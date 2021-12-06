Trade Assistant 38 in 1

4.91

Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more

Demo version  |  User manual

Trade Assistant doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE to test the utility.

Contact me for any questions / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found

If you need a MT4 version, it is available here

Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process. Expand the standard terminal capabilities with this dashboard.

Trading panel works on any trading instruments: forex, stocks, indices, crypto and other.

1. Open a new trades: Lot / Risk / RR calculation: Risk Management for a manual trading

  • Lot calculator (Trade volume calculation based on the risk size)
  • Risk calculator (Risk amount based on the lot size)
  • Risk Reward ratio
  • Grid orders: + dynamic distance option, and Split Lot option
  • Activation triggers for orders, + Buy StopLimit / Sell StopLimit
  • Virtual SL, Virtual TP (hidden SL, hidden TP: invisible to the broker)
  • Smart SL / Entry levels: if the bar closed beyond it (avoid false triggering)
  • Hidden orders (virtual pending orders)
  • Scheduled orders: you can place trades even when the market is closed (weekend planner)
  • Additional Multi TP levels (Multiple Take Profit)
  • OCO (One-cancel-others) orders with different IDs
  • Trade visualization + adjustment on the chart
  • SL / Entry levels at Bid prices, instead of Ask: avoid false triggering due to the spread (stop hunt)
  • Lot / Risk calculation for 5 different accounts sizes at the same time: convenient for account management
  • Option to open multiple trades at once
  • Expiration time: based on minutes / hours / days / bars count
  • Virtual Trade ID for a convenient management

2. Trade Manager: Close / Modify / Trailing Stop / Order Trailing / Breakeven / Auto-Close

  • Close the trades grouped by categories (buld orders):
    • All / Profit / Loss / Buy / Sell / If PL >
    • If pending more / less
    • Delete pending: Limit / Stop / Buy / Sell / StopLimit
  • Close the trades partially (scale-out)
  • Option to group different Symbols: e.g. all trades with GBP: (GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and other may be managed simultaneously)
  • Remove SL / TP levels on all trades in just 1 click (bulk SL, bulk TP)
  • Auto Break Even / Manual BE, + offset option
  • Trailing stop: 11 SL types + 8 movement rules (SL Trailing). + ATR Trailing, and Trend Line trailing
  • Automatic Order Trailing
  • Option to manage multiple trades at once: especially useful for scalping, when fast trading is required.
  • Auto Close function: if Profit / Loss, or at the specific time

Manage the selected trade(s): order management / position management:

  • Trade management even when the market is closed (on the weekend): changes will be applied when it opens
  • Copy / Reverse the trade in just 1 click
  • Visualization + option to adjust on the chart
  • Modify the Lot Size for existing pending orders
  • Move Entry price for all orders at once
  • Close partially: lot size / % of the current lot (partial close)
  • "Close by": close by a counter position
  • Adjust TP/SL: price / pips / points / %
  • Quick expiration change
  • Adjust TP / SL based on the R/R ratio
  • Modify SL and preserve initial Risk % for existing orders

3. Trade statistics + market analysis:

  • Currency strength index
  • Trading statistics (history): custom period / Symbol
  • Weekdays analysis: the best / worst trading days (stat)
  • Market info, volatility analytics
  • Highs and Lows visualization, compared with the current price
  • Bar progress indicator
  • Custom note for a Symbol (reminders on the chart)

4. Indicators and auxiliary utilities:

  • Price Action indicator + 3 trend filters (PA)
  • Supply Demand zones (support and resistance)
  • Future price bar
  • Economic calendar on the chart (fundamental news)
  • Countdown timer
  • Large bars indicator
  • High / Low levels of 9 TFs
  • Auto Fibonacci Levels (Fibo)
  • Gap Indicator (Market Gaps)
  • Potential profit / loss levels
  • Up to 5 additional TFs on the same chart (Multi TF)
  • Trading Sessions (active market time)
  • Floating Profit / Loss counter
  • Status bar: on-time market info (Swap, Spread, Price Change value, Time, P/L)
  • Bar directions: candles on all TFs
  • Price Alerts / Trend Line Alerts, + notes (notification when the level is reached)
  • Watermark on the chart: Symbol + TF / or your own text
  • Price Range utility: trading boundaries
  • Market Watch tool (watchlist)
  • Bar Sizes on 9 timeframes
  • Custom draw on the chart (sketch)
  • Quick screenshot + Auto screenshot
  • Telegram Alerts
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • High / Low levels of the selected period

