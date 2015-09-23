Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5

3.82

Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform.

It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)   

Reliable copier! 

       MT4 version
 Full Description +DEMO +PDF  How To Buy  
 How To Install
    How to get Log Files   How To Test and Optimize   All products from Expforex

You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4

This version Including copy between terminals  МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5.

  1. The deals copier is created to copy deals/positions between 2/3/10 terminals.
  2. Copying from a demo account and investment accounts is supported.
  3. The program can be run on multiple terminals.
  4. Use this synchronizer of your trades on various investor accounts trading on one account - COPYLOT will copy your trades to other terminals.
  5. Copy from multiple terminals to one;
  6. Copy from one terminal to several others;
  7. Copy from any different brokers to any different brokers;
  8. Copy from a closed account opened with an Invest password;
  9. Copy from DEMO accounts to a REAL account;
  10. Hedge and netting accounts.

Setup

  • COPYLOT CLIENT (Slave) Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal where you want to copy trades.
  • Install the Expert Advisor in the terminal MetaTrader 5, where you want to copy trades.
  • Open the terminal on which Positions will be copied and set COPYLOT CLIENT to one chart
  • Specify any text label name as pathRead, for example, "COPY". This should match the master terminal PathWrite (to bind the two terminals).
  • The EA needs to be set to 1 Chart! By default, our adviser copies all positions from your account!

Links

    To copy trades, you need to install the free Master copier in the terminal from where you want to copy the trades: COPYLOT Master for MT4 or COPYLOT Master for MT5.
    Attention: To duplicate positions on your account you can download our duplicator of positions  Exp5 Duplicator for MT5

        Attention for MT5

        Partial close is not supported! Orders can be closed only in the same lots as they were opened! If your master uses different lots for closing, then the copier may fail!

        INOUT not supported. Orders are copied upon activation (Positions) and are copied to the client account. You can activate this function PendingOrdersCopy Only for HEDGE accounts.

        COPYLOT does not copy via the Internet! Copy between terminals on one computer!

        COPYLOT does not work on MetaQuotes VPS

            #tags Copy, Копировщик, copy trades, copy trade, copier, copy, trades, fast copy, kopir , Expforex, Vladon,



            Client Settings: Where will the signals be copied

            pathREAD/pathWrite: Path to the file where information about current positions is stored. No spaces or special characters allowed.

            Magic: Magic number used to identify positions or trades, particularly for using the system on multiple master terminals.

            PreFixSymbol: Suffix of the client’s currency pair symbols. Automatically detects the suffix for copying trades if set to "Auto".

            ChangingNamesSymbols: Parameter to replace symbol names between master and client terminals if the symbols don’t match.

            Sounds: Enables sound notifications when new trades are opened on the client terminal.

            Comentshow: Displays a table of copied trades on the client chart.

            TypeFilling (Only for MT5): Defines the order fill type for MT5. Can be set to automatic or manually adjusted if needed.

            NumberTryClose/NumberTryOpen: Number of attempts to close or open positions if errors occur.

            Slippage: Allowed slippage when opening positions. If set to 0, it will automatically adjust based on the spread.

            PricePointSlip: Limits the maximum price difference between master and client when copying positions.

            LotRiskFromMaster: Copies risk settings from the master terminal and adjusts the lot size proportionally to the client’s balance.

            LotExp: Multiplier to increase or decrease the lot size when copying from the master.

            Lot: Defines a fixed lot size for opening trades on the client terminal.

            RiskLot: Percentage for dynamic lot calculation. If 0, the fixed lot is used instead.

            RiskLotType: Type of risk calculation for dynamic lot sizing (based on free margin, balance, or stop-loss).

            RiskRate: Exchange rate of your account currency to USD. Automatically calculated if set to 0.

            KoefLot: Coefficient for adjusting the lot size when copying trades, based on the master’s lot size.

            AdditionalLot: Adds an additional fixed amount to the lot size when copying trades.

            MinLott/MaxLott: Minimum and maximum lot sizes for opening positions on the client terminal.

            TakeProfitCopy/StopLossCopy: Copies the take profit and stop loss levels from the master to the client.

            CorrectSLTPbyMaster: Adjusts the stop-loss and take-profit levels if the client’s opening price differs from the master’s.

            MarketWatch: For ECN brokers, allows opening positions first and modifying stop-loss and take-profit levels afterward.

            ReverseCopy: Reverses trades when copying (master BUY becomes client SELL and vice versa).

            PendingOrdersCopy: Enables or disables copying of pending orders from the master terminal.

            DayToExpiration (Only for MT5): Sets the expiration time for pending orders (in days).

