Binance Futures Trade Panel

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Binance is a world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange! In order to facilitate MT5 users to directly trade Binance Futures, the program provides the following trading functions:





1. Imitate the trading style of Binance Futures and provide a friendly operation panel;





2. Enter api and secret by yourself (you need to open futures trading permission in Binance api) to get leverage, balance and other information;





3. Support limitOrder (limit order), marketOrder (market order), stopLimit (limit stop profit and stop loss order), stopMarket (market stop profit and stop loss order);





4. In the case of a market order, the maximum open position and cost information can be calculated according to the latest price;





5. The list of all orders can be displayed, and orders can be cancelled;





6. It can display the list of all positions, and can clear the positions according to the market order;





7. Support the automatic display of Deepin information (require Deepin Websocket products, please refer to: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/68977 );