More features:

  • Overtrading control: option to set Max Lot, and Maximum Orders amount
  • Option to set Hidden stop loss / Hidden take profit for the existing trade, or convert it back to the real level
  • While managing multiple pending orders: change the entry price simultaneously for all of them
  • Telegram notifications
  • An indicator of your trading sentiment
  • Auto screenshot on execution
  • Hotkets (+ custom hotkey)

Trading functions require permitted auto trading (including on the broker's side).

Trading Assistant works on any trading instruments: 
Forex, Stocks, Futures, Indices, CFD, Bonds, Cryptocurrency, Metals, Synthetic indices and any other.





____________________________
 ____________________________

Assistant_38 in 1
Tradingvew, ChatGPT, AI, GPT, Artificial Intelligence

Reviews 25
F0071050
29
F0071050 2026.02.04 17:58 
 

Very good product, you need nothing else

Vnicolas1416
78
Vnicolas1416 2025.11.13 16:00 
 

I would recommend this tool to anyone who is looking to level up their trading. It's an all in one, one stop shop all in one tool. They are very helpful and open minded to suggestions I have no regrets.

Aidan Wood
28
Aidan Wood 2025.03.03 09:41 
 

By far the best trade manager I have used, very high quality and has all the features you would need. Makarii offers great support and even added a feature for me.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Short-term scalper Currency pair: EURUSD; Timeframe: 5 minutes. My   #1 Utility : includes 65+ functions  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Since the EA works on a low timeframe, it is important to use a broker where the typical spread on EURUSD does not exceed 2 . A higher spread can significantly affect the results. The strategy is based on the idea of long-term stability. The results attached in the screenshots are a backtest from 1999.
Filter:
F0071050
29
F0071050 2026.02.04 17:58 
 

Very good product, you need nothing else

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2026.02.04 19:02
I appreciate your feedback!
Vnicolas1416
78
Vnicolas1416 2025.11.13 16:00 
 

I would recommend this tool to anyone who is looking to level up their trading. It's an all in one, one stop shop all in one tool. They are very helpful and open minded to suggestions I have no regrets.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2025.11.13 16:05
Thank you so much for your review, I appreciate it!
Aidan Wood
28
Aidan Wood 2025.03.03 09:41 
 

By far the best trade manager I have used, very high quality and has all the features you would need. Makarii offers great support and even added a feature for me.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2025.03.03 10:33
Thank you for your review, I appreciate it!
Dedicatedcore
29
Dedicatedcore 2025.01.21 07:14 
 

Simple, smooth and elegant... does exactly what it is supposed to do, this is all you need...

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2025.01.21 07:32
Thank you for your feedback!
shunsuke hayashi
108
shunsuke hayashi 2025.01.16 09:11 
 

This tool can be optimized for different cases. It is helpful because it can be used for managing your own funds and prop trading. You can also trust the developers because they provide proactive communication and support.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2025.01.16 10:25
Thank you so much for your review, I appreciate it!
59832448
45
59832448 2024.09.18 10:40 
 

Excellent tool to manage risk with various options , Quick support........ very responsive . Thank you for systematising my trading journey.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2024.09.18 10:49
I appreciate your feedback!
mwforex2023
26
mwforex2023 2024.08.07 10:16 
 

Brilliant piece of kit. I scalp gold on the 5min and this tool makes layering in a breeze as I can control the SL & TP of as many low lottage trades as i need to. The developer is very responsive to suggestions, i asked if the TP & SL data fields could be located in the same positions on the new order and order manage screens as this had caught me out on a few occasions in the heat of a trade and Makarii was all obliging and had it changed in a few days. Top tool and a top developer.

