Trade copier MT5

Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS.

Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here. Full instruction here.

Main functionality and benefits:

Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. *

Supports copying Demo account> Real account, Real account> Demo account, Demo account> Demo account and Real account> Real account.

Supports copying from investor account where read-only password is applied.

One supplier terminal can send transactions to several receiving terminals, one receiving terminal can receive transactions from several supplier terminals.

It can work in a terminal where another Expert Advisor is already installed, or where you are trading.

Has a multifunctional panel for easy copy setup and copy status check.

Does not lose settings and deals when the connection is lost or the trading terminal is restarted.

Allows you to select characters to copy, and edit their name. Allows you to copy deals on different symbols, for example GBPUSD> NZDCHF.

Works with four and five-digit quotes.

Supports back copying.

Filtration of copying by order types.

Filtration of copying by order comment.

Filtration of copying by order magic number.

Filtration of copying by lot size.

Allows you to set the maximum difference in the opening prices of transactions (slippage) and the maximum time delay.

Copies the partial closure correctly.

Supports several methods for calculating the copied lot.

Synchronizes SL and TP, has several ways to calculate their location.

Supports work on accounts with Market execution, where SL / TP is set only after opening a position.

Can copy at the specified time, days of the week.

Can stop copying when the minimum equity is reached.

Can stop copying when the maximum drawdown is reached.

Can stop copying when the specified number of trades per day is reached.

Can stop copying when the specified number of losing trades per day is reached.

Can stop copying when the specified loss per day is reached.

Can close orders at a specified time, days of the week.

Notification to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal) about trading operations.

Notification to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal) when the specified equity is reached.

Daily report to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal).

* To copy from / to MT4, you must additionally purchase Trade copier MT4.

How to copy trades with simple settings

Install the vendor terminal and the recipient terminal on the same computer or VPS. Install the copier in the "Master" mode on the supplier's terminal, and press the "Start" button. Install the copier in the "Slave" mode on the receiver's terminal. Select the "Master" trading account on the drop-down list in the "Slave" copier and click the "Start" button.