            PositionsCopy: Enables or disables the copying of positions from the master terminal.

            PricePointSlip: Sets a limit on the price difference between master and client when copying trades.

            TimeSecondSlip: Maximum allowed time difference (in seconds) between the master and client when opening trades.

            DeleteOrderbyMaster: Deletes pending orders on the client when they are deleted on the master terminal.

            ReopenPosAfterClose: Reopens positions on the client if they are closed on the master terminal.

            Rounding: Rounds prices when opening or modifying orders (up to 1 or 2 decimal places).

            AutoRoundingGOLDSILVER: Automatically rounds prices for gold and silver when opening positions.

            ProfitCopyOnly: Copies only profitable trades if the profit exceeds a set number of pips.

            OnlyProfitPips: Minimum profit in pips required to copy a trade.

            LossCopyOnly: Copies only losing trades if the loss exceeds a set number of pips.

            OnlyLossPips: Minimum loss in pips required to copy a losing trade.

            NewTradeONLY: Copies only new trades that are opened after the client copylot is started.

            FilterLotMin/FilterLotMax: Minimum and maximum lot sizes that will be copied from the master terminal.

            SymbolToCopy: Specifies which symbols (currency pairs) to copy. Leave blank to copy all symbols.

            SymbolNotToCopy: Specifies which symbols not to copy. Leave blank to allow all symbols.

            SLEEPING: Delay in milliseconds between code execution steps. Smaller values speed up copying but increase resource usage.

            ClosePosbyMaster: Closes positions on the client if they are closed on the master terminal.

            TP_adjust/SL_adjust: Adjusts the take-profit and stop-loss levels on the client relative to the master.

            My_STOPLOSS/My_TAKEPROFIT: Custom stop-loss and take-profit settings on the client, independent of the master terminal.

            TrailingStopUSE: Enables trailing stop functionality for copied positions.

            IfProfTrail: Trailing stop starts only after the position has reached breakeven.

            Trailingstop: Distance in pips from the current price to the stop-loss when using a trailing stop.

            TrailingStep: Step size for modifying the stop-loss with the trailing stop.

            Breakeven: Sets the stop-loss to breakeven after a certain amount of profit is reached.

            MaxPosBySymbol/MaxOrderBySymbol/MaxSymboll: Limits the maximum number of positions, pending orders, and symbols that can be copied.

            NumberPosbeforeCopy: Defines the minimum number of positions on the master terminal before copying begins.

            TPWCM_Use: Enables special SL/TP settings after the master position is closed.

            TPWCM_TakeProfitWhenCloseMaster: Sets a take-profit on the client after the master position is closed.

            TPWCM_TakeProfitOnlyToProfitZone: Only sets the take-profit in the profit zone after the master position is closed.

            TPWCM_StopLossWhenCloseMaster: Sets a stop-loss on the client after the master position is closed.

            TPWCM_TrailingStopUSE: Enables a trailing stop only after the master position is closed.

            TPWCM_IfProfTrail: Trailing stop works only when the client position is already in profit.

            TPWCM_BreakEven: Sets a breakeven stop-loss after the master position is closed.

            OIP_Order_Instead_Position: Converts trades into pending orders on the client terminal instead of copying positions.

            OIP_TypeOrders: Specifies whether the pending order is a stop or limit order.

            OIP_DistanceOIP: Distance in points for the pending orders.

            Clients extra Delays: Adds delays when copying trades from the master terminal to the client, either in seconds or points.

            Delay_Seconds_General: Sets a general delay between adviser requests to the server (opening, closing, modifying trades).

            Reviews 37
            Marian Harwot
            151
            Marian Harwot 2024.12.24 18:40 
             

            drowndown protection by day doesnt work. for me it is most important function/closing position/. whole section clouse by day with usd, pips, and percent dont work. everything else working. i tested it on two different accounts from different providers.

            Marry Christmas

            How or where to send files?

            well ea doesnt clouse position when trigered limit by day i dont know what else i can provide becouse everything else works in ea. just section for day limits dont.

            Thanks for fixing ea great work.

            Hon Kwan Max Tse
            135
            Hon Kwan Max Tse 2024.12.06 15:59 
             

            Please explain wiht example to me for this fuction trailing. thanks

            TrailingStopUSE Use trailing stop for open positions

            Trailingstop The distance from which the trailing stop starts to turn on

            TrailingStep Step of modification stoploss

            anandnagaich
            48
            anandnagaich 2024.10.24 05:42 
             

            All in all... a great EA... appreciate the hard work that went behind it to create such an easy, plug and play type EA.. Kudos!

