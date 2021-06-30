Binance Futures Trade Panel

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Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions:
1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel;
2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information;
3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop profit and stop loss order), stopMarket (market stop profit and stop loss order);
4. In the case of a market order, the maximum open position and cost information can be calculated according to the latest price;
5. The list of all orders can be displayed, and orders can be cancelled;
6. It can display the list of all positions, and can clear the positions according to the market order;
8. Support api proxy, suitable for users who cannot directly access Binance. The proxy provided by default is: trade.crossers.net. Note that you need to put the address in: Tools-Options-EA-WebRequest list;
If you need to trade Binance Futures directly in the EA, you can contact us to provide Binance Futures trading source code library
Note: Crosser, a quantitative platform developed based on mt5, has been newly revised and launched, and innovative strategies can achieve lower risks and higher returns. Now the global investment is hot, and most of the profits will be given to the agents. If you have channels and resources, please contact us.
Website: https://www.crossers.net
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sbc.tradetool
Web version: https://web.crossers.net/
Email: service@crossers.net
WeChat: cyzrobots