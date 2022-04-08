Mentfx Mmanage mt5

4.25

The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager.

Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates all necessary risk with your desired % risk. Check out the video for a breakdown of how it looks and how it works:


mt4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78588


Reviews 8
lewclarke
19
lewclarke 2024.03.13 04:02 
 

I like the MT5. easier set up than MT4. once you download its ready to go. the Tool is User friendly. cant trade without it

Rick in t Veld
2448
Rick in t Veld 2023.10.27 19:01 
 

I really like this trade manager. The only sad thing is that it doesn't work on indices while trading a FundedNext account. The lot sizes are different compared to FTMO for example.

COMPMAN
70
COMPMAN 2023.05.05 02:59 
 

AMAZING PRODUCT! Originally had some issues setting up, I was using the wrong broker version of MT5, which was resulting in an "Invalid token" error. Please note that you cannot use a beta or unreleased versions of MT5 with ANY Expert Advisor, it took me an entire week of diagnostics to figure this out with support. Please only use broker supported versions of MT5 and don't use MetaQuotes Demo, they will push beta version updates and it will really mess up your configuration without you knowing, it drove me crazy for an entire week. Just putting this out there to save someone some stress. But seriously, best platform I could've ever asked for... a slight piece of feedback: I work a lot with buy stops and I've found that if I set a buy stop and the entry is "too tight" where too many lots need to be opened, ment manage won't give me an alert as opposed if I were trying to open up too many lots through market orders where it'll give you an error. I usually need to open up a calculator with my buy stops to ensure that I am within the permitted calculated risk lots because ment manage won't warn me that I can't open the position. To re-produce the error I am referring to, simply open up a very tight buy stop with a little more risk and you'll see no error that you are beyond risk permitted, the order will simply execute when price is hit but the broker won't actually execute the order because you're beyond the risk. Thanks for such a great product and really excited for the upcoming updates.

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Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
More from author
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Utilities
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
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BonnedeJong
19
BonnedeJong 2024.07.10 10:28 
 

Manager does not execute on some trades whenever a buystop is set. Everything else works fine, but it's not a reliable manager sadly

lewclarke
19
lewclarke 2024.03.13 04:02 
 

I like the MT5. easier set up than MT4. once you download its ready to go. the Tool is User friendly. cant trade without it

Rick in t Veld
2448
Rick in t Veld 2023.10.27 19:01 
 

I really like this trade manager. The only sad thing is that it doesn't work on indices while trading a FundedNext account. The lot sizes are different compared to FTMO for example.

COMPMAN
70
COMPMAN 2023.05.05 02:59 
 

AMAZING PRODUCT! Originally had some issues setting up, I was using the wrong broker version of MT5, which was resulting in an "Invalid token" error. Please note that you cannot use a beta or unreleased versions of MT5 with ANY Expert Advisor, it took me an entire week of diagnostics to figure this out with support. Please only use broker supported versions of MT5 and don't use MetaQuotes Demo, they will push beta version updates and it will really mess up your configuration without you knowing, it drove me crazy for an entire week. Just putting this out there to save someone some stress. But seriously, best platform I could've ever asked for... a slight piece of feedback: I work a lot with buy stops and I've found that if I set a buy stop and the entry is "too tight" where too many lots need to be opened, ment manage won't give me an alert as opposed if I were trying to open up too many lots through market orders where it'll give you an error. I usually need to open up a calculator with my buy stops to ensure that I am within the permitted calculated risk lots because ment manage won't warn me that I can't open the position. To re-produce the error I am referring to, simply open up a very tight buy stop with a little more risk and you'll see no error that you are beyond risk permitted, the order will simply execute when price is hit but the broker won't actually execute the order because you're beyond the risk. Thanks for such a great product and really excited for the upcoming updates.

Anton Jere Calmes
4652
Reply from developer Anton Jere Calmes 2023.05.05 20:26
thank you sir!
Eliotann
19
Eliotann 2023.04.28 19:22 
 

Paying 300$ for something you can get for free or 50$ max. Unfortunately I was one of the people who bought this product, I was still a newbie when I joined the mentorship where he was talking about it, and didn't know about other products. It's bad, once you click on the "on" button and you click on the charts, your order will be placed, no confirmation, no warning. The entry, stop loss and take profit lines are not even visible unless you place a trade. You can lose money easily if you click on the chart accidentally and you have the "market" mode and "on" trigger chosen, because you are directly placed in the trade. Easy order pro and other products are more reliable. I wish I can refund this product, it was a huge mistake buyng it.

Anton Jere Calmes
4652
Reply from developer Anton Jere Calmes 2023.05.04 16:44
Hey man. I made this tool for myself because I needed something that worked like this. The normal interface of metatrader has order confirmations on it, in which case you don't need a tool like this, as you don't care for the time so can take the time to go and do the calculations online or in your mind. This is the manager I personally use for my trading and my executions. I have hotkeys setup and make sure Im aware when its ON or OFF and act accordingly. Please message me in the mentorship (mentfx#1122). Regarding this price, this has saved a lot of traders a lot more than it costs, and I've seen it first hand for those that are profitable. If you didn't take the time to learn how the manager works/functions/can be used - then yes, like with any product, industry, and just like with trading, you will make mistakes and be sad. If you're market ordering, after entering the market order - the lines are there (ofcourse, whether that be rogue stop and/or the normal stop thru mt4). I have never lost money with this manager for randomly clicking - because I don't randomly click and I know what my system requires as well as how to use the manager. Please consider an updated review as this is clearly abusive/wrong. Complaining about the price makes no sense - you simply dont have to buy it. And complaining about the things that makes the manager what it is, doesnt make any sense. You are free to find and use other managers on this platform and/or online and/or code your own. I saw nothing on the market at this level - so made one for myself. Upon doing so, MANY asked for me to make a public distributed version, which I have, and have consistently upgraded as per feedback. I will look into making an optional trade confirmation box for individuals like you that may not have taken the time to actually learn to use the manager and are dying to trade and making mistakes everywhere based on no edge or systemized system; these are things you cannot blame the manager for tho. I will be reporting this comment (ofcourse) as it defines what I previously defined the manager does in the description as well as the video - a 1 click instant entry manager and/or drag and click with partial lines setup. If you'd like to discuss a warning feature i am happy to do so as I work with my team and have consistently released great updates to the public, however, if you're going to abuse the review sections because you can't take the time to test, then you're no better than close to everyone else that looks to shift blame. Best of luck sir. Anton
Liam Cook
60
Liam Cook 2022.12.15 09:39 
 

I personally enter trades on the very low timeframes 5/1 seconds. Without this tool it would be virtually impossible to get involved with most of the trades I take. Excellent tool and can't recommend it enough, even if you take entries on much higher timeframes.

Alexander Evangelou
28
Alexander Evangelou 2022.11.17 10:51 
 

Best manager by far always getting better! Thank you Anton

intouchd
29
intouchd 2022.09.23 07:30 
 

Great product, a game changer for LTF trading

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