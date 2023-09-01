The News Filter MT5

4.78

This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter, you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards.


Please note that this product does not work in the strategy tester. To properly evaluate the product before purchasing, you may download the demo version from the blog post below.

The News Filter Guide + Download Links


Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that disables the Algo Trading button in MT5 during news. This additional program requires "Allow DLL imports".

News selection

  • News source is Forex Factory and/or Investing.com.
  • Feature to add your own custom news events.
  • Selection can be based on any number of currencies.
  • Selection can also be based on keyword identification.
  • Selection based on news impact.
  • Automatic mode where only news related to current chart is selected.
  • News source is refreshed automatically according to user input.
  • Input minutes before and after news to filter.


Order management choices

  • Closing of open positions before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Deletion of pending orders before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Remove stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Move stop-loss and take-profit levels before news with the option to restore them afterwards.
  • Easy selection of orders to manage based on chart symbol, magic numbers and comments.


Other features

  • Built-in API that developers can use to directly integrate news filter in source code.
  • Automatic detection of expert advisor and manual setup.
  • Stops other expert advisors from opening new positions during news by removing them.
  • Unique inputs for every filtered chart.
  • Automatic GMT detection.
  • Interactive news display.
  • Plot vertical lines during news time.
  • Useful notification system to MT4/MT5 mobile.

Setup

  1. Attach The News Filter to any new, empty chart. This will be the main chart used to display all currently filtered charts.
  2. Attach "Filter This" to any chart you wish to filter. If attached to a chart without an expert advisor, it will automatically be filtered as a manual setup. If attached to a chart with an expert advisor, it will automatically detect the expert advisor.
  3. Click "Filter Selected" on the main chart.

That's all you need to do to filter news from any chart you want. For a more in-depth instruction and demonstration, please refer to the YouTube video provided. Purchase The News Filter today and as long as there is news in the market, you will use this product.



Reviews 31
ramchar23
31
ramchar23 2026.06.05 10:54 
 

Worked as intended... I was worried if my EA settings would of been affected after re-attaching to selected pairs, however it was just fine (same settings).

KB00
186
KB00 2026.04.16 12:15 
 

Very good!

MarkWatney
154
MarkWatney 2026.04.16 09:24 
 

Excellent!

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BTMM-PRO — Manual Trading Assistant for the Market Maker Cycle BTMM-PRO is a manual trading dashboard built around Steve Mauro's "Beat The Market Makers" methodology. It is not an auto-trading robot — every trade executes only when you click the on-chart BUY, SELL, or CLOSE ALL buttons. What it does: Detects Tokyo-range stop hunts and BUY/SELL reversal setups in real time Draws strict Mauro NY-anchored session boxes (Asian, London, NY) with live pip ranges Calculates risk-based position sizing a
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE After purchase, contact us to receive a bonus STRENGTHS AND
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
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Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Filter This
Leolouiski Gan
5 (7)
Utilities
This is the script needed to use The News Filter . This script selects any chart that you want to filter and sends the inputs to The News Filter program. Every input is specific to that chart, so you have the flexibility of setting different inputs for every chart. Links to The News Filter (free demo) can be found below: The News Filter Guide + Download Links News selection News source is  Forex Factory's economic calendar . Feature to add your own custom news events . Selection can be based o
FREE
Filter This MT5
Leolouiski Gan
Utilities
This is the script needed to use   The News Filter . This script selects any chart that you want to filter and sends the inputs to   The News Filter   program. Every input is specific to that chart, so you have the flexibility of setting different inputs for every chart. Links to   The News Filter   (free demo) can be found below: The News Filter Guide + Download Links News selection News source is  Forex Factory's economic calendar . Feature to add your own custom news events . Selection can
FREE
Filter:
ramchar23
31
ramchar23 2026.06.05 10:54 
 

Worked as intended... I was worried if my EA settings would of been affected after re-attaching to selected pairs, however it was just fine (same settings).

KB00
186
KB00 2026.04.16 12:15 
 

Very good!

MarkWatney
154
MarkWatney 2026.04.16 09:24 
 

Excellent!

JPB14
42
JPB14 2026.03.28 11:26 
 

Very good support and very usefull product

Cristóbal Manuel
524
Cristóbal Manuel 2026.03.18 13:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jordan Peter
78
Jordan Peter 2025.11.21 20:50 
 

this is hands down the best new filter EA out there without a doubt, does exactly as it is supposed to and does it flawlessly. couldn't of asked for a better EA, very well set up. don't waste your time with all the others like they say do it right or do it twice and this one 100% does it right! Leolouiski is very helpful too, great communication with all questions i've had all it took was asking him once and he knew exactly what i had to do!

ToM.R
19
ToM.R 2025.09.04 05:48 
 

Thanks !

Tom Apelt
348
Tom Apelt 2025.06.11 01:01 
 

It took me some time to realise how powerful this tool is. It's not super easy to set up, but totally worth the effort. Very good!

Leolouiski Gan
4060
Reply from developer Leolouiski Gan 2025.06.11 11:24
Thank you!
TradeArmin
175
TradeArmin 2025.05.01 07:26 
 

great one, works really good

Juan Pablo Mazzini Perri
170
Juan Pablo Mazzini Perri 2025.02.28 15:18 
 

I was that i looking for

laurent75
128
laurent75 2025.02.19 16:46 
 

Thank you for your powerful easy to use software and which is essential to no longer worry about forgetting an EA running during the news.

Nuwan Asanka Samaranayake
5266
Nuwan Asanka Samaranayake 2025.02.12 15:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Blue Danube
95
Blue Danube 2025.01.15 11:05 
 

I just bought this and it looks very good. Leolouiski Gan was also very nice and helped me quickly to install it correctly

Isshokenmei
20
Isshokenmei 2025.01.14 16:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

4131199
180
4131199 2024.12.03 18:24 
 

Excellent utilities!

RomP71
19
RomP71 2024.11.25 18:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2024.11.19 22:39 
 

The News Filter MT5: Best Uilities

lok0401
85
lok0401 2024.10.19 07:53 
 

A very useful tool for the Forex market to avoid volatile prices for news releases.

Johnny Vong
177
Johnny Vong 2024.09.30 20:01 
 

This is the most useful MetaTrader tool. Support is great too.

Moreno Dainese
1880
Moreno Dainese 2024.09.30 19:42 
 

great news filter utility, I'm using it on my EA, which trades gold.(https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119610)

I recommend everyone to have it, an excellent Ea, compliments to the author.

12
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