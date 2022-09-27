Trade Dashboard MT5

4.95

Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation.

It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop.

Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions.

A demo version is available for testing.

Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform.

Installation instructions are included and easy to follow.

Join Telegram Channel for more info.

The MT4 version is also available.

Core Features

Risk Management:
Set your risk as a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin, or as a fixed amount or lot size.
Define stop loss directly on the chart and let the tool calculate the appropriate lot size automatically.
Includes spread and commission in calculations and supports automatic take profit based on risk-to-reward ratio.
Allows defining risk limits to maintain controlled exposure, which is useful for traders working with prop firm requirements.
Risk can be limited based on risk percentage, risk dollar amount, maximum lot size, or maximum margin.

Visual Trade Control (Trade Lines):
Set and modify stop loss, take profit, and entry levels directly on the chart.
Supports visual configuration of breakeven levels, trailing start levels, and order expiration.
Stop loss can be locked to a fixed price while lot size adjusts dynamically based on distance.
Stop loss and take profit can also be set as virtual levels.

Partial Close:
Define multiple levels for closing portions of a position directly on the chart.
Closure volumes can be based on initial or current lot size.
Distances can be defined using points, risk-to-reward ratio (RR), percentage of take profit (%TP), or exact price.
Auto mode places levels evenly between entry and take profit and distributes the total lot size across them.

Breakeven:
Automatically move stop loss to breakeven after reaching a defined level.
Can adjust breakeven level to cover commission costs.

Trailing Stop:
Includes multiple trailing stop types such as RR-based, ATR, Moving Average, PSAR, Fractal, and candle-based methods.

SL To (Advanced Stop Movement):
Move stop loss automatically to predefined levels as the market reaches each partial close stage.
Allows structured stop loss management across multiple levels.
This feature can act as a multi-level breakeven system or as a manual trailing stop, where stop loss is defined at each stage.

Grid:
Place grid orders with customizable distance and lot size multiplier.

Basket Management:
Manage multiple trades as a single system.
View the breakeven price for buy and sell positions and apply breakeven to the entire basket.
Close a percentage of positions based on the most profitable or most losing trades.
Set or remove stop loss and take profit for the entire buy or sell basket using price, points, percentage, or fixed amount.
On-chart handles provide visual control to monitor profit and margin at different price levels and allow setting stop loss or take profit for all positions and orders at a selected price.

Close All:
Close all trades based on total profit/loss, daily profit/loss, or equity level.
Can also delete all pending orders, stop trading for the rest of the day, or disable other trading activities when conditions are met.
Useful for traders working with predefined risk rules.

Alerts:
Set alerts for custom price levels when price moves above or below defined levels.

Trade Task Scheduler:
Automate actions at specific times.

Session Indicator:
Displays the start and end of trading sessions directly on the chart.

Economic Calendar:
Shows the exact chart position of news events, provides a full weekly overview, and allows alerts or actions before or after news.

Auto SL/TP:
Automatically set stop loss and take profit based on ATR or candle structure with automatic lot size adjustment.

Manual Trade Management:
Manage trades opened manually or by other EAs.
Automatically apply SL, TP, breakeven, trailing, or partial close to existing trades.

Overtrading Control:
Define limits based on number of trades, profit/loss, or time period to maintain trading discipline.

Hotkeys:
Execute up to 64 actions using customizable hotkeys and key combinations (Shift, CapsLock, Tab).

Save and Load Settings:
Save configurations globally or per symbol and load them instantly.

Additional Features

  • Supports Forex, indices, metals, commodities, and cryptocurrencies
  • Supports 15 languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Persian (Farsi), Arabic, Vietnamese, Indonesian
  • 11 theme color options
  • Includes hedge, reverse, close-by, and OCO functionality
  • Supports virtual pending orders
  • Receive notifications for important trade events
  • Take screenshots automatically
Reviews 152
Omoyele Timothy Shodeinde
194
Omoyele Timothy Shodeinde 2026.07.08 21:18 
 

Excellent, with great support and updates

aureusv
21
aureusv 2026.06.10 16:14 
 

Definitely 5 stars for Trade Dashboard! Trade Dashboard has made managing my trades on MT5 much easier. It's user-friendly, well-designed, and easy to use even for beginners. The functions I am using now are already great and I hope that I can continue to discover more functions which I might not be aware of.

What really sets it apart is the developer's support. Every question I've had was answered promptly and helpfully. The developer is also constantly improving the dashboard with new features and updates, which shows real dedication to the product and its users. Thanks, Ameri!

Highly recommended for anyone looking to enhance their MT5 trading experience! 👏👏👏

1512625
30
1512625 2026.06.09 13:26 
 

the best trade management software...

