Gerenciador de ordens manuais

Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order.

Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose.

To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade.

Among the options you can count on the features:

Conducting partials

• You can perform up to two partials.

• Different volumes can be defined for each partial, always respecting the minimum volume of the asset.

• The target of the partials can be defined by points/value or a percentage that takes into account the asset value.

Take Profit

• The Take Profit of partials can be defined by points/value or a percentage that takes into account the asset's value.

• If you do not want to define a target for your operation, select the option disabled.

Breakeven

• BreakEven can be defined by value/points or a percentage that takes into account the asset's value.

• If you do not want to define a target for your operation, select the option disabled.

• You can set a value above the entry point for Breakeven placement when triggered.

STOP

• You can configure the stop so that it stays fixed during the entire operation, so that it moves according to the parameter defined by you or that it moves according to the defined parameters only after BreakvEven is triggered.

• The STOP can be defined by Points/Value, by Moving Average, by Parabolic Sar, by ATR, by the Previous candle or by the Before-last candle.

• If you do not want to define a STOP for your operation, select the NO STOP option, but we only recommend this option if you want to use the robot for a long-term purchase where you will spend years and years with the asset.

Activity hours

• If you want to define the interval of hours that the robot must act or until what time your orders must be open.



