Coppy Master MT5 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions:

from MT5 to MT4, from MT4 to MT5, as well as between accounts of the same type.

To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS.

[Instruction and Demo]

For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT4 — is required.

Main Features:

Copying Modes

Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving trades. Order Management

Copies market and pending orders. Supports synchronized and partial closing, trade reversal, and SL/TP modification. Symbol Handling

Supports prefixes and suffixes. Allows excluding or including specific symbols and assigning custom names to assets. Risk Control and Limits

Daily trade limits, max loss restrictions, and balance level thresholds for stopping copying. Lot Size Settings

Fixed lot, risk percentage, lot multiplier. Option to reject trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit. Signal Checks

Detects duplicate trades, limits the number of trades per symbol, and validates order types to avoid conflicts. Time Filters

Option to define allowed time periods for trade copying. Notifications

Sends alerts via terminal, push notifications, and email.

Advantages:

Low latency between terminals (from 0.5 seconds)

One-to-many and many-to-one copying

Compatible with Windows and MQL5 VPS

Supports all order types

Correct handling of partial and synchronized trade closure

Coppy Master MT5 is designed for traders who need a reliable and customizable solution for managing multiple trading accounts efficiently.