Gerenciador de ordens manuais

Robot Manual Order Manager is a tool that allows you to automatically include Stop Loss, Breakeven, Take Profit and partials in open trades. Be it a market order or a limit order.

Besides, it automatically conducts your trade, moving your stop or ending trades, according to the parameters you choose.

To make your operations more effective, the Manual Orders Manager Robot has several indicators that can be configured to work on your trade.

Among the options you can count on the features:

Conducting partials

• You can perform up to two partials.

• Different volumes can be defined for each partial, always respecting the minimum volume of the asset.

• The target of the partials can be defined by points/value or a percentage that takes into account the asset value.

Take Profit

• The Take Profit of partials can be defined by points/value or a percentage that takes into account the asset's value.

• If you do not want to define a target for your operation, select the option disabled.

 

Breakeven

• BreakEven can be defined by value/points or a percentage that takes into account the asset's value.

• If you do not want to define a target for your operation, select the option disabled.

• You can set a value above the entry point for Breakeven placement when triggered.

STOP

• You can configure the stop so that it stays fixed during the entire operation, so that it moves according to the parameter defined by you or that it moves according to the defined parameters only after BreakvEven is triggered.

• The STOP can be defined by Points/Value, by Moving Average, by Parabolic Sar, by ATR, by the Previous candle or by the Before-last candle.

• If you do not want to define a STOP for your operation, select the NO STOP option, but we only recommend this option if you want to use the robot for a long-term purchase where you will spend years and years with the asset.

 

Activity hours

• If you want to define the interval of hours that the robot must act or until what time your orders must be open.


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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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