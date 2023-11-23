BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram

Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users.


Key Features:


1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions.



2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and orders. Customize these visuals and apply templates to convey your insights effectively.


3. Tailored Telegram Communication: Define your audience using the chat ID input. BlackWing adapts to your preferences, delivering signals to selected Telegram channels, groups, or individual users.


4. Effortless Report Generation: Simplify performance analysis with three user-friendly buttons for daily, weekly, and monthly trade reports. Share your trading activities effortlessly.



Why BlackWing?


- Seamless Integration: BlackWing seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5, connecting your trading activities and Telegram communication.


- Tailored Communication: Choose who receives your signals. BlackWing ensures your messages reach the right audience.


- Visual Clarity: Send customizable chart snapshots to add clarity to your signals, making your communication both informative and visually engaging.


- Efficiency Unleashed: Save time with automated report generation. BlackWing lets you share your trading achievements effortlessly.



Experience a New Era of Connectivity in Financial Markets with BlackWing Signal Provider!


In a world where every second counts, BlackWing empowers you to communicate efficiently, share insights effortlessly, and stay in control of your trading journey. Try BlackWing Signal Provider today and enhance your trading experience.

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4.87 (31)
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Javier Orlando Gomez Martinez
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Javier Orlando Gomez Martinez 2024.08.15 21:16 
 

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Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
4208
Reply from developer Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent 2024.08.16 06:41
¡Gracias por tu valiosa retroalimentación! Lamentamos los inconvenientes que has experimentado. Queremos que sepas que hemos tomado nota de tus observaciones y ya estamos trabajando para implementar los cambios necesarios. En las próximas versiones, nos aseguraremos de que el sistema envíe notificaciones al cerrar operaciones y actualizaciones sobre el trailing stop y el break even. Además, vamos a mejorar la claridad y el detalle del instructivo para facilitar la configuración del sistema. ¡Agradecemos tu paciencia y apoyo mientras continuamos mejorando nuestro producto!
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