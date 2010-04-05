AI Trade Analyzer is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background.

Main functions:

1. Technical analysis:

Support for popular indicators: EMA (short/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pivot Points, Fibonacci.

Identifying trends, divergences and key levels.

2. Working with news background:

Receiving economic events according to specified parameters (timeframe, date).

Taking into account the possible impact of macroeconomic data on the market.

3. Automation and customizability:

Formation of analytical conclusions with calculation of potential entry points, SL and TP.

Assessing market conditions with the ability to interpret information according to established parameters.

4. Multilingual support:

Results can be displayed in Russian and English.

5. Flexible interface:

The user can change the position and size of the analytical block window using the control keys (arrows on the keyboard), adapting the display to their preferences.

Important:

For the indicator to work, you need to enter access keys to external APIs in the parameters (for example, OpenAI API and news service).

The product does not open trades. It is an auxiliary analysis tool.

All parameters and interface are completely in English.

All calculations are performed inside the terminal. The API is used via WebRequest with the user's consent in the MetaTrader terminal settings.

Necessary connections OpenAI API – for data analysis (you need to register your API key)

– for data analysis (you need to register your API key) Profit API – for news analysis (100 free requests per day) Opening and connecting API is not difficult - instructions for setting up are here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761688 .



AI Trade Analyzer is suitable for traders who need to get advanced analytics of the market situation based on a comprehensive approach to data.