Grid Manual MT5

4.73

Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close.

Full instructions and demo version here.

The main features and capabilities of the utility:

  • Accompanies orders opened in any way, including from a mobile terminal.
  • Works with two types of grids: limit and stop.
  • Works with two methods for calculating the grid spacing: fixed and dynamic (based on the ATR indicator).
  • Allows you to change the settings of the open grid, including changing the lot of each level and its location (the level can be rearranged only in the fixed step mode).
  • Displays the breakeven level of each grid on the chart.
  • Shows the profit margin for each grid.
  • Allows you to close profitable grid orders with one click.
  • Allows you to close each grid of orders with one click.
  • Has a trailing stop function.
  • Has the function of transferring the stop loss of the order grid to breakeven.
  • Automatically rearranges take profit relative to the breakeven level of the order grid (only in the limit grid mode, the distance depends on the selected type of calculation: Conservative or Aggressive).
  • Saves the settings; after restarting the terminal, restores them.
  • Maintains up to 20 grids with up to 100 orders.

#Tags: Trading panel, Trade manager, Trading assistant, Order grid, Order grid management, Grid trading, Position averaging, Risk management, Order management, Trailing stop, Breakeven, Partial close, Manual trading.

Reviews 22
Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2026.02.26 20:25 
 

Недавно купил, но возможности поражают т.к. тут есть полу-автоматическая торговля и все для сетки.)))

Lyzard777
49
Lyzard777 2025.12.15 19:38 
 

This is a great product with lots of options. Even some options that I wouldn't expect. The author has been very responsive in looking at a specific issue that I was having and solved it quickly. Overall, great job!!

Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2025.07.09 18:29 
 

Este producto es la leche. (Excellent)

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Jose.1996
29
Jose.1996 2026.06.30 21:10 
 

No deja instalarlo

Alfiya Fazylova
48064
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2026.08.01 02:50
Follow these steps:
1) Log in to the terminal using the account you used to purchase the app.
2) Go to Market > My Purchases > click Install.
I'm always available. If you're having trouble, you can contact me via private message or write your question in the comments tab.
Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2026.02.26 20:25 
 

Недавно купил, но возможности поражают т.к. тут есть полу-автоматическая торговля и все для сетки.)))

Lyzard777
49
Lyzard777 2025.12.15 19:38 
 

This is a great product with lots of options. Even some options that I wouldn't expect. The author has been very responsive in looking at a specific issue that I was having and solved it quickly. Overall, great job!!

Javier Herrera
448
Javier Herrera 2025.07.09 18:29 
 

Este producto es la leche. (Excellent)

ntt.rz
53
ntt.rz 2025.03.24 08:49 
 

Tremenda herramienta, es brutal. Es verdad que tienes que estar atento del grid, porque a veces deja de poner ordenes pendientes y se queda pillado. Como sugerencia de mejora, que se añada un boton para poder parar el grid en breakeven.

Oezkan Kahveci
1262
Oezkan Kahveci 2025.02.11 08:36 
 

Version 2.81 was working fine. After the update, it stopped giving pending orders. Grid does not give orders. It gets interrupted. I will correct the star rating once these errors are fixed. 3 stars for now

Nopparat Chomchoei
340
Nopparat Chomchoei 2024.10.05 19:22 
 

A very useful EA. Can I ask you to add grid distance multiplier in your next version?

Irving Santiago
43
Irving Santiago 2024.09.02 08:48 
 

So useful, exactly what I was doing manually , I just would like to have a setting to stop the Bot once Take profit is reached

Johann De Freitas
60
Johann De Freitas 2024.07.25 01:25 
 

Excellent product works as advertised. The recent update added the ability to add auto grids a feature I find extremely useful. I copy from mt5 to mt4 account and generally works properly. Love the ability to set up on my mt5 and then take trades on my phone super useful to me.

I do have a few suggestions for the developer: 1. Ability to create and save custom grids as set files 2. Open grid based on timeframe i.e. on H1, H4 etc as opposed to a pip distance 3. In periods of high volatility, the ability to limit the # of positions opened If you open I would be willing to discuss further what I mean. Anyways great product greatly improved with the last update. Thanks.

Puneet Sharma
113
Puneet Sharma 2024.06.18 09:10 
 

This is my review of manual Grid EA the old Tool had some problems that I experienced with lot multiplier, but now it's a very good update with an amazing technique, and thanks to the creator and developer for this change after that change I got a very positive result and I am getting profits. Now in the latest Grid Manual, we can change and modify the lot value as per our need and its control over lot size and risk. The "user manual" is amazing to understand. Here is the link for your kind reference. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757784#setting_lots. thanks

Richardus Ryksen Minnaar
231
Richardus Ryksen Minnaar 2024.02.05 08:12 
 

Great software and support, well done !!!

