EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4

EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click.

[DEMO and Instruction]



Panel Features:

Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency)

Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values

Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically

Move stop loss to breakeven

Partial position closing

Trailing stop (by points or candle shadows)

Position averaging and pyramiding

Modify parameters of active trades

Additional Functions:

Pyramiding

Adds trades step-by-step as the price moves toward the take profit. Risk for each new trade can be reduced. The number of added trades is easily configured.

Averaging

Allows placing additional orders at custom levels on the chart. The position is closed at the average entry price.

Breakeven Transfer

Moves stop loss to the entry price after the price has reached the specified profit distance. Spread and swap are taken into account.

Trailing Stop

Two modes available:

By points (with configurable start, distance, and step)

By candle shadows (with selectable candle timeframe)

Core Principles Behind the Panel:

Simple order execution Convenient trade management Reliable operation in live trading

You can try all the panel features using the demo version available on the product page.

Support and additional information are provided via the Comments section on MQL5.com.





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