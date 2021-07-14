Local Trade Copier EA MT5

4.97

Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT5. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to increase their potential for profit. Try it out today and see why it's the fastest and easiest trade copier on the market!

Tip: You can download and try the Local Trade Copier EA MT5 demo version in your demo account: here

Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.


Local Trade Copier EA MT5 Installation & User Guide  |   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide   |   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 Troubleshooting Guide   |   Update of a Purchased Product


* you must purchase Local Trade Copier EA MT4 for copying from/or to MT4 terminals


Features

High-Speed Copying: Achieve transfers under 0.5 seconds between local MT4 and MT5 terminals *.
Versatile Support: Supports MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 copying *.
User-Friendly Interface: Simple 1-minute setup for straightforward usage.
Compatibility: Works on Windows computers and Windows VPSs.
Flexible Copying: Copies between real>real, real>demo, demo>real, and demo>demo accounts, across all brokers.
Multi-Account Transfers: Allows one or more transmitter accounts to copy to one or more receiver accounts.
Customizable Lot Sizes and Risk: Offers a diverse range of 18 options for lot size and risk management per trade. 
Read-Only Account Copying: Can copy from a read-only investor password transmitter account.
Comprehensive Trade Multiplication: Copies and multiplies trades from any source, including manual trades.
No Conflicts: Enables manual trading or expert advisor use without conflicts.
Stable Settings: Does not lose settings if connection is lost or terminals are restarted.
High Accuracy, Low Computing: Ensures high accuracy copying with minimal computing power.
Comment Options: Provides transmitter and receiver comment options.
Trade Filtering: Filters copied trades by magic number, symbol, comment, number, or volume.
Day and Time Control: Allows day and time control settings for copying.
Flexible Trade Copying: Copies long/short, old/new trades, market trades, or pending orders.
Take Profit and Stop Loss Handling: Copies or not take profit and stop loss levels from original transmitter trades.
Customized TP/SL Management: Offers various options for take profit and stop loss management.
Trade Closure Options: Provides options for synchronized trade closure and correct partial closure on receiver copied trades.
Trade Reopening: Allows reopening of closed receiver trades if original transmitter trades are still open.
Advanced Price Management: Offers better price options, reverse copying, and original TP/SL levels.
Trade Splitting: Splits copied trades automatically or at set smaller parts.
Risk Control: Implements maximum risk % control per symbol, currency, or account level.
Lot Size Management: Provides minimum/maximum lot size options for receiver copied trades.
Flexible Lot Size Ignoring: Can ignore minimum/maximum transmitter or receiver lot size options.
Account Protection: Offers emergency account protection measures.
Drawdown Management: Implements maximum daily drawdown and profit settings, with pause options.
Drawdown Control: No copying if transmitter or receiver drawdown exceeds a certain percentage level.
Notification Options: Provides email and push notifications for copied trades or receiver balance, equity, and margin levels.
Broker Compatibility Features: Includes prefix and suffix auto-detection and setup, and mapping of special symbols.
Activations: Offers 20 activations for installation across multiple terminals, computers, and VPSs.
Self-Copier Mode: Compatible with MQL5 VPS in self-copier mode.

Fully Automated: Operates as a 100% automated expert advisor.


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


#tags forex local terminal copier account trade duplicator multiplier repeater copier mt4 mt5 account copier instant lot size increase multiply copy trades copy trade copier fast copy transaction repeater kopir forex copy trading software

Reviews 156
Sokha Sung
352
Sokha Sung 2026.08.14 13:55 
 

Best price with outstanding quality and esp Eleni alwasy gives all solutions I don't understand. The software works perfectly. Thank Eeleni!

Dimitrios Theodorakakis
133
Dimitrios Theodorakakis 2026.08.14 09:56 
 

It works perfectly fine for me!

Motiur Rahman
23
Motiur Rahman 2026.08.06 23:43 
 

Nothing short of fantastic. Great product, and the user support is fantastic!

