Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT5. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to increase their potential for profit. Try it out today and see why it's the fastest and easiest trade copier on the market!

Tip: You can download and try the Local Trade Copier EA MT5 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.









* you must purchase Local Trade Copier EA MT4 for copying from/or to MT4 terminals





Features



High-Speed Copying: Achieve transfers under 0.5 seconds between local MT4 and MT5 terminals *.

Versatile Support: Supports MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 copying *.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple 1-minute setup for straightforward usage.

Compatibility: Works on Windows computers and Windows VPSs.

Flexible Copying: Copies between real>real, real>demo, demo>real, and demo>demo accounts, across all brokers.

Multi-Account Transfers: Allows one or more transmitter accounts to copy to one or more receiver accounts.

Customizable Lot Sizes and Risk: Offers a diverse range of 18 options for lot size and risk management per trade.

Read-Only Account Copying: Can copy from a read-only investor password transmitter account.

Comprehensive Trade Multiplication: Copies and multiplies trades from any source, including manual trades.

No Conflicts: Enables manual trading or expert advisor use without conflicts.

Stable Settings: Does not lose settings if connection is lost or terminals are restarted.

High Accuracy, Low Computing: Ensures high accuracy copying with minimal computing power.

Comment Options: Provides transmitter and receiver comment options.

Trade Filtering: Filters copied trades by magic number, symbol, comment, number, or volume.

Day and Time Control: Allows day and time control settings for copying.

Flexible Trade Copying: Copies long/short, old/new trades, market trades, or pending orders.

Take Profit and Stop Loss Handling: Copies or not take profit and stop loss levels from original transmitter trades.

Customized TP/SL Management: Offers various options for take profit and stop loss management.

Trade Closure Options: Provides options for synchronized trade closure and correct partial closure on receiver copied trades.

Trade Reopening: Allows reopening of closed receiver trades if original transmitter trades are still open.

Advanced Price Management: Offers better price options, reverse copying, and original TP/SL levels.

Trade Splitting: Splits copied trades automatically or at set smaller parts.

Risk Control: Implements maximum risk % control per symbol, currency, or account level.

Lot Size Management: Provides minimum/maximum lot size options for receiver copied trades.

Flexible Lot Size Ignoring: Can ignore minimum/maximum transmitter or receiver lot size options.

Account Protection: Offers emergency account protection measures.

Drawdown Management: Implements maximum daily drawdown and profit settings, with pause options.

Drawdown Control: No copying if transmitter or receiver drawdown exceeds a certain percentage level.

Notification Options: Provides email and push notifications for copied trades or receiver balance, equity, and margin levels.

Broker Compatibility Features: Includes prefix and suffix auto-detection and setup, and mapping of special symbols.

Activations: Offers 20 activations for installation across multiple terminals, computers, and VPSs.

Self-Copier Mode: Compatible with MQL5 VPS in self-copier mode. Fully Automated: Operates as a 100% automated expert advisor.





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