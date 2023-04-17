Trade Manager DaneTrades

4.23

DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making.

The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduce overtrading and revenge trading. Multi‑language support included.

Free TrialUser Guide | MT4 Version

Note: The Trade Manager does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please use the User Guide.

Core risk control

  • Set risk per trade by percentage or fixed currency amount
  • Choose fixed lots or auto lot sizing based on stop distance and symbol settings
  • Breakeven settings based on RR, pips, or price
  • Trailing stop management
  • Daily loss limits in % or $ with automatic protection actions
  • Daily profit targets in % or $ to lock in gains and reduce overtrading
  • One‑click breakeven for all trades
  • Auto risk calculation for trades sent from mobile
  • Optional OCO support
  • Split risk across multiple take profits quickly

Trade and position management

  • Limits for trades per month, week, day, hour, or last X minutes
  • Advanced pending order management with close rules
  • Trailing pending orders
  • Support for market orders and pending orders
  • Max open trades limit to control exposure
  • Automatic partials using RR, pips, or price
  • Fixed RR targeting (1:2, 1:3, 1:4, etc.) with profit visibility
  • One‑click close all pending orders
  • One‑click open multiple trades
  • One‑click setup for up to 5 take profits

Panel and analytics

  • Visual risk/reward tool for planning and placing trades from chart lines
  • Account stats (win rate, loss rate, total trades and more)
  • Performance graph with filters (symbol, date range)
  • Save and load up to 3 settings templates
  • Automatic screenshots with custom timeframe and image size
  • Screenshot triggers for pending, delete, open, close, expiry, TP/SL, and more
  • Export trades to spreadsheet
  • Task Scheduler for time/day based actions
  • Virtual Stop Loss / Take Profit manager
  • Bulk edit SL/TP levels for the same symbol

Notifications

  • Alerts, push, and email options
  • Optional notifications for SL/TP, breakeven, partials, daily limits, and trading restrictions

Hotkeys

  • Fully customisable keyboard shortcuts for key panel actions

Support

If you have any issues or questions, message me anytime. I’m happy to help and I actively support updates and improvements based on trader feedback.

#Tags: Prop Firm, Trading Panel, Trade Manager, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, Overtrading, Position Management, Max Loss, History Stat, virtual tp, virtual sl, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, bulk sl, bulk tp, Mobile Trades

Reviews 37
Silver Rondo
43
Silver Rondo 2025.11.09 13:20 
 

Best trade manager out there!

zsuga01
19
zsuga01 2024.11.28 21:15 
 

Amazing

James M
53
James M 2024.10.16 17:09 
 

Great tool, better than trade assistant imho. Dane is very responsive & is all ears to any suggestions on improving the tool which is fantastic. I will be using Danes Trade Manager for the foreseeable future. Cheers Dane

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405301571
19
405301571 2026.07.29 16:14 
 

when i change scrip tool doesn't respond properly.

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2026.07.29 17:03
Hi, what do you mean can you explain?
Elmor Rosina
48
Elmor Rosina 2026.04.22 18:33 
 

It spammed my funded account with a dozen trades, did'nt stop spamming until I closed MT5. Big No no!

Emeto Nonso
23
Emeto Nonso 2026.02.08 19:30 
 

great product but no quick minimize shortcut key

Silver Rondo
43
Silver Rondo 2025.11.09 13:20 
 

Best trade manager out there!

neuktdg
88
neuktdg 2025.05.19 16:57 
 

Same like the last commets... Its imposible to use... It doesn't flow, you have to keep entering parameters, it doesn't charge properly... impossible to operate like this. I've requested a refund, and I hope they take responsibility until they fix the product's malfunction.

"Unfortunately you have to contact the service desk (to refund payment). Mql5 doesn't give us sellers any control or authorisation which is very annoying

15:33

I am releasing quite a big update which should resolve some compatibility bugs. However this won't be ready for at least a week"

Admitting the problems privately, "incompatibilitie... BIG UPDATE needed", but no one taking responsibility for users' money. Very nice.

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2025.05.19 18:05
Thanks for your feedback. There is no malfunction that you speak of and the tool works fine as testified by many people. If you are having issues please send me a video or screenshot of the issue. I would appreciate this rather than a negative review giving others the wrong impression
Jasvir Singh
288
Jasvir Singh 2025.05.04 13:24 
 

I bought Trade manager on 4/09/2025 and realized that it's slowing down my MT5. Then I tested on 32 different pairs. I use a few indicators on my chart. I think it is conflicting with my indicators. I reached out to the developer, explained my situation and requested a refund. Instead take a look at my issue. The developer sent me a screenshot of General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market and I was told to read line 14. Here is line 14. " Products purchased through the Market service can not returned" * If you use Indicators like me, this product may not work properly.

Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2025.03.24 18:32 
 

Don't bother with this unless you have a fast VPS or Windows machine, i bought it and was excited to use it, but when i loaded it up, it was too heavy to run so i cant use it at all.. waste of money, Author says no refunds!!

junior garcia
23
junior garcia 2024.12.20 13:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.12.20 13:29
Hi, are you having an issue? If so please dm me. Otherwise thanks for the positive review
zsuga01
19
zsuga01 2024.11.28 21:15 
 

Amazing

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.11.28 21:54
Thank you for the support
AK Land
23
AK Land 2024.10.21 06:57 
 

Overall, I find Dane Trade Manager to be a very useful tool that offers significant assistance to traders. However, I have a few suggestions for improvements. The main issue I encountered is that order execution is not immediate—it can take up to 10 seconds, during which MetaTrader freezes, and you're unable to perform any actions until the order is processed. Another problem is with the screenshot feature. I couldn't find an option to choose where screenshots are saved, making it difficult to benefit from this functionality. Lastly, there's an issue with locking the risk-to-reward ratio. Even if I save the settings, I have to lock the ratio each time I open a new financial instrument, which becomes repetitive and inconvenient.

James M
53
James M 2024.10.16 17:09 
 

Great tool, better than trade assistant imho. Dane is very responsive & is all ears to any suggestions on improving the tool which is fantastic. I will be using Danes Trade Manager for the foreseeable future. Cheers Dane

INZU PK
43
INZU PK 2024.08.06 19:21 
 

Nice tool that every trader must have, especially day traders and scalpers. could you please post a video about how to install it on multiple MT5s from different brokers in the same laptop,

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.08.06 20:28
Hi, we really appreciate your review. You can install it on all 3. In your other terminals, make sure your logged into your MT5 account
Go to tools > MQL5 Market > browse to the tool > install
Mmdwh Ahmd Slyman Ahmd Mhmd
407
Mmdwh Ahmd Slyman Ahmd Mhmd 2024.06.15 21:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Hassan
42
Anton Hassan 2024.06.04 14:10 
 

I have used the Trade Manager for 3 months (on subscription basis). Now, I cannot trade without it, so I purchased it.

oela
19
oela 2024.05.24 18:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.05.25 09:37
Hi, what do you mean you cannot use it on your live account? There are no account restrictions Did you download/install the paid version?
Blakouu
59
Blakouu 2024.04.18 20:07 
 

Many lag, Not ajusting the risk with the rr tools, many bugs, close trade on different account even the trade manager is not on my chart, many to improve

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.04.19 14:19
Hi, I've not seen the errors you've described and I have not heard from you before about any issues. Can you message me and show me the issues you experience please. I am happy to resolve if there are issues
Steunis
164
Steunis 2024.04.16 04:37 
 

Excellent product, works well. For years I have been using and still use a different Trade Manager FX Synergy which is great for managing multiple accounts all under one banner but it only works currently with MT4. Trade manager from Dane works very well so far and he responds quickly. Give it a go, I am pleased I did.

Bigcheese2014
29
Bigcheese2014 2024.03.20 21:53 
 

The interface sometimes gets laggy. After resizing strange boxes appear outside and around the interface. Save buttons don't work. Doesn't relaunch with the set settings even though have saved it in a slot and checked that it should. Instead i use the metatrader save template feature. Also the risk tool should stick to the actual trade lines not move around so you could see what is your rr after changing the tp for example. Overall not impressed. But at least risk calculation works which is why we need this tool. So will keep using it for now to see how it goes.

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.03.20 21:58
Hi, Thanks for the feedback. When resizing its better to load the EA from scratch with the settings you want instead of changing the parameters while its running. This can cause unwanted behaviour. Loading from a chart template can also cause unwanted behaviour. The RR tools is not meant for your trades you are in. It is purely for entering new trades this is why it follows price. If you follow what I have said your issues should disappear
Artfuldodger
19
Artfuldodger 2024.02.11 10:45 
 

This is a really great tool for making a challenging platform much easier to use. Dane is amazingly responsive on Discord and constantly updating based on feedback.

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.02.11 14:31
Thank you I'm glad you like the product
tamaui
29
tamaui 2024.02.09 18:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Levi Dane Benjamin
18091
Reply from developer Levi Dane Benjamin 2024.02.09 18:30
Thank you for the feedback. I'm glad you're happy!
12
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