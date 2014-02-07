Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version YuClusters DEMO.

YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument.

YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining data into clusters according to various criteria:

- Time interval, the criterion is set in seconds.- Price range, the criterion is set in points. The current cluster is closed when the deal price goes beyond the specified price range. In that case, the current deal is included in the current cluster, while the next one opens a new cluster. The range is calculated as the difference between the High and Low price in the cluster.- The difference (delta) between buy and sell volumes. The current cluster is closed when the delta with the next deal exceeds the specified volume. The next deal opens the next cluster.- Total volume of deals. The current cluster is closed when the total volume of purchases and sales in the cluster exceeds the specified volume after one of the deals.- Number of ticks. The cluster is formed by the specified number of ticks.- Deal type. A cluster is formed by deals of the same type.- Reversal price. The cluster is formed when the price passes given number of points in the opposite direction.

There are 8 types of cluster representation:

- "Delta" - display the delta.- "Delta %" - display the delta as a percentage of the corresponding ASK or BID volume.- "BID + ASK" - display the sum of BID+ASK volumes.- "ASK & BID" - display the ASK and BID volumes separately, the ASK volume is drawn in the upper half of the cluster cell, the BID volume is drawn in the lower half.- "BID x ASK" - display the ASK and BID volumes separately, the ASK volume is drawn to the right, while the BID volume is drawn to the left of the cluster center.- "Delta and BID+ASK" - display the delta and the sum of BID+ASK volumes.- "Delta% and BID+ASK" - display the delta as a percentage and the sum of BID+ASK volumes.- "BID x ASK, Delta background " - display the ASK and BID volumes separately, the background of the cell is determined by the value of the delta.

YuClusters features built-in filters, profiles, indicators and graphical objects.

YuClusters has a powerful system of alerts, which can be set to events related to clusters, volumes, prices and built-in indicators.

When using YuClusters with IShift Lite utility, it is possible to carry out trading operations directly from the clusters chart.

YuClusters has built-in help on the interface and hints on settings and alerts.



