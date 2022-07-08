Risk control of your Robots

4

Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account.

With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors.

For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working further.

The Expert Advisor will be necessary for “restful sleep” when you trade averaging robots with martingale and want to limit the maximum losses from robots in case of force majeure or other unforeseen situations, because it is better to take a loss than to hope for a market reversal.

The Risk Controller Expert Advisor is a very important and, in my opinion, necessary program for every trader who trades robots.

 Control can be carried out both in the limiting monetary $ equivalent of the maximum losses on the account, and in % percentage.

For the adviser to work, simply attach it to the chart of a currency pair and set the maximum allowable risk in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance.

Advisor functions

  • closing of all positions upon reaching the total specified loss level $ and in%
  • closing all positions upon reaching the total profit in $ and in%
  • deletion of pending pending orders when a specified loss/profit is reached
  • sound signal when the specified profit / loss is reached

The following parameters can be configured in the Expert Advisor:

  • Closing all charts when triggered by the risk manager
  • Set price slippage
  • Set the number of attempts to close a position
  • Delay time between attempts to close orders


Description of settings

 

Profit percentage – the size of the maximum profit for all open positions, after which the adviser will record the profit and close the order.

Loss percentage – the size of the maximum loss for all open positions, after reaching which the adviser will fix the loss and close the order.

Profit limit in $ – the limit size of the maximum profit in the currency of your deposit on the achievement of which the adviser will record the profit and close the orders.

Loss limit in $ – the marginal amount of the maximum loss in the currency of your deposit on the achievement of which the adviser will fix the loss and close the order.

Control closing by percentage true / false – if true, the expert will control positions only by% balance change, controls the indicator Profit / Loss percentage.

Control closing in $ true / false – if true is selected, the adviser will control the positions by the indicators Loss / Profit limit in $, respectively, the control will be carried out in the deposit currency.

Close market orders true / false – if true is selected, orders are deleted if the risk is exceeded.

Delete pending orders true / false – if true is selected, pending orders are deleted if the risk is exceeded.

Close All Charts true / false – if true is selected, if you exceed the risk, all the charts in the terminal are closed, which indicates that it is time to pause the trade.

Show panel true / false – show / hide the information panel.

Trading Account Number – the account number on which the panel should work, if 0, then it works on any account.

Use sound signal true / false – use sound notification of risk management exceeding.

Allowable Slippage – allowable slippage.

Number of closing attempts – the number of attempts to close positions.

Pause after error in seconds – pause before a new attempt to close an order.

Reviews 1
Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2023.11.09 00:20 
 

It's a great tool for managing other EAs that operate on the same account. I identified some opportunities for improvement, considering the resources I need to use: [1] Regarding the "Loss limit in $" and "Profit limit in $" parameters, if a zero value is entered in one of these parameters, the EA could disregard the limitation by this parameter in which a zero value was inserted; [2] Regarding the limitation by financial value ($), related to "Loss limit in $" and "Profit limit in $", there could be another parameter to establish whether the limitation will be on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Specifically in my case, I would like to close trades if a daily profit or loss value is reached; [3] The option to "close all charts" is interesting, but it would be better if there was the possibility of just disabling automated trading (general of MT4) for all EAs instead of closing the charts. Many thanks to the developer for making this product available.

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Utilities
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Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Experts
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Experts
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Utilities
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Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
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Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
Filter:
Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2023.11.09 00:20 
 

It's a great tool for managing other EAs that operate on the same account. I identified some opportunities for improvement, considering the resources I need to use: [1] Regarding the "Loss limit in $" and "Profit limit in $" parameters, if a zero value is entered in one of these parameters, the EA could disregard the limitation by this parameter in which a zero value was inserted; [2] Regarding the limitation by financial value ($), related to "Loss limit in $" and "Profit limit in $", there could be another parameter to establish whether the limitation will be on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Specifically in my case, I would like to close trades if a daily profit or loss value is reached; [3] The option to "close all charts" is interesting, but it would be better if there was the possibility of just disabling automated trading (general of MT4) for all EAs instead of closing the charts. Many thanks to the developer for making this product available.

Sergey Batudayev
28155
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.11.09 08:17
The advisor itself, within its program, does not have the ability to physically enable or disable automatic trading in the trading terminal. This is impossible without the use of DLL, and the use of DLL in products displayed on the market is strictly prohibited. Regarding control for the day/week/month, in this program I have provided precisely the general logic for controlling all risk; this was done specifically for such a task as monitoring advisors with Martin. If you are interested in control for the day/week/month, you can consider this product https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72214 Overall, thank you for your feedback.
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