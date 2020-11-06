Trade copier MT5

Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS.

Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here.

Full instruction here.

Main functionality and benefits:

  • Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. *
  • Supports copying Demo account> Real account, Real account> Demo account, Demo account> Demo account and Real account> Real account.
  • Supports copying from investor account where read-only password is applied.
  • One supplier terminal can send transactions to several receiving terminals, one receiving terminal can receive transactions from several supplier terminals.
  • It can work in a terminal where another Expert Advisor is already installed, or where you are trading.
  • Has a multifunctional panel for easy copy setup and copy status check.
  • Does not lose settings and deals when the connection is lost or the trading terminal is restarted.
  • Allows you to select characters to copy, and edit their name. Allows you to copy deals on different symbols, for example GBPUSD> NZDCHF.
  • Works with four and five-digit quotes.
  • Supports back copying.
  • Filtration of copying by order types.
  • Filtration of copying by order comment.
  • Filtration of copying by order magic number.
  • Filtration of copying by lot size.
  • Allows you to set the maximum difference in the opening prices of transactions (slippage) and the maximum time delay.
  • Copies the partial closure correctly.
  • Supports several methods for calculating the copied lot.
  • Synchronizes SL and TP, has several ways to calculate their location.
  • Supports work on accounts with Market execution, where SL / TP is set only after opening a position.
  • Can copy at the specified time, days of the week.
  • Can stop copying when the minimum equity is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the maximum drawdown is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the specified number of trades per day is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the specified number of losing trades per day is reached.
  • Can stop copying when the specified loss per day is reached.
  • Can close orders at a specified time, days of the week.
  • Notification to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal) about trading operations.
  • Notification to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal) when the specified equity is reached.
  • Daily report to EMAIL and phone (mobile terminal).

* To copy from / to MT4, you must additionally purchase Trade copier MT4.

How to copy trades with simple settings

  1. Install the vendor terminal and the recipient terminal on the same computer or VPS.
  2. Install the copier in the "Master" mode on the supplier's terminal, and press the "Start" button.
  3. Install the copier in the "Slave" mode on the receiver's terminal.
  4. Select the "Master" trading account on the drop-down list in the "Slave" copier and click the "Start" button.

Reviews 44
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1285
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2026.01.06 12:43 
 

EXCELLENT product! Amazing and very intuitive user interface. It was super helpful to help me to map symbols from the master to the slave account. The author is also very helpful and offered me excellent support. Very very very good!

robert_chen
107
robert_chen 2026.01.04 09:38 
 

This Trade Copier is the most easy setup with user-friendly interface as compared to others. I found it fits my requirements seamlessly !!!

A BIG THANKS Alfiya Fazylova for the good EA :)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are 2 requests from me to make it more perfect for traders as follows :

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) can you please add '' Cycle Stop '' manual ON/OFF button at the Master ?

- this button once pressed ON and if there are still opened orders, it will still copy the entry / entries to slave accounts until no opened order, then it will stop operation & will not copy any signal further. It is similar like an EA will finish the last round (cycle) of trading & ensure no opened order then it will stop until this '' Cycle Stop '' button is pressed OFF.

(2) For the Copy Start Time & End Time at the Slave account, can you add 1 extra setting for Copy End Time specially for Friday only ?

- This is to ensure that no opened order will be carried overnights to next Monday.

- From Monday to Thursday, I can use the existing or common '' Copy Start Time & End Time '' but for Friday, I wish to the end time to be set earlier.

- For Copy Start End Time, please make it the same like '' Cycle Stop ''

For my requests, (1) = Manual '' Cycle Stop '' while (2) = Scheduled '' Cycle Stop ''

'' Cycle stop '' is '' Soft landing '' while Emergency stop or cut-loss is '' hard landing '' method.

I'm not sure everyone need this '' Cycle Stop '' namely even when the end time has expired,

the EA of the Slave Account will still receive entry / entries from the Master as long as there is / are opened order(s). It will stop only if no order only !!!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Concerning your existing '' Green colour with Start '' & '' Red colour with Stop '' status for the EA,

Sometimes, I get confused & thought that Green = ON while Red = OFF but in fact, they work opposite in the EA

Perhaps you can consider to change them if we really base on standard / universal rules for the traffic light.

(i) '' Green colour with Start '' to Grey / Red colour with'' EA inactive ''

(ii) '' Red colour with Stop ''to Green colour with'' EA active ''

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Evilhippiesdad
21
Evilhippiesdad 2025.11.25 16:59 
 

Simply AWESOME. Good instructions, easy to install, worked right away straight at the beginning. It even had the properties I did not know I would need. (Clapping Hands A Lot)

