Trend Strength Visualizer

A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis

This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions.

~Displays:

  • Green Line: Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities).

  • Red Line: Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities).

~Values That Can Be Changed:

  • Fast MA period.

  • Slow MA period.

  • Line color for uptrend and downtrend.

  • Line width and style.

Why I Use It:
It’s straightforward, customizable, and helps me stay on top of market trends without overcomplicating things. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense tool to improve your trend analysis, this is it.

Why It’s Worth Trying:

  • Saves Time: Instantly see trend strength without manual calculations.

  • Customizable: Adjust settings to fit your trading style.

  • Clear Visuals: No clutter—just the information you need.