            Nhut Anh Phan
            1589
            Nhut Anh Phan 2025.09.01 06:34 
             

            too many updates, unstable, damages the user's system, 1 star, too bad

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.09.01 07:14
            Updates are required for system stability. The functionality of the copier is not affected. I am not going to stop updating my programs.
            Thien Long Do
            751
            Thien Long Do 2025.08.01 01:14 
             

            I want the master account to copy the trade volume exactly from the client account, ignoring the account balance difference. How can I configure this?

            Hok Hin Woo
            144
            Hok Hin Woo 2025.06.15 15:54 
             

            I would like to ask how to due with "Forbidden to trade on a symbol - hedge:, EA doesnt work

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.06.15 18:34
            Hello NoSymbol — Trading this symbol is prohibited! The broker has banned trades on this symbol. Right-click in the Market Watch, select Display All Symbols, find a symbol with a suffix (for example, _i, .m, s), and drag it to the chart!Please find a symbol with a suffix or one that is allowed for trading.Is your symbol grayed out? That means this symbol is not allowed to be traded by your broker.
            Damir Tulemaganbetov
            147
            Damir Tulemaganbetov 2025.04.01 10:45 
             

            Я купил вашего копиршика, но не могу разобраться как заставить его копировать алгоритмические сделки (Expert Advisor) с Мастер аккаунта

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.04.01 10:48
            Здравствуйте. Это стандартная процедура копирования. Вы можете посмотреть видео и инструкцию: https://expforex.com/ru/copylot/ дополнительные вопросы прошу писать в раздел комментарии.
            steveyu1212
            213
            steveyu1212 2025.03.13 06:26 
             

            I have some problem using this after the new update. It could not copy the trades made by EAs from master to client, but it could copy the manual trades. At the client side, I can see "master ready OK", and also the information of the master side. However, the "table of deals" will not show any trades made by EAs. Can you please help? Thankyou

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.03.13 08:08
            FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️
            🌐🌐🌐 https://expforex.com/mt5-expert-reports-and-server-log-files-for-bug-report/ 🌐🌐🌐
            ▶️Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yedpin0LPnQ
            metatradercleia
            24
            metatradercleia 2025.03.04 21:08 
             

            Não estou conseguindo usar no MT5 real para MT5 real no cliente a carinha só fica vermelha....na demo roda de boa

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.03.05 07:43
            Clique no smiley vermelho e leia o motivo do erro no seu terminal.
            I-hua Wang
            125
            I-hua Wang 2025.02.24 01:16 
             

            How to set master MT4 to client MT5，When I use it, a warning window pops up （Please turn AUTOTRADING ON）。

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.02.24 03:07
            Hello. In your terminal master mt4, you need to install Copylot Master Mt4. It's free. On the terminal mt5, you need to install copylot client mt5. In your pop-up window it says that you do not have the autotrading button enabled. Look at my picture.
            Arvind Verma
            262
            Arvind Verma 2025.02.07 04:43 
             

            Hello Team, This copier I have use many time. It is good for manual Trader, but if you want to copy bulk trade from ea Then it will have a huge delay, and it will stop copying Master to slave. In this case, the reliability and trust is zero. I request, we pay more money as you want, but we need a good and quality product Which instant copy trade Master and slave. In this copier, the average delay is 3 to 15 second minimum. I don’t know. Maybe they updated new version. So recently not check. I checked last month and the result was horrible. So this is my honest feedback. I hope team will improve it so I will back to use it. edit | delete | complain

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2025.02.07 04:50
            The speed depends on your broker.  My Copier COPYLOT copies the deal table 3 times a second!  That means that the table of positions is synchronized every 300-500 ms and immediately sends a request to your broker’s server; all other delays depend on your broker. The advisor copies the table of deals/positions 3 times per second. After that, the client reads the data file 3 times per second. If a new order to open a position or modify positions appears, the client sends the order to the server, and the broker opens the position. Not suitable for scalping! The average copy time is 0.1-1 seconds. If there are many positions, for example, more than 10.20, then the average copy time is 1-3 seconds. This is the execution time of the algorithm and sending orders to your server. My EA COPYLOT sends a request for opening positions and deals to your server!  Your server/broker opens this position. If your server slows down or returns requotes or other problems with opening deals/positions, then copying will be delayed! Copy speed depends on your broker! Copy speed does not depend on our program COPYLOT!
            Marian Harwot
            151
            Marian Harwot 2024.12.24 18:40 
             

            drowndown protection by day doesnt work. for me it is most important function/closing position/. whole section clouse by day with usd, pips, and percent dont work. everything else working. i tested it on two different accounts from different providers.

