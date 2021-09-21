EasyTradePad

5

EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4

EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click.

[DEMO and Instruction]

Panel Features:

  • Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency)

  • Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values

  • Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically

  • Move stop loss to breakeven

  • Partial position closing

  • Trailing stop (by points or candle shadows)

  • Position averaging and pyramiding

  • Modify parameters of active trades

Additional Functions:

Pyramiding
Adds trades step-by-step as the price moves toward the take profit. Risk for each new trade can be reduced. The number of added trades is easily configured.

Averaging
Allows placing additional orders at custom levels on the chart. The position is closed at the average entry price.

Breakeven Transfer
Moves stop loss to the entry price after the price has reached the specified profit distance. Spread and swap are taken into account.

Trailing Stop
Two modes available:

  • By points (with configurable start, distance, and step)

  • By candle shadows (with selectable candle timeframe)

Core Principles Behind the Panel:

  1. Simple order execution

  2. Convenient trade management

  3. Reliable operation in live trading

You can try all the panel features using the demo version available on the product page.
Support and additional information are provided via the Comments section on MQL5.com.


#EasyTradePad #MT4 #MT5 #TradingPanel #Forex #EasyTrading #TradeManagement #ForexTrading #MetaTrader4 #MetaTrader5 #OrderManagement #ForexTools #TradingTools #ForexPanel #TradePad


Reviews 5
Angel
23
Angel 2024.11.16 08:35 
 

Great product. Helps to manage trades in smooth & efficient manner. Highly recommended.

Walery
89
Walery 2023.11.24 11:57 
 

I have long dreamed of finding such an assistant as Easy TradePad. Thanks to the author for the hard work and discount on Black Friday.

Prince Dim Ansah
107
Prince Dim Ansah 2022.08.27 07:22 
 

your easy tradepad is very good tool, but i wish you could add and option to trail stop when in compounding mode, i noticed it only breakeven during compounding mode.

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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
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Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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Angel
23
Angel 2024.11.16 08:35 
 

Great product. Helps to manage trades in smooth & efficient manner. Highly recommended.

Walery
89
Walery 2023.11.24 11:57 
 

I have long dreamed of finding such an assistant as Easy TradePad. Thanks to the author for the hard work and discount on Black Friday.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.11.24 17:22
Thank you very much, also don't forget that for this panel there is a very detailed text and video manual for each function and method of use, a whole video course, you can find a link to it in the comments section
Prince Dim Ansah
107
Prince Dim Ansah 2022.08.27 07:22 
 

your easy tradepad is very good tool, but i wish you could add and option to trail stop when in compounding mode, i noticed it only breakeven during compounding mode.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.08.07 16:01
The panel has several trailing stop modes, please see here https://youtu.be/rOdm0ErHAQY
Wessam Adib
1395
Wessam Adib 2021.12.17 16:30 
 

I am very impressed with the possibilities of EasyTradePad, very few trade manager do both, Averaging and Pyramiding. I'm still wrapping my mind around it's features. Waiting for more information in English. And Sergey is answering all my questions. Thank you for sharing.

krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.12.17 14:58 
 

Excellent product from Sergey. This is a superb and very intuitive trading panel .It is very easy to set the position size and the pending orders and complex orders .Every pending order is given enough details such as the amount risked ,the no of the pips etc. The other good feature is the ability to customize your parameters and save them, which is unique. Sergey is also very responsive and as a nice bonus he shared the video tutorials he has created for this product.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2021.12.17 15:57
Thanks, dear!
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