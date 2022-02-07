Ice Cube Scalper for MT5

4.5

Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -  it is a day scalper, making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction.

The EA's strategy is to trade with the trend using the RSI indicator.

The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading.

Before buying, be sure to test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester.

Сontrol risks 

To control risks in the Expert Advisor, you can limit the maximum number of orders for averaging, as well as the equity risk.

In order to understand how the adviser works, you can subscribe to a free signal, so you can understand how the adviser works and its potential.

Ice Cube  Scalper version for MT4

After purchase, be sure to contact me,  I will always help with the settings. 

Online monitoring of the adviser -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/batudaev?orderby=gain


Input parameters


Lot _ Multiplier   -   lot multiplier at   when exhibiting   averaging orders

Start_Lot  -   starting lot

Orders _ Spet  - step between   ami order   averaging

SmartStep  - true/ false   incl. /on   smart mode for changing the step between orders

StartStepCoeff   - after which averaging order the step starts to increase by Orders_step_coefficient

Max Trades   - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders

UseTimeOut  - true / false - use a timeout, close deals if they are open more than the allotted time

MaxTradeOpenHours  - trade timeout time in hours, after how long to close stuck trades.

Friday_Trading_Hour  - Friday trading time until – Hours

Friday_Trading_Minute   - Friday trading time to - Minutes

Inp_Friday_Close  - true/false-   incl . / off .   Forced close order on Friday after 23:59

Trade_Now -  setting  allowing you to stop trading, if you want the adviser to stop looking for new entry signals, set this setting to True and the adviser will complete the current series and will not open new deals.


Recommendations


Starting Lot   - Use 0.01 lots for every 1,000 signs of the deposit. If your account is less than 1,000, use the cent account type.

With a certain frequency, withdraw the earned money from the account, until the complete withdrawal of the initially invested funds.

If you combine with other Expert Advisors, try to allocate at least 1,000 for every 0.01 of the starting lot.

Time Frame   - hour H1.

Trading leverage   - 1:500.


Reviews 6
PedroCruzBR
89
PedroCruzBR 2024.04.01 20:25 
 

Very nice EA, fantastic support from Sergey. My payback was on the first day of use. Thanks!

Kwebber321
169
Kwebber321 2024.03.11 18:24 
 

Have had this running for a while now on multiple pairs and have seen very consistent results with this EA. With good settings and risk management, it can be very profitable. Sergey is also very helpful when it comes to support. 10/10 for me.

Sebastian Becker
371
Sebastian Becker 2022.08.14 21:33 
 

A very successful EA! Small profits with high potential! I use it now since a month and can confirm that I made around 3-5% per week. What I really appreciate is that the developer is answering to all my questions and give suggestions on how to set up the ea to my specific trading situation. Hands up and respect!