Nguyen David
211
Nguyen David 2024.06.13 19:19 
 

I love this Utility due to it's features and strong commitment of developer for fast action on reply any inquiries and suggestion

Abbeyfx Abbeyfx
23
Abbeyfx Abbeyfx 2024.02.07 09:58 
 

Good day Makarii, I just rented the tool to test it. Please how do i get the manual guide that will show me the way out?

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2024.02.08 06:57
Hello! Please follow the link to read the user's manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750966
Michael Williams
136
Michael Williams 2023.12.19 19:48 
 

I wouldn’t be able to effectively trade my Trade Plan without this tool. The tool seems intimidating at first with all its many options, but after you take the time to learn it, it’s simple and very intuitive to use. It has everything you need to efficiently execute your risk and trade management plan. There are other features like trend line alerts that are awesome too! The dev is very responsive, and regularly makes updates to the tool.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.12.19 21:00
Thank you so much for your review, I appreciate it!
HuB GHoST
23
HuB GHoST 2023.10.10 23:18 
 

lldeDS

charley cabrera
24
charley cabrera 2023.08.31 22:57 
 

I started with a virgin MT5 and could not use it. It was missing all sorts of utilities and tools. Pro utility / TA38 makes analyzing, trading and risk management in MT5 easier. Some might consider the price tag a bit high but what you get for the price, it's a steal. If you add up all the Tools built in, times $30 it should be worth more then $1000. It will take you a bit to learn all the options and tools of TA38 but its well worth it. And the designer, Makarii is always available for help. Ive been using it for several months and I’m still discovering new ways to use it. There is no way I can use MT5 with out it. Makarii thanks for creating TA38!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.08.31 23:01
Thank you for your review, I appreciate it!
Sankar Perumalsamy
175
Sankar Perumalsamy 2023.07.06 19:51 
 

Great.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.07.06 20:54
Thanks for your feedback!
VJRas
319
VJRas 2023.07.01 18:05 
 

Been using this EA, for a couple of weeks now. I really love it!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.07.01 18:43
I appreciate your review!
JamesWoods
448
JamesWoods 2023.05.08 12:40 
 

Fantastic tool , lots of very incredibly useful options for managing trade entry and exit and this aspect is impressive, and very detailed manual. The awesome number of trade options is not overwhelming cause of tool tips pretty much on every button you mouse over. There are finishing touches required around the edges of use cases , and would be nice if this limitations are better highlighted to avoid users loosing money. And as i found this issues, the developer solved them very quickly to the point where i now trade with the tool confidently. Excellent product, could have done with better testing before release, but i tested it for them anyway cause i was desperate for the Unrivalled solutions it provided.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.05.08 12:49
Thank you for your review!
ArnoKosten1975
39
ArnoKosten1975 2023.05.04 07:30 
 

I purchased this EA to help me with 2 things where I can improve: risk management and extit strategy. For both this EA is just amazing! So many tools, a goor understandable users manual, and a very helpfull developer, which revert instantly on questions... Very happy!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.05.04 07:51
Thank you for your feedback!
v9137397540
122
v9137397540 2023.04.16 19:02 
 

Отличный помощник. Очень много функций. И автор отзывчивый.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.04.16 19:30
Спасибо за отзыв!
Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2023.04.07 09:26 
 

Makarii stands behind his product and is a reliable help. After using the Trade Assistant Pro, I have to conclude that this man is a genius. The EA is full of features but it is not slow. I am nothing short of amazed. Any serious trader MUST get this to save time, reduce complicated calculations and most importantly plenty of options to protect your capital and manage your trade. Wow!

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.04.07 09:29
I appreciate your review!
JeremyMatho
29
JeremyMatho 2023.03.08 04:00 
 

Trade manager works perfectly for scalping. The owner of the ea showed me how to use it which was extremely helpful. Perfect for risk management and for calculating tp partials.

Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2023.03.08 06:20
Thank you for your review, I appreciate it!
pro.trading
90
pro.trading 2022.10.04 22:02 
 

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Makarii Gubaydullin
19314
Reply from developer Makarii Gubaydullin 2022.10.04 22:17
I appreciate your feedback!
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