Akihiko

2.5

Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positions, as well as precise logic for exiting trades, ensuring a balanced approach to risk and reward.

The signal logic powering Akihiko is robust and multifaceted, drawing on a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis across various levels. This intricate system operates seamlessly behind the scenes, allowing users to benefit from advanced automation without needing to navigate a complex setup. While the end user interacts with only a handful of adjustable inputs—keeping the experience streamlined and intuitive—the underlying mechanics reflect years of development and optimization.

Version 19 introduces improved stability and responsiveness, making it an ideal tool for traders seeking efficiency without sacrificing depth. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a newcomer to automated trading, Akihiko offers a reliable framework to explore market opportunities. I can’t promise that purchasing this software will turn you into a millionaire overnight—no responsible developer could—but I can assure you it’s a worthy investment for those willing to test its potential. Start by running it on a demo account to familiarize yourself with its behavior, then scale up as you gain confidence in its results. With Akihiko, you’re not just buying a tool—you’re gaining a partner in your trading journey. Give it a try and see where its precision and simplicity can take you!

Here’s what you need to do step-by-step:

  1. Set up the Strategy Tester and load the robot with its default settings.
  2. Test across symbols and timeframes.
  3. Analyze results to identify the most profitable and stable symbols.
  4. Assign a unique magic number for each one in the robot’s settings to avoid trade conflicts.
  5. Before going live, activate the robot on a demo account using the selected symbols and settings. 
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Platform type: MT5.
  • By purchasing this software, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear continuously at certain time intervals.

Note: Keep in mind that "Akihiko" should be tested on a demo account before any use.

Helpful Links

Installation Guide

  • For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.

Testing

  • How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.

Reviews 2
Jürgen
499
Jürgen 2021.02.21 14:56 
 

Makes positive results after re-optimization

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Experts
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Experts
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Jürgen
499
Jürgen 2021.02.21 14:56 
 

Makes positive results after re-optimization

yukifune
703
yukifune 2020.10.21 17:08 
 

Really terrible

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