            Marry Christmas

            How or where to send files?

            well ea doesnt clouse position when trigered limit by day i dont know what else i can provide becouse everything else works in ea. just section for day limits dont.

            Thanks for fixing ea great work.

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.12.26 19:33
            Thanks for the detailed feedback. If I can reproduce the error with your detailed details, I can fix it.
            Merry Christmas!
            I have retested this function and everything works as written in the instructions. Please add your log files, like this: ⚠️⚠️⚠️ FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566 ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Yuou can send via COMMENTS section^^^^^:::::::::::::: https://mql5.com/en/market/product/11953?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments&amp;page=42
            Hon Kwan Max Tse
            135
            Hon Kwan Max Tse 2024.12.06 15:59 
             

            Please explain wiht example to me for this fuction trailing. thanks

            TrailingStopUSE Use trailing stop for open positions

            Trailingstop The distance from which the trailing stop starts to turn on

            TrailingStep Step of modification stoploss

            anandnagaich
            48
            anandnagaich 2024.10.24 05:42 
             

            All in all... a great EA... appreciate the hard work that went behind it to create such an easy, plug and play type EA.. Kudos!

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.10.24 06:49
            Thank you )))
            Andrey Zharkov
            154
            Andrey Zharkov 2024.10.14 10:22 
             

            Купил обе клиентских программы. Копирует мт4 в мт5, мт5 в мт4 и мт5. Из мт4 в мт5 копировать не хочет. В чем проблема?

            Спасибо, все заработало. Пожалуйста добавьте в описание эту особенность МТ5 чтобы другие не мучались.

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.10.14 21:52
            Проверил сет файл. В нем по умолчанию отключено копирование отложенных ордеров из-за особенности ей терминала мт5.  Параметр PendingOrdersCopy=false Необходимо включить.  ================================================================================================
            ?????? Подробная информация по ошибке: Где найти Лог файлы:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/653257  ??????
            🌐🌐🌐  https://expforex.com/mt5-expert-reports-and-server-log-files-for-bug-report/  🌐🌐🌐
            ▶️Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yedpin0LPnQ ===========================
            Ruslan Fakhretdinov
            780
            Ruslan Fakhretdinov 2024.08.09 20:35 
             

            Лучший копировщик!

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.08.09 20:41
            Спасибо :-)
            moabud Abud
            48
            moabud Abud 2024.08.01 01:13 
             

            I currently have an account, in this account I have four expert advisors in a single account, opening BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT orders, some orders are executed with defined take profit, however, when one of the positions is finalized by no stop gain for example, automatically the other position is cancelled. Is there any configuration in COPYLOT to prevent this from happening?

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.08.01 08:09
            Hello. Can you write in a comment with an example and a picture what exactly do you need?
            RAAMP System
            349
            RAAMP System 2024.06.20 15:44 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.06.20 15:54
            Hello. If your account allows you to copy 1 lot, then my copier will copy 1 lot. Do you have btcusd on master and client accounts? Please write details on the discussion page (comments)
            Luciano Da Silva Moreira
            135
            Luciano Da Silva Moreira 2024.06.10 18:58 
             

            It is not copying the orders on the Nasdaq index, what should I do? I tested it on forex and it worked.

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.06.12 12:46
            No seu terminal do Wizard existe uma transação com o símbolo USATec N.S. 0 13:47:12.820 Exp COPYLOT CLIENT para MT5 (EURUSD,H1) [0] UsaTec 1 38880975201 0,2 0 0 1 NÃO ABRIR -156 19081 2024.06.10 18:47:37 | NÃO DISPONÍVEL | NÃO existe tal símbolo no terminal do seu cliente! Seu cliente só tem ( US100.cash,M1 ) Como uma copiadora pode descobrir isso? Se você estiver tentando copiar caracteres diferentes, precisará escrevê-los nas configurações.
            ChangingNamesSymbols FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566  ⚠️⚠️⚠️
            ▶️Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yedpin0LPnQ
            Jules Andy Philippe Bouillar
            143
            Jules Andy Philippe Bouillar 2024.05.29 09:29 
             

            Bonjour , le copieur est tres performant et tres bien , bon travail ! Est il possible d ajouter une fonctione de copie des commentaires S il vous plait ? Merci de votre attention. Hello, the copier is very powerful and very good, good work! Is it possible to add a function to copy comments please? Thank you for your attention.

