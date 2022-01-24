EA Ice Cube Scalper

4.71

Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -   it is a day scalper, making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction.

The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator.

The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading.

Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work.

To control risks in the Expert Advisor, you can limit the maximum number of orders for averaging, as well as the equity risk.

In order to understand how the adviser works, you can subscribe to a free signal, so you can understand how the adviser works and its potential.

Looking for an advanced EA? Look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103301


Input parameters


Lot _ Multiplier   -   lot multiplier at   when exhibiting   averaging orders

Start_Lot    -   starting lot

Orders _ Spet   - step between   ami order   averaging

SmartStep   = true/ false   incl. /on   smart mode for changing the step between orders

StartStepCoeff    - after which averaging order the step starts to increase by Orders_step_coefficient

Max Trades    - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders

UseTimeOut   =   true / false - use a timeout, close deals if they are open more than the allotted time

MaxTradeOpenHours   - trade timeout time in hours, after how long to close stuck trades.

Friday_Trading_Hour   - Friday trading time until – Hours

Friday_Trading_Minute   - Friday trading time to - Minutes

Inp_Friday_Close   -true/false-   incl . / off .   Forced close order on Friday after 23:59

Trade_Now - a setting that allows you to stop trading, if you want the adviser to stop looking for new entry signals, set this setting to True and the adviser will complete the current series and will not open new deals.


Recommendations


Starting Lot   - Use 0.01 lots for every 1,000 signs of the deposit. If your account is less than 1,000, use the cent account type.

With a certain frequency, withdraw the earned money from the account, until the complete withdrawal of the initially invested funds.

If you combine with other Expert Advisors, try to allocate at least 1,000 for every 0.01 of the starting lot.

Time Frame   - hour H1.

Trading leverage   - 1:500.

Reviews 21
oleg_7887
33
oleg_7887 2024.03.19 08:03 
 

Советник показал хороший результат на демо счете в течении месяца, на данный момент прохожу челендж FTMO, результатом поделюсь после прохождения ;) Сергей дал рекомендации по настройкам для моего счета, я пробовал и свои настройки, но мои так не работают как его, за что ему очень благодарен!

Tomi Luv
694
Tomi Luv 2024.02.13 01:04 
 

Still testing it. So far its good. I haven't got the 2 for 1 yet.

Walery
89
Walery 2024.01.27 21:31 
 

I am very pleased that I purchased this expert. His work is amazing with results. The price corresponds to the development. And it is not surprising that it will cost more. Follow all the rules and don't take too many risks. Thank you and wish you success.

More from author
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations. GPT-4o offers
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The utility is designed to send a signal from MT5 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions: Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord Sending emojis along with custom text Send text and images directly from the MT5 terminal to Discord All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Instructions for the utility Fully customizabl
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT5 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT5 to MT4, from MT4 to MT5, as well as between accounts of the same type. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT4 — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving tr
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket-style
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicators
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -     it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is to trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before buying, be sure to test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester. Сontrol risks   To control risks in th
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [DEMO and  Instruction for utility] Customizable Signal Messages You can fully
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The utility is designed to send a signal from MT4 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions: Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord Sending emojis along with custom text Send text and images directly from the MT4 terminal to Discord All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Instructions for the utility Fully customizabl
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface. It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies. Key Features Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by movin
FREE
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description of the advisor Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded. At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend. About strategy The EA is based on the logic of catching
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Reply to review