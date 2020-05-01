Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS

The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe.


Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS MT5 (Blood Sword) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of instruments (Forex, Spot Metal, Commodity, Energy, Stock Index, Crypto Curreny, etc.). It is an Expert advisor to identify instrument's trend. The indicators it use include  Moving Average, Average True Range, Donchina Chennel. With some math function, we combine the indictors and find out the trend. 


Here are some advise on instrument used (results are various according to your broker's data):

Russia50: 2H

Italy: 2H

ETHUSD: 4H

Japan225: 4H

...

(Not limit to the instruments above, you can test it on all instruments your broker provided)


Easy for use:

  • Set the expert Advisor to any chart of instrument. This is enough for trading on that instruments.
  • It can work in the strategy tester in the "one min OHLC" mode. You can test it on any instrument.
  • No parameters need to be optimised, one set of parameters for all kind of instruments. There would be no overfitting.
  • It works on any timeframe and is not demanding on the quality of the Internet connection. 
  • Not  Martingale, not Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are not used.
  • Can be used in any type of account.
  • You can test it on any instrument on any timeframe without configuring the parameters.


Configurable parameter:

  • Lots: The lots you want to trade, the minimum lots is depend on your broker. For mini-accountant I recommed to set in 0.01.
  • magic number: To identify this EA from others.


Important:

  • The default lots in parameter is 1, you sould test it in strategy tester before you use it. For account balance under $200, we recommend to set lots in 0.01 for each instrument. We highly recommend your minimum deposit is $500 and start it with at least 5 different kinds of instruments.
  • Test the strategy on the instrument before you use it.
  • Test the strategy in your Demo account for at least several days.
  • The EA will auto open a position if you close the open position manually. So if you want to close the position of the instrument, you need to disable the EA first!


Here are 2 hedge signals used machine learning model:

Stock Index Hedge Strategy          https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847927

Forex Hedge Strategy                   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/841806


Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any question.


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