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.05.29 10:35
            Hello. Thank you. The comment is the technical ticket number from the master. it is copied to identify positions and orders. In MT4 I made such a function, but in certain situations (transferring an account, activating other indicators, etc.) the copier cannot find transactions on tickets. Unfortunately, this is not possible in MT5. I tried. But it doesn't work well. And I want everything to work well.
            Viasheslav Martyushev
            152
            Viasheslav Martyushev 2024.05.14 09:00 
             

            Привет, я пытаюсь написать тебе в личных сообщениях, но ты принимаешь только от друзей. Я давно пользуюсь твоим ботом и он перестал работать, мне нужна помощь в настройке. Пожалуйста добавь меня в друзья

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.05.14 09:02
            Привет. Отключил личные сообщения, потому что много пишут тех, кто купил на хакнутом сайте, поэтому заваливают спамом. Кстати в разделе комментарии тоже можно писать сообщения. для этого его и создали
            REX Alufa Ehigie
            24
            REX Alufa Ehigie 2024.01.12 16:11 
             

            FRAUD CASE...

            I bought this software few weeks ago... it is not copying any trading position... only Master copylot file, was able to install on my MT5 platform..

            No Slave copylot file was find... i have tried to contact this creator Mr. Vladislav Andruschenko, He sent general video guidelines of all his selling products on MQL5 on comment section,... non of this video teaches or explain how i can be able install the Slave Copylot Client file on my MT5...

            Please I need MQL5 to review my case.. if he can not guide me through to success fully install this SLAVE COPYLOT on my computer.. then he should refund back my money... this is fraud or i will report to British authorities here in my country.

            ........................................................................................................................................................................................

            /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

            ........................................................................................................................................................................................

            i bought this software two days ago... it is not copying any trading position... only master copylot, not slave copy lot... i have tried to contact this creator Mr. Vladislav Andruschenko... but not possible... please i need you to refund my 50usd... i am tired of this stress... no manual installation or any guide

            before i bought this software... i was using the demo version early last year... on two MT4 brokers (master and slave) and was working fine but can not copy opposite reverse loss trade position... i choose to buy this live version so i can copy opposite Reverse trade position....

            WHEN I CLICK ON INSTALL AFTER PAYMENT.. INSTALLATION WAS DONE ONLY ON MASTER MT5 PLATFORM... TRYING TO RE-INSTALL ON ANOTHER MT5, SLAVE ACCOUNT, BUT NOT POSSIBLE.. I HAVE DONE MY BEST.. NOT POSSIBLE...

            Aslo you personalize your chat to only your few friends to contact you. Also no buyer can contact you apart from your friends on your added list... if you can not fix this issue for me.. please refund to me my money.

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2024.01.29 21:56
            How to install Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5?
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zT76FoAjX9A&t=297s
            ============================================================================================================================================== All questions about my program, you can write to the comment page. My chat is my chat. I want you to write your message only on the comment page
            ============================================================================================================================================== —installation and activation of the purchased Expert adviser in the terminal. https://expforex.com/metatrader-market-how-to-buy-an-advisor-on-mql5-com-how-to-rent-how-to-update-how-to-install/#installation-and-activation-of-the-purchased-expert-adviser-in-the-terminal ======================================================================================================================================= ======= you have never written in the comments about your problem. I haven't received any messages from you. =======================================================================================================================================
            Full installation instructions are in English. 📰↔️↔️↔️ FULL GUIDE for COPYLOT:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/684303 =======================================================================================================================================
            🌐↔️↔️↔️ FULL GUIDE for COPYLOT:  https://www.expforex.com/?p=44 =======================================================================================================================================
            To install the program on the second terminal, I wrote you instructions in the comment:
            https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11953#!tab=comments&amp;amp;amp;amp;page=31&amp;amp;amp;amp;comment=51681608 =======================================================================================================================================
            If you continue to deceive me and write untrue information, I will be forced to apply to the Administration for libel. In many countries, insult and libel are considered crimes.
            =======================================================================================================================================
            Erik Magaña
            26
            Erik Magaña 2023.03.02 02:52 
             

            Hi Vladislav, first of all I must thank you for your work, the copylot for MT5 is a great tool that has been working for me so far... It turns out that I want to copy my operations to an account of a funding company called My Forex Funds where it uses Traders Global Group Incorporated as broker and it does not copy my operations, I have configured it in different ways and I have never had problems like before, I hope you can help me with this, I have even contacted the company and they tell me that they do not have any type of restriction, so I will contact the developer, have a good day.

            Vladislav Andruschenko
            298299
            Reply from developer Vladislav Andruschenko 2023.03.02 07:13
            Hello.
            Thank you. I can help. But I need full info about this.
            FULL INFO about your problem: How to make Files https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732566
