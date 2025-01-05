EA Cannon Trend is a powerful trading assistant designed to completely eliminate personal emotions from the trading process. Developed using MQL5, the EA makes decisions entirely based on predefined rules and strategies, ensuring consistency and efficiency without being influenced by human emotions.

Outstanding Features of Cannon Trend:

With 5 trading strategy modes, Cannon Trend is suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Customize to match your style: Easily adjust the parameters to build a personalized trading strategy.

User-friendly interface: Monitor trading activities effortlessly with clear and intuitive information displays.

.set files and FAQ

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760485

Why Choose EA Cannon Trend?

EA Cannon Trend is an ideal choice for both new and experienced traders due to its simplicity, high accuracy, and proven performance. Not only does it save you time monitoring the market, but it also helps you make the most of opportunities from price movements.

Prices never stay still; they must move. Whether they go up or down, it’s an opportunity. The key is focusing on effective capital management to avoid "burning" your account before the market moves!

Guide and explanation of setup parameters click here

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Forex Pairs, etc.

Settings: Default settings for testing XAUUSD.

Recommended capital: $2000 for the first 0.01 lots.

Account type: Hedge.

An ECN broker and a low-latency VPS are highly recommended.

Leverage and deposit requirements depend on the chosen settings.

The settings are external, allowing users to configure the robot according to their preferences.

How to Use EA Cannon Trend:

Download the EA and quickly install it on MetaTrader 5. Select your preferred currency pair or trading asset. Adjust the parameters as desired. Activate the EA and let Cannon Trend take care of the rest.

Trading Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. It is important to understand that you can lose some or all of your invested capital. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and carefully consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance before trading.

Note:

EA Cannon Trend is not a "magic wand" that guarantees 100% winning trades. Combine the EA with your trading knowledge and always test it on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Let EA Cannon Trend be your trusted tool to conquer the financial market today!