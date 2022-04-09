True Supply and Demand MT5
- Indicators
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Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
True Supply and Demand indicator - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes.
The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading.
The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels.
When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe.
Recommended Robot Scalper - test .
Input parameters
Use_price label - on /off displaying the price icon near the level
Price Level Color - select the color of the price icon
Price Lebel Size - price icon size
Support / Resistant Level Color - select the color of the levels
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This is an unbelievable indicator.... best representation of Major and Minor Support and resistance, as well as the most accurate Supply and demand levels. Always the latest and freshest levels of the most recent zones... Super Job Dude...