Yat Chung Wong
401
Yat Chung Wong 2023.10.17 06:34 
 

Excellent tools! I like it very much! It's been very helpful to use it to execute my strategy. Thank you for creating this tool! And I have one suggestion for your consideration for future update, add the choice to open grid with both Stop orders and Limit orders at the same time. E.g. for buy order, it will open X number of limited orders below and Y number of stop order above at the same time. The ultimate stoploss will be input point below the lowest level grid level (as current setup) and the take profit will be input point above highest grid level of the stop orders (as current setup). While all other trailing and breakeven functions remain the same. Thanks for your consideration.

EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1542
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2023.08.15 14:11 
 

It´s a good tool but I think it is time to make it a little bit nicer and user-friendly. A dashboard for example where you can see all the stats like how many active grids, a button for move stoploss to break even, showing on the dashboard if you are long or short and the possibility to move the grids on the chart and not only by entering the number into the ea. You have to put more love into the ea. A Bug is that the ea freezes sometimes when you are moving the grids manually in my case on pair XAUUSD.

zbairen985
440
zbairen985 2023.05.11 17:56 
 

This program is designed very well and I really like it. I have been using it since I purchased it. Thank you very much for sharing with the author. But I have a problem, which is that the color of the hanging order line always displays pure blue. I hope the user can customize the color of this line. I really hope to add this feature in future version updates.

Diego Richardi
220
Diego Richardi 2023.05.06 15:46 
 

Good Job, help me a lot with my strategy.

Hisham Ghoneim
301
Hisham Ghoneim 2023.04.08 09:34 
 

exceed expectations, great tool, and helpful it was exactly what I search for, thank you

Dangeras Davainis
192
Dangeras Davainis 2023.03.05 13:16 
 

Excellent tool, I like it. Great prog, Thank You

DaJenks Jenks
328
DaJenks Jenks 2023.01.08 22:15 
 

Love it

Jesús González
135
Jesús González 2022.11.03 14:37 
 

Hello, I have bought Grid Manual MT5, I want to comment that already the first day I had recovered the investment, I have been happy with this. I want to congratulate the author for the instruction manual, it is very well prepared and perfectly explains the operation of the EA, it is one of the best I have seen so far.

However, in the evaluation of the product I have given it 3.5 stars, due to some not so good aspects that I have discovered with the EA in real account, this EA needs to improve the performance of the operations and to correct some strange bugs:

1.- The EA has a performance problem if you work in MT5 on a MAC pc, and if you use it in MT5 on windows, it works a little better, but it is still slow. This affects operations that need to be done quickly such as opening a new BUY / SELL after having reached the TP in a previous operation, the EA takes a long time to close the "Limit" or "Stop" operations that have been left open and in clearing the lines of the grid that are shown on the screen, during this time it is not possible to carry out a new BUY or SELL and the opportunity to open a new operation in the same direction of the market is lost. It also affects the time it takes to open a new "Limit" or "Stop" trade when the candle reaches one of the GRID levels, if the candle goes relatively fast it can go above the next level and the EA has not yet cast the "Limit or Stop" Order from there the problems begin, since it is left trying to place the order at the price that corresponds to it and cannot do so since the price has already been exceeded. The part that I have seen the most performance problems is when you want to redistribute the Grid levels to a new position and redistribute them properly, it takes a long time to do this and save each change (in point 3 I include some suggestions).

2.- Another aspect that worried me a lot is that the "Stop Lost" sometimes moves from its initial position (which must go to the end of the last level of the GRID) and is positioned several previous levels, this has made me lose some operations by closing them before reaching the last level of the GRID and I did not like it very much, it seems that at some point in EA I recalculate the positions of the GRID and there must be some Bugs when performing the calculation, many times I have been able to move the Stop Lost manually so that It does not affect, but, another time I have left the EA unattended and it has caused me unnecessary losses. Attached Images that I have captured when the "Stop Lost" repositioning Bugs occurs.

3.- I miss a third option of the "Step Type" parameter (now it only allows Fixed or ATR) and I think that developing this option would not cost much, this option could be called "Incremental Factor" or "% Factor", where it is indicated the initial distance of the Grid (like now) and an additional parameter or incremental factor like: 1.2 or 1.5 etc. (I add an example image of how it would work). the first level of the Grid would be at the initial distance indicated (as when the fixed option is used) and from there the following levels are increased by the %Factor indicated, if the fixed distance indicated is 300 (points) and the incremental factor is 1.2 (ie) the first level of the Grid would be at a distance of 300, the second at 360 points from the first, the third at 432 points from the second and so on.

Thank you for your Job.

Efrain Romero
974
Efrain Romero 2022.08.21 02:50 
 

Excellent tool for semi-automatic strategies! Amazing job

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