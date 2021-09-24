Power Reserve MT4

The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time the asset passes 1 ATR per day, and only 5% of the time 2 or more ATR.

Example, daily ATR EURUSD = 682 pips. You enter a trade, say for a breakout of the level with a TP of 500 pips, it would seem that you set the correct TP size, but you did not take into account that the asset had already passed 90% of its daily ATR by the time the trade was opened, and accordingly, the instrument most likely does not have enough energy to receive you TP, if you saw that the instrument has only 10% of the charge left, you would most likely either adjust the TP or not enter the deal at all.

The Power Reserve indicator calculates how much in% and in points the instrument used up energy and how much it still has.

The indicator itself is made in the form of a battery charge indicator, which we are used to seeing in electronic devices.