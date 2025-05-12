EasyInsight AIO MT5
- Utilities
- Alain Verleyen
- Version: 2.28
- Updated: 30 July 2025
- Activations: 10
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading
Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds?
EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manually. EASY Insight AIO gives you full-market visibility with zero chart overlays. Just data. Just results.
Easy Insight FAQ - First Use Guide - Demo Package - YouTube Playlist
1. What Makes EASY Insight AIO Unique
All-Inclusive Setup
• Comes preloaded with FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power – no separate licenses required.
Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).
Minimal Setup Required
• No indicator configuration needed. Only install SI Connect to receive live volume data.
AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.
Standard Indicator Support
• Also includes 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic.
2. Designed for Maximum Convenience
No licenses, no manual indicator setup – EASY Insight AIO works out of the box. Just install SI Connect once to access live FX Volume data, and you're good to go.
Drop it on a chart, select what you want to export, and start analyzing with your favorite AI models.
3. Export Engine with Time Lapse
• Every 1 minute, EASY Insight AIO updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.
• Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.
• Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.
4. All-in-One Data Structure
• Currency strength (FX Power)
• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume)
• Volatility (FX Dynamic)
• Support/resistance (FX Levels)
• Symbol strength (IX Power)
• OHLC, bid/ask, spread
• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)
5. Your AI Trading Assistant
Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.
6. Powerful in Practice
Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.
7. Recap – Why EASY Insight AIO?
• Preloaded with all Stein Investments core indicators
• Includes 8 standard indicators – no external setup
• Only SI Connect required for live volume data
• One-click full-market export across all asset classes
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)
Ready to Trade Smarter?
Get EASY Insight AIO today and experience truly automated, AI-powered market intelligence.
I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!