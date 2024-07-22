Smart Setup Bot

SmartSetup Bot

Is an advanced trading tool that combines the flexibility of manual configurations with the power of semi-automated features. It automatically generates graphical objects, displaying critical zones such as support and resistance levels, stop loss and take profit areas, and other essential indicators. SmartSetup Bot provides clear and precise visualization of your trading parameters, facilitating informed decision-making.

This bot is designed for traders who value manual control but also want to benefit from intelligent assistance to optimize their strategies. With integrated semi-automatic tools, SmartSetup Bot simplifies repetitive and time-consuming tasks, allowing you to focus on analysis and strategic decision-making.


ESSENTIAL PARAMETERS:

  • StopLoss: The distance in pips or points at which the position will be closed to limit losses if the market moves against you.

  • TakeProfit: The distance in pips or points at which the position will be closed to secure profits if the market moves in your favor.

  • Lots: The size of the position or trading volume you wish to open.

  • Breakeven_Pips: The number of pips after which the initial stop loss will be moved to the entry level to secure the position and ensure no loss occurs.

  • PARTCLOSING: When set to 'true', this function allows the closure of ongoing positions when the price reaches a specific line established on the chart.

  • OBJECT_SHOW: Enables or disables the display of objects on the chart, such as rectangles and lines, for a clear view of important levels.

  • REFRESH_MINUTE: The frequency in minutes at which the chart should be refreshed to ensure data is up to date.

  • AUTO_REFRESH: A setting to enable or disable the automatic refresh of the chart at regular intervals.

  • COLORING: The color scheme used for graphical elements, allowing customization of the interface for better readability and visual comfort.


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP. This trading indicator Automatically identifies and plots contract blocks, which are essential zones marked by significant levels of support and resistance. This powerful tool provides traders with a clear and intuitive visualization of critical market points where prices are likely to bounce or reverse. The contract blocks, represented by distinct colored rectangles, highlight support zones (at the bottom) and resistance zones (at the top), enabling trad
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ENJOY FREE TESTING FROM OUR WEBSITE DAILYTARGET_GUARD is a cutting-edge trading expert designed to maximize profits while minimizing risk through intelligent and automated position management. Perfect for traders seeking precision control over their operations, this bot offers advanced and customizable features tailored to fit your trading strategy. Key Features: Automated Position Management: Adjust your Stop Loss , Take Profit , and lot sizes to match your trading preferences. The bot manages
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