Description of the advisor

Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair.

The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded.

At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend.

About strategy

The EA is based on the logic of catching recoil movements, the EA enters into deals when the price rolls back, if the price goes in the direction of the deal, then a grid of pyramiding is built, if the price goes against the price, the advisor uses averaging.

Risk control

To set the risk control, the Max DD setting is used; it sets the maximum drawdown% at which the grid must be closed in case of an unsuccessful entry into the position.

Everyone sets this setting at their discretion. In practice, I exhibit 30% of the capital.

To delete all orders when the risk is exceeded, the Delete Order after M_DD setting must be true / BEST TRADING SCALPER - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108

Recommendations for use

Flat currency pairs, the corrective movement of which is more than 30% of the impulse, is best suited for the EA.

Major currency pairs: EURUSD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

Additional currency pairs: EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.

Timeframe: H1

Deposit from $ 100 on a cent account and from $ 2500 for a real account.

Input parameters

Magic_Number- magic number, use a unique number for each pair

Auto_Lot = true / false - it is recommended to use it as it will automatically place a lot depending on your deposit.

Fist_Lot - starting lot for the order grid

Filter_by_trend = true / false - enables filtering of deals by trend, without filtering the EA trades more profitably, but with a larger drawdown.

Max_DD - maximum drawdown in% of the deposit

Close_order_after_M_DD = true / false - when this setting is true, the EA will close all positions and stop working when the specified maximum drawdown is reached.

Pause_after_DD - pause in hours when the specified drawdown is reached.

Pyramiding_Triger - sets the number of pyramiding orders at 50 - 1 order will be opened when 50% of the price before TP, at 30 - 3 orders will be opened each after 30% of the price passing to TP.

Koef _lot - the coefficient of increasing the lotage value when averaging orders.

Slow_shutdown - if set to false, the EA will stop tracking the current series of orders and stop working.

Show_max_DD text - if true will show a warning when the drawdown is exceeded.

Show_Stop_Out_level - if true, will show the stop out level.