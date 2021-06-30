Binance Futures Trade Panel

We apologize, but we are unable to provide service due to network issues. If you encounter any problems during installation or use, please contact 9048914@qq.com. Thank you.
Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions:

1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel;

2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information;

3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop profit and stop loss order), stopMarket (market stop profit and stop loss order);

4. In the case of a market order, the maximum open position and cost information can be calculated according to the latest price;

5. The list of all orders can be displayed, and orders can be cancelled;

6. It can display the list of all positions, and can clear the positions according to the market order;

7. Support the automatic display of Deepin information (require Deepin Websocket products, please refer to: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/68977);

8. Support api proxy, suitable for users who cannot directly access Binance. The proxy provided by default is: trade.crossers.net. Note that you need to put the address in: Tools-Options-EA-WebRequest list;

If you need to trade Binance Futures directly in the EA, you can contact us to provide Binance Futures trading source code library

Note: Crosser, a quantitative platform developed based on mt5, has been newly revised and launched, and innovative strategies can achieve lower risks and higher returns. Now the global investment is hot, and most of the profits will be given to the agents. If you have channels and resources, please contact us.

Website: https://www.crossers.net

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sbc.tradetool

Web version: https://web.crossers.net/

Email: service@crossers.net

WeChat: cyzrobots


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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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