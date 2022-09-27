Trade Dashboard MT5

Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation.

It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop.

Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions.

A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are included and easy to follow.

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The MT4 version is also available.

Core Features

Risk Management:

Set your risk as a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin, or as a fixed amount or lot size.

Define stop loss directly on the chart and let the tool calculate the appropriate lot size automatically.

Includes spread and commission in calculations and supports automatic take profit based on risk-to-reward ratio.

Allows defining risk limits to maintain controlled exposure, which is useful for traders working with prop firm requirements.

Risk can be limited based on risk percentage, risk dollar amount, maximum lot size, or maximum margin.

Visual Trade Control (Trade Lines):

Set and modify stop loss, take profit, and entry levels directly on the chart.

Supports visual configuration of breakeven levels, trailing start levels, and order expiration.

Stop loss can be locked to a fixed price while lot size adjusts dynamically based on distance.

Stop loss and take profit can also be set as virtual levels.

Partial Close:

Define multiple levels for closing portions of a position directly on the chart.

Closure volumes can be based on initial or current lot size.

Distances can be defined using points, risk-to-reward ratio (RR), percentage of take profit (%TP), or exact price.

Auto mode places levels evenly between entry and take profit and distributes the total lot size across them.

Breakeven:

Automatically move stop loss to breakeven after reaching a defined level.

Can adjust breakeven level to cover commission costs.

Trailing Stop:

Includes multiple trailing stop types such as RR-based, ATR, Moving Average, PSAR, Fractal, and candle-based methods.

SL To (Advanced Stop Movement):

Move stop loss automatically to predefined levels as the market reaches each partial close stage.

Allows structured stop loss management across multiple levels.

This feature can act as a multi-level breakeven system or as a manual trailing stop, where stop loss is defined at each stage.

Grid:

Place grid orders with customizable distance and lot size multiplier.

Basket Management:

Manage multiple trades as a single system.

View the breakeven price for buy and sell positions and apply breakeven to the entire basket.

Close a percentage of positions based on the most profitable or most losing trades.

Set or remove stop loss and take profit for the entire buy or sell basket using price, points, percentage, or fixed amount.

On-chart handles provide visual control to monitor profit and margin at different price levels and allow setting stop loss or take profit for all positions and orders at a selected price.

Close All:

Close all trades based on total profit/loss, daily profit/loss, or equity level.

Can also delete all pending orders, stop trading for the rest of the day, or disable other trading activities when conditions are met.

Useful for traders working with predefined risk rules.

Alerts:

Set alerts for custom price levels when price moves above or below defined levels.

Trade Task Scheduler:

Automate actions at specific times.

Session Indicator:

Displays the start and end of trading sessions directly on the chart.

Economic Calendar:

Shows the exact chart position of news events, provides a full weekly overview, and allows alerts or actions before or after news.

Auto SL/TP:

Automatically set stop loss and take profit based on ATR or candle structure with automatic lot size adjustment.

Manual Trade Management:

Manage trades opened manually or by other EAs.

Automatically apply SL, TP, breakeven, trailing, or partial close to existing trades.

Overtrading Control:

Define limits based on number of trades, profit/loss, or time period to maintain trading discipline.

Hotkeys:

Execute up to 64 actions using customizable hotkeys and key combinations (Shift, CapsLock, Tab).

Save and Load Settings:

Save configurations globally or per symbol and load them instantly.

Additional Features