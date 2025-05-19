Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling.

The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, partial closes, and close-by operations. It is compatible with both demo and live accounts, trading or investor logins, and ensures recovery through a persistent trade memory system even if the EA, terminal, or VPS restarts. Multiple masters and slaves can be managed simultaneously with unique IDs, and cross-broker differences are handled automatically through prefix/suffix adjustments or custom symbol mapping.

Check-It-Out: You can download and exoerience the Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 check-it-out version from this link.

After downloading, place the demo file in your terminal folder:

MT5 » File » Open Data Folder » MQL5 » Experts Restart MetaTrader 5.

The check-it-out version is fully functional for 5 hours at a time and works on real/demo master accounts and only on slave demo accounts. To reset the 5-hour trial period, go to MT5 » Tools » Global Variables , press Ctrl + A , then click Delete and restart your MT5. Paid version has no time session limit, works on unlimited number of account and unlimited number of MetaTrade 5 Terminals.

Special Features:

Easy to set up — as quick as 30 seconds (see video).

Fast, stable, and accurate — low latency copy in Turbo Mode (see screenshot).

High security — does not use potentially dangerous DLL or WebRequest.

Persistent trades memory to avoid orphan, missing, or inaccurate trades.

Copy from MT4 to MT5, Copy from MT5 to MT4, Copy from MT4 to MT4 and Copy from MT5 to MT5***.

Copy from manual or EA, across all account types.

Auto prefix/suffix for symbols for fast setup; copy between MT4 and MT5.

Very flexible multi-master and multi-slave copying with simple setup.

Advanced methods: Partial Close for MT4/5, Reverse Trades, and Close By.

Blank copied trades’ Magic Number and Comments for appearance variations.

Account risk management and protection for broker and prop-firm accounts.

Trailing Stop, Take Profit, and Stop Loss options to manage risk and gains.

Extensive lot-size controls with more than 10 options.

Better Price based on account and/or individual trades to capture favorable entries.

Automatic retry on temporary broker/connectivity issues with fast execution logic.

Send Trade Signals to Telegram and Mobile MetaTraders

And a lot more advanced functions.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Management

Stop loss and take profit can follow the master, remain unset, be defined in points, or be dynamically calculated using ATR or ADR factors. TP can also be set as a multiplier relative to SL. All settings respect broker-imposed StopLevel and FreezeLevel restrictions to reduce execution rejections.

Trade Filtering and Control

Trades can be filtered by symbols, magic numbers, and comments, with both inclusion and exclusion lists available. These lists can handle partial matches (e.g., “USD” for all USD pairs) or full definitions for granular control. The copier also supports reverse copying (buy becomes sell and vice versa) and allows traders to ignore master exits when managing closures independently on the slave side. Pending orders can be copied or ignored, while both partial closes and close-by operations are detected and replicated accurately across platforms.

Copying Speed, Price Filters, and Sessions

Execution can be delayed intentionally using randomized timing to better align with prop-firm requirements. Traders may also enable Better Price Logic, filtering entries by point distance, dollar value, ATR percentage, or ADR percentage, with tolerance windows and automatic SL/TP delta adjustment. Time-based trade control is supported through two independent session filters, where trading can be restricted by day of the week and specific hours of the day to align with trading schedules, news events, or prop-firm restrictions.

Initial Sync and Volume Slicing

On startup, traders can choose whether to copy existing trades immediately, only profitable ones, only losing ones, or none. Trade volume can be adjusted via fixed, multiplier, and account-based modes (equity, balance, free margin, equity × leverage), and can also be sliced into smaller positions. Slicing can be done by lot size or by trade count, with overflow or remainder control, ensuring compatibility with strict broker lot-size limits.

Drawdown and Equity Protection

Daily drawdown, overall drawdown, and equity protection features help safeguard trading accounts, especially in prop-firm environments. Limits can be set by percentage or fixed dollar values, and when breached, the copier can automatically lock trading until the next day or until conditions reset. Protection can be applied against balance, equity, or initial account references, depending on prop-firm rules.

Advanced Risk Management Tools

The copier includes a Trailing Stop engine with multiple methods: fixed points, ATR, or ADR. Trailing can be defined as a factor of SL, with customizable trailing steps, break-even levels, and engagement only on managed trades. Additionally, a Basket Close system manages groups of trades collectively, with global stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven, and commission/swap awareness. Basket management supports strategies that rely on portfolio-level exits. Lot sizes can also be controlled with min/max filters, while trade count filters allow setting a minimum or maximum number of active trades per symbol or across all trades to keep risk exposure within limits.

Magic Numbers, Comments, and Retry Logic

Copied trades can carry no magic number (blank), inherit the master’s magic number, or use a manually specified input. The same flexibility applies to trade comments: they may be blank, copied from the master, or set as a custom user-defined string. A unique feature of Copy Cat Copier is the ability to leave the slave trade’s magic number and comment blank even if the master has them.

Updates:

Features and functions of Copy Cat More MT5 are constantly updated, and you will receive them at no additional cost after making a one-time purchase.



*** Purchase of both MT4 and MT5 version are needed, if you need from/to copy MT4 to/from MT5.



Try Check-It-Out version to check out compatibilty of your brokers before your purchase