Power Reserve MT4

Work logic

The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time the asset passes 1 ATR per day, and only 5% of the time 2 or more ATR.

Example, daily ATR EURUSD = 682 pips. You enter a trade, say for a breakout of the level with a TP of 500 pips, it would seem that you set the correct TP size, but you did not take into account that the asset had already passed 90% of its daily ATR by the time the trade was opened, and accordingly, the instrument most likely does not have enough energy to receive you TP, if you saw that the instrument has only 10% of the charge left, you would most likely either adjust the TP or not enter the deal at all.

The Power Reserve indicator calculates how much in% and in points the instrument used up energy and how much it still has.

The indicator itself is made in the form of a battery charge indicator, which we are used to seeing in electronic devices.

The indicator calculates the average price movement based on the improved ATR (excluding abnormally small and abnormally large price movements), then the resulting amount is compared with the value that the instrument has already overcome at the moment.

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There are 2 options for calculating the remaining power reserve:

a) the calculation is carried out at the maximum and minimum prices (option High / Low)
b) from the opening price to the current price (Open / Close option)

Variables

Time Frame – selection of a chart on which the indicator will be calculated. It is recommended to analyze on the daily TF.

Period – time interval for which indicators will be calculated.

To calculate from – options for calculating the price, described in the logic of work.

Font size – control the size of the indicator on the chart

Transparency in% OFF mode – transparency of the indicator background.

X / Y coordinate – adjust the position of the indicator on the chart along the x and y axes.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
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5 (1)
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
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Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
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Sergey Batudayev
Experts
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Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
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Sergey Batudayev
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Indicators
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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Julio Guerra
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Julio Guerra 2022.01.27 20:44 
 

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Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2022.01.27 20:58
I'm glad you appreciated it and that you liked it! Yes, this is a really cool indicator that definitely helps in trading!
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