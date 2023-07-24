Orion Telegram Notifier Bot

Orion Telegram Notifier Bot allows the trader to receive trade notifications in his Telegram whenever a position is opened or closed.
The EA sends notifications showing the Symbol, Magic Number, Direction, Lot (Volume), Entry Price, Exit Price, Take Profit, Stop-Loss and Profit of the position.

How to setup Orion Telegram Notifier?

  1. Open Telegram and Search for “BotFather”
  2. Click or Type “/newbot”
  3. Create a nickname and username (Example: nickname: MT5trades  - username: MT5TelegramBot) *The username must end with “bot”
  4. Copy and save your API Token generated previously
  5. In MetaTrader, go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and mark “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”
  6. Add  https://api.telegram.org to the list of allowed URLs
  7. Attach Orion Telegram Notifier Bot to a chart
  8. Paste your API Token in the EA parameter “Token”
  9. Chose your preferred language
  10. Press OK
  11. In the Telegram bot previously created, type /start (a message confirming that the bot was succesfully initiated will appear)
  12. Congratulations, your EA is setup correctly!


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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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