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Filter:
Raghav Kapahi
26
Raghav Kapahi 2026.08.07 09:26 
 

This is exactly what I wanted. Great job, I'm really happy with it! this is an amazing tool for trading. i just works. i highly recommend it

youngd
81
youngd 2026.08.06 12:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Omoyele Timothy Shodeinde
194
Omoyele Timothy Shodeinde 2026.07.08 21:18 
 

Excellent, with great support and updates

aureusv
21
aureusv 2026.06.10 16:14 
 

Definitely 5 stars for Trade Dashboard! Trade Dashboard has made managing my trades on MT5 much easier. It's user-friendly, well-designed, and easy to use even for beginners. The functions I am using now are already great and I hope that I can continue to discover more functions which I might not be aware of.

What really sets it apart is the developer's support. Every question I've had was answered promptly and helpfully. The developer is also constantly improving the dashboard with new features and updates, which shows real dedication to the product and its users. Thanks, Ameri!

Highly recommended for anyone looking to enhance their MT5 trading experience! 👏👏👏

Hector Roig
48
Hector Roig 2026.06.10 12:31 
 

La herramienta esta muy buena, excelente trabajo, muchas gracias. En mi opinion faltan videos detallando su uso.

Fatemeh Ameri
15990
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2026.06.10 12:34
Gracias por tu reseña. El manual completo está en proceso de elaboración y estará listo pronto.
1512625
30
1512625 2026.06.09 13:26 
 

the best trade management software...

Trung Nguyễn
24
Trung Nguyễn 2026.06.01 02:44 
 

This tool is very easy to use and useful. The author also provides excellent support!

akompy
366
akompy 2026.05.19 10:25 
 

This tool is excellent and very good support!

jj_bada
42
jj_bada 2026.05.06 19:33 
 

The best in the market. Also the support is quick and always avaiable.

ozanoz
51
ozanoz 2026.04.25 15:46 
 

In the review I wrote earlier, I stated that there should be no Stoploss and take profit in hedge positions. I would like to thank you very much for adding this feature in the latest update. Friends who trade and scalp will understand exactly what I mean. In addition, the program works quite well and stably; as someone who has traded for many years, I think risk management is above everything else. I say this as someone who has tried, tested, and purchased other programs before. This program is super. The developer is super. I thank him very much and recommend it to everyone.

Max Apc
33
Max Apc 2026.04.25 14:09 
 

I have used this product and am fully satisfied with it is multi usage. Developer has done great work and he deserve thanks for his effort and unlimited supports.

Andreas Schiller
21
Andreas Schiller 2026.04.17 14:56 
 

Great tool and excellent support!

rudy10
292
rudy10 2026.03.30 17:10 
 

i was looking so long for a trade panel(dashboard) where you can see commission and marge before you enter a trade, i found it,,plus ALOT more, many thnx for this powerful tool!! and the support is also fast respond !! i both alot trade panels, but this 1 is my nr 1, thnx for your hard work.

Pakorn Prucpirojnakul
224
Pakorn Prucpirojnakul 2026.03.27 06:15 
 

The only annoy thing for this one, if you place the trade panel overlap with order block, placing button on the panel will not work you have to move the panel away to place button

Fatemeh Ameri
15990
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2026.03.28 07:08
Hi, thanks for your review, please send me your indicator file and relavant screenshot, it will be addressed.
tradingkevin
151
tradingkevin 2026.03.12 20:32 
 

this is an amazing tool for trading. i just works. i highly recommend it. it even shows high impact news coming up on the chart. gets your risk into check just amazing. Great job Fatemeh

Brett Simon
23
Brett Simon 2026.03.11 12:47 
 

Stop Loss and take profit box is currently causing more problems than it is helping. Very glitchy. Currently dont recommend until he fixes this

Fatemeh Ameri
15990
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2026.03.18 10:46
Hi. that is not the product issue, it is new MT5 update that causes the problem, we already report this problem to MQL5 and waiting for solution. until then you should use earlier version of MT5, contact me in private to give you more guidance.
Әкімжан Мейрамбек
26
Әкімжан Мейрамбек 2026.03.10 06:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

HANI MABAD
1061
HANI MABAD 2026.02.24 19:44 
 

Amazing, and really it shows hard professional work. I have some notes about the utility and I'd like to tell you about it, so where can I tell? for example, I found when placing grid limit orders and using TPO so some or all the activated grid pending orders move together but becomes very close to each other and does not keep the same original distance between them. It moves and turn like one order instead of keeping the original distance between them. Thank you very much!

Fatemeh Ameri
15990
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2026.02.25 07:20
Hi, thanks for your review. here is the telegram contact: https://t.me/AmeriEAs
Nanna Fick
29
Nanna Fick 2026.02.24 10:55 
 

I’ve tried several trade managers, and this one is without a doubt the best I’ve used. Fatemeh is also incredibly helpful and answers questions quickly and thoroughly

minxiu
19
minxiu 2026.02.21 12:17 
 

This is exactly what I wanted. Great job, I'm really happy with it!

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