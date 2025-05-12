EasyInsight AIO MT5

4.91

EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading

Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds?

EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manually. EASY Insight AIO gives you full-market visibility with zero chart overlays. Just data. Just results.

Easy Insight FAQ - First Use Guide - Demo Package - YouTube Playlist

Christmas Special – Save $80 and get EasyInsight AIO for just $160 instead of $240!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.

1. What Makes EASY Insight AIO Unique

All-Inclusive Setup
• Comes preloaded with FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power – no separate licenses required.

Multi-Asset Auto-Detection
• Seamlessly covers Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Shares (via manual symbol entry).

Minimal Setup Required
• No indicator configuration needed. Only install SI Connect to receive live volume data.

AI-Optimized Output
• Pre-built AI prompts included. Compatible with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.

Standard Indicator Support
• Also includes 8 fully configurable standard indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Ichimoku, MA, MACD, RSI, and Stochastic.

2. Designed for Maximum Convenience

No licenses, no manual indicator setup – EASY Insight AIO works out of the box. Just install SI Connect once to access live FX Volume data, and you're good to go.

Drop it on a chart, select what you want to export, and start analyzing with your favorite AI models.

3. Export Engine with Time Lapse

• Every 1 minute, EASY Insight AIO updates a CSV snapshot of all symbols – 28 Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices, and more.

Time Lapse Export: Archive snapshots every 15 minutes (or custom interval) for market evolution and backtesting.

Smart Cleanup: Auto-deletes old files to keep your terminal organized.

4. All-in-One Data Structure

• Currency strength (FX Power)

• Sentiment and volume shift (FX Volume)

• Volatility (FX Dynamic)

• Support/resistance (FX Levels)

• Symbol strength (IX Power)

• OHLC, bid/ask, spread

• 8 standard indicators (fully configurable and always included)

5. Your AI Trading Assistant

Each CSV is paired with an AI prompt tailored to the enabled indicators, asking for direction, entry, SL/TP and logic – ready to use with any AI model.

6. Powerful in Practice

Users report profitable trades from day one – especially in crypto, indices, and gold. Some even combine multiple AI models for maximum confirmation.

7. Recap – Why EASY Insight AIO?

• Preloaded with all Stein Investments core indicators
• Includes 8 standard indicators – no external setup
• Only SI Connect required for live volume data
• One-click full-market export across all asset classes
• Built-in time lapse + smart prompt generator
• Join a results-driven trading community (drop me a line for an invitation)

Ready to Trade Smarter?

Get EASY Insight AIO today and experience truly automated, AI-powered market intelligence.

Reviews 11
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER
1605
ANDREAS KURT HANS MEYER 2025.11.24 15:13 
 

I have been active in Forex trading for quite some time and have tried many indicators. Nevertheless, I have always returned to the tools from stein investments. The indicators complement each other perfectly, and if you follow the rules, you will be profitable. I can recommend Daniel and Alain's tools and indicators without hesitation. The customer support is also great. You always get a quick response. Good work! Keep it up!

C098 K098
104
C098 K098 2025.11.11 00:04 
 

Simply fantastic! The prompt is a text file, you can simply copy and paste and take the data and have AI do the deep analysis from the raw data parsed from MT5. I love it! Will be buying your other products if they are just as easy as this.

minnox
243
minnox 2025.07.18 20:11 
 

Another great and high quality tool from Stein Investments that gives you a fast overview of the market and suggestions with help from AI.

If trading volume is picking up or there is no major news event on the horizon, the win rate tends to be solid.

Of course, it is not a holy grail. Sometimes the AI suggests trades that don’t fully hold up. That is where your own trading experience and judgment matters, you should always double check if a setup makes sense. Like when it points to a buy at a zone that was just rejected, ask yourself is there really enough momentum to push through this time?

But instead of scanning charts all by yourself, everything is done by AI analyzing the CSV tables, and this is a huge time saver. You can even do this with a fulltime job in your coffee break.

Besides all that, their support impressed me, really fast and detailed. Every time I had an issue, they replied quickly.

The price value is pretty decent. Definitely worth considering if you want an extra edge without spending hours glued to the screen.

Reply to review