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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Marvinson Salavia Caballero
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Indicator for MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (2)
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Trab
174
Trab 2026.08.15 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.08.15 17:37
Thank you so much, Ayman, for this amazing 5-star review and for your incredibly kind words! I’m very happy to hear that you are impressed not only with the product but also with my support. I always try to treat every customer with the same care and attention, and knowing that this is appreciated makes all the effort worthwhile. I wish you all the best and continued success in your trading!
Sokha Sung
352
Sokha Sung 2026.08.14 13:55 
 

Best price with outstanding quality and esp Eleni alwasy gives all solutions I don't understand. The software works perfectly. Thank Eeleni!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.08.14 14:12
Thank you very much for your great 5-star review, Sokha! I really appreciate your kind words about my support. Wishing you continued success, and I’m always here if you need any help!
Dimitrios Theodorakakis
133
Dimitrios Theodorakakis 2026.08.14 09:56 
 

It works perfectly fine for me!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.08.14 10:00
Thank you very much for your great 5-star review for the Local Trade Copier EA, Dimitrios! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any help or support. I wish you all the best with your trading!
Motiur Rahman
23
Motiur Rahman 2026.08.06 23:43 
 

Nothing short of fantastic. Great product, and the user support is fantastic!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.08.07 06:40
Thank you very much for your excellent review Motiur! I really appreciate your kind words about my support! I am always available if you ever need anything else to help you with.
gdcuartasz
55
gdcuartasz 2026.07.27 16:19 
 

I hardly ever ask for after sales services but today I had to do it. I didn't expect to resolve my issue. I thought I would probably have a reply after some days but not. It was so fast, so kind and so effectively. fair investment for a good product.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.07.27 16:44
Thank you very much for your excellent review and for taking the time to share your experience! I am really happy to hear that I was able to help you quickly and effectively. I sincerely appreciate your trust and your kind words about the Local Trade Copier EA. Your support means a lot to me and motivates me to continue improving both the product and the service I provide. Thank you again, and I wish you great success with your trading!
Francesco Cerullo
180
Francesco Cerullo 2026.07.01 17:59 
 

Excellent product, highly recommended! The customer support is both excellent and deeply professional

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.07.01 18:36
Thank you very much for your great 5-star review, Francesco, I really appreciate it! I am always available if you ever need anything else to help you with. Wishing you smooth operation and successful trading ahead!
Xal
71
Xal 2026.06.21 22:32 
 

Work as advertised and easy to install! Superb customer support! Highly recommended!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.06.22 03:27
Thank you very much for your excellent review and recommendation! I’m really glad to hear that you found the Local Trade Copier EA easy to install and that it is working exactly as advertised. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. Please feel free to contact me anytime if you ever need help. Wishing you continued success with your trading!
Mstr TheChosenOne2K10
56
Mstr TheChosenOne2K10 2026.06.16 09:23 
 

Works very well, I was looking to setup an account to mirror my trades for a friend. Best results are given using a good quality VPS. Read the manual or like me you will think its broken when in fact it is very easy to use.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.06.16 11:25
Thank you very much for your excellent review! I’m really glad to hear that the Local Trade Copier EA is working well for your trade copying needs. You also make a very good point about using a quality VPS, as it can help ensure the best possible performance and reliability. Thank you as well for mentioning the importance of reading the manual. I truly appreciate your feedback and recommendation, and I’m always here if you ever need any assistance!
Mircea Andrei
208
Mircea Andrei 2026.05.27 19:27 
 

Excellent tool, support is great

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.05.27 19:33
Thank you very much Mircea, for your excellent review for the Local Trade Copier EA and the kind words about my support. I really appreciate it!
Максим Земницкий
144
Максим Земницкий 2026.05.14 11:49 
 

Хороший эксперт, много функциональных настроек что очень удобно, единственное хочу попросить автора добавить функцию Add/Subtract Points in Pending Orders Level

