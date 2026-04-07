HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques:

Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend.

This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling.

HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level.

It also provides the option to open positions using the Buy and Sell buttons, specifying the desired take-profit level and initial lot.

To start using it, simply drag the tool onto the chart, set the take-profit level, and click the "Start Averaging" button.

Ensure that your initial position is not too large, and be prepared for additional expenses as the tool will increase position sizes when averaging down.

HYT can also automatically trade. When auto-trading is enabled, the tool will open and close positions according to the specified parameters.



Why choose HYT utility?

HYT is a smart assistant for managing losing trades using a systematic approach. It automatically calculates volumes, prices, and directions of orders, helping you average down or build recovery positions through hedging and trend-following entries.

It supports mixed directions (buys and sells), quick manual entries using Buy/Sell buttons with take profit targets, full auto-averaging mode, and auto-trading based on your settings.

HYT doesn’t guarantee profit, but it significantly simplifies the management of difficult situations, especially when the account is already burdened with open trades. It’s ideal for traders looking to automate calculations, reduce manual work, and keep better control over their trading logic.