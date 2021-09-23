Market Screener for MT4

5

This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth)or oversold (% fall) within a selected period of time (time frame).

The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive, but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month.

There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze everything manually, these problems can be easily solved using the Screener

What Screener can do

  • the scanner can be used on any TF
  • the scanner works with currencies, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices and other instruments
  • the logic of identifying assets is universal since it is based on the fundamental laws of the market
  • with the help of the screener, you can work according to different strategies, one of the most common will be Pump and Dump

PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -  

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/754575


Revealing the average value for each instrument – the screener  SoftimoTrade Screener not only determines the overbought and oversold condition of the asset at the TF you have chosen, but also calculates the average price change for the selected time period for this instrument.

Further, all instruments whose current growth or decline rate is higher than usual are colored in the color of your choice, after which the selected instruments can be opened separately and proceed to a more detailed analysis.

A variant of the strategy using a screener

  • for the Overbought Assets ↓ table, we are looking for assets whose current overbought index is higher than usual, go to the chart, analyze the asset in more detail, and if we see an interesting entry point, sell the asset along the trend.
  • for an upward Oversold ↑, we look for assets whose current oversold index is higher than usual, go to the chart, analyze the asset in more detail, and if we see an interesting entry point, buy the asset following the trend.

We expose SL / TP within your trading system.

By a more detailed analysis, I mean consideration of levels, a trend on other timeframes, a fundamental picture for the selected instrument, etc.

V ariables

== Main settings ==

Pressing the “A” buttonin the overbought table sorts and displays only those instruments whose overbought value is greater than usual. These tools are interesting for finding sales.
The button “A” property is similar for a table with oversold assets.

Choosing a template indicator to open by click -select a template for opening a tool by click. Each cell has a link to open this chart, we recommend creating a new template with the iPump indicator, and give a name to the iPump indicator template, then when you click on the link you will see the indicator automatically load on the chart. Here is the instruction – https://c.mql5.com/6/896/27n_mb4y51ur.png

 == Trend Calculation ==

 Time frame of the main trend – the time frame of the main trend, when you select the “One Trend” button, then the tools are sorted by this TF

Secondary Trend Time Frame – the time frame of the secondary trend, when you select the “Two Trend” button, then the tools are sorted by the coincidence of the secondary trend with the main one.

 == Average Calculation ==

 Default multiplication coefficient of the average value – the default multiplication coefficient of the average value, the meaning of this setting is to multiply the average by the number specified in this setting, this allows you to find assets that are currently overbought or resold at 1.5 / 2, etc. time

Reviews 1
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2022.02.06 17:54 
 

Nice screener that sorts instruments by percentage changes rising and falling. Also clicking on the instruments opens the chart with templates.This provides are a better management of symbols and identify new opportunities with more ease.

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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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Utilities
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TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
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Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
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This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
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Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy logic Pump and Dump Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading advisor created by a trader for traders. The strategy is “buy cheaper, sell more expensive”. Orders are opened after a significant rise / fall in price. The basic meaning of the Pump and Dump strategy is to buy an asset cheaper when the price falls, and sell it higher when the price rises. You have probably noticed that after sharp price movements in the market, a significant price rollback occurs in the opposite direction
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Risk control of your Robots
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4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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krisnara123
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krisnara123 2022.02.06 17:54 
 

Nice screener that sorts instruments by percentage changes rising and falling. Also clicking on the instruments opens the chart with templates.This provides are a better management of symbols and identify new opportunities with more ease.

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