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.05.14 13:38
Thank you very much Максим, for your great 5 star review for the Local Trade Copier EA, I really appreciate it! As for your request, you could use the 'Better Price' settings for achieving what you want. For example if you want the 'buy stop' transmitter pending orders, to be copied to the receiver account 100 points lower, you could put in the receiver Local Trade Copier EA settings 'Better Price: true' and 'Better Price Difference in Points: 100'. If you mean something different and I haven't understood correctly your desire, please let me know.
lorodney
104
lorodney 2026.05.13 10:53 
 

I have purchased this, but installation failed on the same broker, same account. Because I am moving VPS. Please help ASAP.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.05.13 11:23
Hello my friend and thank you for your purchase. Please explain to me what is the problem you are experiencing? You mention that 'installation failed on same broker, same account'. What do you mean 'same account'? The Local Trade Copier EA can copy trades from 1 (or many) transmitter account(s), installed on its own MT5 terminal to 1 (or many) receiver account(s), installed on a different MT5 terminal. Both these MT5 terminals must be present and running on the same Windows PC or the same Windows VPS. I have sent you a private message too, so please check your private messages here in MQL5.com, follow my instructions and contact me if you need any more help with your setup.
Shiro- Hashizaka
277
Shiro- Hashizaka 2026.04.10 01:12 
 

This is an exceptionally talented developer. Their response to issues was quick and precise, so the problem was easily resolved the very next day. I had a couple of questions about things I didn’t understand, but copy trading between MT5 accounts started working smoothly right away. The price is very reasonable, and I have complete confidence in them. I hope they continue to release wonderful products in the future. Thank you very much.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.04.10 05:05
Thank you very much, Shiro, for your wonderful 5-star review and your kind words! I’m truly glad I could assist you quickly and help get everything running smoothly between your MT5 accounts. It’s great to hear that the setup is now working exactly as expected. I also really appreciate your trust and encouragement, it means a lot and motivates me to keep improving and developing new tools. Wishing you continued success, and I’m always here if you need any help!
Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2026.04.04 14:21 
 

The copytrade EA is very efficient and fast when i installed it in my own VPS. I do not have any issue on live trades copied during peak of US session. No missing trades. The trades outcome between the source and target are not much difference (very negligible). Excellence EA. Support from Eleni is always great as well. Thank You Eleni.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.04.04 14:31
Thank you very much, Alvin, for your excellent 5-star review and for sharing your detailed experience! I’m really glad to hear that the Local Trade Copier EA is performing efficiently and reliably on your VPS. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. Wishing you continued success, and I’m always here if you need any assistance!
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2026.03.30 16:37 
 

The EA works great and the author answers questions very quickly! 10 stars

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.30 16:51
Thank you very much my dear friend, for your excellent 5-star review for the Local Trade Copier EA, I really appreciate it!
DELAHAYE John
27
DELAHAYE John 2026.03.23 16:18 
 

Bonjour, cet outil est très facile à mettre en place et les vidéos sont super. J'aimerais savoir comment on fait pour cacher les TP et les SL sur le receveur s'il vous plait ? Belle soirée.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.23 16:29
Hello and thank you for purchase and your review for the Local Trade Copier EA. If you want to copy the transmitter TP/SL levels to the receiver copied trades, but hide them from your receiver broker, you can put in the receiver Local Trade Copier EA settings 'Virtual/Hidden TP/SL Levels=true'. If you don't want to copy the transmitter TP/SL levels at all to the receiver copied trades, you need to put in the receiver Local Trade Copier EA settings 'Copy Take Profit=false' and 'Copy Stop Loss=false'. Please do not hesitate to contact me again, if you need any more help.
Maksat Atajumayev
28
Maksat Atajumayev 2026.03.09 04:58 
 

