4 to Discord
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account. - Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel.  - Easy to customize message.  - Support custom message for all languages - Support full Emoji.  - Send report Daily, Weekly, Monthly ( must show all history of orders ) Parameters - Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel. - Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with
Forward Alert To Discord
Trinh Dat
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 4 to discord channel. Parameters Discord url webhook - create webhook on your discord channel. Use multi webhook url - use file to input multi webhook url, with each line, input one link, input symbol before link to send only alert from the symbol to the channel. Example: EURUSD=link1 Forward alert - default true, to forward alert. Send message as caption of screenshot - default true, one message include alert and screenshot  For
Flash Copy MT4
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilities
The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
Copi Trade MT4
Trinh Dat
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The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on same Windows   PC or VPS .   Now you can easy copy trades to any MT4 account or MT5 account. Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup. Need run EA as Signal provider on one MT4 account, other MT4 / MT5 will run EA as Trade copier. You can download and try demo version on demo account Copi Trade MT4 demo   version   here   Copi Trade MT5 demo   version  here  
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
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The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Copi Trade MT5
Trinh Dat
Utilities
The program is use to copy trading from MT5   to MT4 and MT5  on same   Windows   PC or   VPS .   Now you can easy copy trades to any MT4 account or MT5 account. Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup. Need run EA as Signal provider on one MT5 account, other MT4 / MT5 will run EA as Trade copier. You can download and try demo version on  demo account Copi Trade MT4 demo   version   here   Copi Trade MT5 demo   version  here
MT5 To Discord
Trinh Dat
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. - Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel.  - Easy to customize message.  - Support custom message for all languages - Support full Emoji.  Parameters - Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel. - Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333. - Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol
Flash Copy MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
Utilities
The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy  over the Internet .  Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time,  include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA  for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal), download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide
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terry berry
84
terry berry 2026.06.16 20:28 
 

i need help

kenneth onuorah
90
kenneth onuorah 2025.11.22 11:47 
 

This developer is a great guy. Many people may miss out on this great product if I don't add my review from personal experience. The product is great, it has almost all the functions you will nned to trade on autopilot, all you need is to send a message to the developer and He will answer you. I can't recommend this app any less.

Ivo-henri Pikkor
165
Ivo-henri Pikkor 2025.11.19 09:05 
 

I have used many programs in the last few years and this is the most complete and functional copier in MQL5 online store. It probably has the most features aswell.. but the developer is quick to answer and to explain. As we all know.. most devs are weird and gnarly as ****, so having someone who responds fast and is willing to send market screenshots is super nice. I managed to get all in 1 solution with so many different funtions that my financial markets risk management matrix saga is finally finished.. and it also has daily max loss included.. so no need to buy that one extra.

polemisch
74
polemisch 2025.04.22 14:16 
 

Best telegram copier ive ever found. Seller is also very polite and answers within few minutes. He helped me setup the copier and now it works fine! Love it!

jajajak12
169
jajajak12 2025.04.17 18:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Narrabeena SMSF
1731
Narrabeena SMSF 2025.02.12 11:34 
 

I can recommend this EA. It is by far the best Telegram to MT5 copier I've used so far. For many signals it works with standard settings, however I had an issue with one signal supplier, and the support from the author was fast and he was able to adjust the settings to suit. Five out of five stars for quality and support. Now all I need is to find good quality signals

Syed Nazer Abbas Rizvi
427
Syed Nazer Abbas Rizvi 2025.02.10 17:26 
 

The best in the market. with alot of options , i am successfully getting the result. highly recommended utility.

MD
696
MD 2025.02.04 16:04 
 

Very Good

Hammad Sarwar Chaudhry
139
Hammad Sarwar Chaudhry 2025.01.29 14:41 
 

EA works without any issue and support response is good. Best EA in the market if you want to follow telegram signals and add your own keywords and other settings. You can go through all variables and its functionalities in order to experience best of it. I would recommend anyone who wants to do copy trading from telegram.

Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2025.01.11 03:01 
 

The no.1 telegram copier. It is flexible with many settings that practically able to support most of the telegram signals easily. The author has been very supportive. My only wish to the author, if he can find a way to 'numbered' the input settings, it is easier to look for the settings. Otherwise, will need to scroll slowly and look for the required input settings. I will still give 5 starts settings for his EA !!! Great work.

Tongua Chile
28
Tongua Chile 2024.12.26 03:56 
 

I cannot recommend this Expert Advisor (EA) for MT5 enough! It’s a powerhouse of automation that caters to all my trading needs. The functionality is incredibly comprehensive, enabling fully automated trading with seamless performance. The interface is intuitive, and the strategy implementation is top-notch, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. What truly sets this EA apart, however, is the dedication and expertise of the developer, Trinh. His exceptional support and attention to detail are unparalleled. Trinh went above and beyond to ensure that the EA met my specific requirements, patiently answering all my questions and even implementing additional tweaks to optimize the performance. This EA, combined with Trinh’s outstanding support, has revolutionized my trading experience. If you're looking for a reliable and effective trading automation solution, this is the one to go for. Five stars, without a doubt! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Erick Kristian Heikkilae
227
Erick Kristian Heikkilae 2024.10.21 08:14 
 

This is the best telegram to MT5 copier hands down. I have experimented with a number of other ones and none of the features and customizations come close. I've been testing this daily for over a month and just watching how it handles trades is magic. The support offer by the developer is excellent as well. Whatever your signal provider is doing this EA can handle it. You can set different custom trading strategies for multiple signal providers with it. So much you can do with this, the developer has given you so many options. Just an amazing EA I could not recommend it more. Thank you!!!

Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2024.10.13 13:48 
 

Brilliant EA, i bought the EA and struggled to set it up because my signal was quite complicated, (i had tried other TSC apps that wouldn't do the job) within hours the Author had made me a set file which works to perfection, thank you so much, highly recommended!!!

Jerry Moon
78
Jerry Moon 2024.09.25 17:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ronan Coelho Oriques
334
Ronan Coelho Oriques 2024.09.10 16:30 
 

I honestly can't understand how anyone could rate Trinh less than 5 stars. This EA is absolutely phenomenal—it runs flawlessly, executes trades with incredible speed, and the support team is simply outstanding. They respond super fast and are incredibly patient, and really kind guiding you through every detail with care. Truly top-notch service and an amazing product. Thank you so much!

Michael M
33
Michael M 2024.08.24 16:48 
 

Hey, how do I contact the author if I have doubts? Doubt 1 If I want to add half lot size at a specific entry and then half lot size at a second entry, how do I do that in the copier? for example XAUUSD entry 2510-2512, how to enter both at half lot each or enter only second entry? please help Also how to BE a signal if its running profit but hasnt hit TP1 yet?

Trader G
272
Trader G 2024.08.18 18:21 
 

I am very pleased with this software and the quick response by the provider when I asked a question. I will buy more software from him now.

Compton Morris
69
Compton Morris 2024.07.20 00:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Markus Siegmund
724
Markus Siegmund 2024.07.18 21:21 
 

Awesome product and supportive dev. Thats how it should be done!

Todo Muhamit Schaft
830
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2024.06.19 17:08 
 

Dev does a great job with his support. This is a money printing machine when using some telegram signal groups.

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