Hello, I recently purchased your "Local Trade Copier EA MT5" from the MQL5 Market. However, I am experiencing a critical issue. Whenever I attach the EA to a chart, it works fine for an hour or two, but then it automatically gets removed/detached from the chart. I checked the MT5 Experts Journal to find the cause, and I am repeatedly getting this exact fatal error: out of memory in 'Local Trade Copier EA MT5.mq5' (1856,17) I am currently running the EA on the MQL5 Virtual Hosting (VPS). Since my local PC has 128 GB of RAM, I believe this is not a hardware issue on my end, but rather a memory leak bug in the EA's code (specifically around line 1856) that gradually fills up the VPS memory limit until MT5 forces the EA to shut down. Could you please investigate this bug and release an update to fix the memory leak? I have screenshots of the log files if you need further proof. Looking forward to your support. Thank you.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.09 05:32
Hello Maksat, Thank you for sending the screenshot. It actually shows the cause of the issue very clearly. In your Experts tab log, there is the following message: automated trading is disabled due to EA being synchronized with virtual hosting This confirms that the terminal is running on MQL5 Virtual Hosting (MQL5 VPS). The Local Trade Copier EA is a local copier, which means it requires both the transmitter and receiver MT5 terminals to run on the same Windows machine (PC or regular VPS). The EA communicates locally between the terminals to transfer the trade information. However, the MQL5 VPS environment runs each terminal instance in isolation, and it also restricts certain functions such as local communication and automated trading synchronization. Because of this architecture, local trade copiers cannot operate correctly on MQL5 Virtual Hosting. This is why you are seeing messages like: automated trading is disabled due to EA being synchronized with virtual hosting Automatic Trading is Not Allowed! The "out of memory" message is a secondary effect of the environment, not a memory leak in the EA. To run the Local Trade Copier correctly, please do the following: Use a standard Windows VPS (or your local PC). Install both MT5 terminals (transmitter and receiver) on the same machine. Run the EA normally without migrating it to the MQL5 VPS. Once the copier runs in a normal Windows environment, the issue should disappear. If you would like, you can also send me your receiver EA settings (.set file) so I can review your configuration and make sure everything is set correctly. Kind regards, Eleni
Delacosa
220
Delacosa 2026.03.03 17:50 
 

Simply the best. Also a very great author. Monkeys charge up to 100 dollar per month or even more for copy trading platforms. No only 50 dollar we have our own copy system on as much accounts we want. Blessings and keep up the good work,

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.03 17:52
Thank you very much for your wonderful 5-star review and your kind words my dear friend! I’m truly happy to hear that you value both the flexibility and the independence that the Local Trade Copier EA provides. My goal has always been to offer a reliable, professional solution at a fair one-time cost so traders can fully control their own copy system without unnecessary limitations. I really appreciate your support and encouragement. Wishing you continued success, and I’m always here if you need any help!
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5138
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom 2026.03.03 09:03 
 

10/10! Thank you :)

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.03 09:12
Thank you very much Carl, for your excellent review for the Local Trade Copier EA, I really appreciate it! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any help. I wish you all the best with your teading!
Citipunker
35
Citipunker 2026.02.24 05:02 
 

Great tool, that can be used beyond copying. This can let you use MT5 EA's on MT4- just run it on MT4 and copy to MT5. This can let you scale risk up or down, filter trades to copy, and much more. You can copy someone's or own account if have at least investor password. On first sight it has a lot settings, but setting up is easy. Author is happy to help to explain what is not clear or not intuitive. Author- Well known here for willingness to help regardless if you asking for her products or general questions.

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.02.24 08:00
Thank you very much for this amazing and detailed 5-star review! I’m really glad you highlighted that the Local Trade Copier EA can be used for much more than simple copying, flexibility and advanced control were exactly what I aimed to provide. It’s great to hear that despite the many available settings, the setup felt straightforward and practical for you. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support and willingness to help. That means a lot to me. Wishing you continued success, and I’m always here if you need anything!
tend0pain6
19
tend0pain6 2026.02.18 13:37 
 

Great product. perfectly does what is advertised. P.S. A feature where risk % from account equity / balance takes into account the fees (so that the final money lost after taking into account fee, swap would equal to the predetermined account balance / equity %) would be super nice to have!

Juvenille Emperor Limited
102935
Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.02.18 16:20
Thank you very much for your excellent review for the Local Trade Copier EA, I really appreciate it! As for your request, I will put it in my future update list and I will see what I can do. I wish you all the best with your trading!
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