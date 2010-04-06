Close All Positive Orders

Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4   - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account.

The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all profitable orders .

The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position.

The script is very easy to use , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it will do the job.

Recommended Robot Scalper - test it.

Subscribe to my page , I have many other useful products.

If you liked the script , please leave a review, it will further motivate me to share useful products for free.

Recommended products
Synchronization of multiple charts
Zhi Hua Zhou
Utilities
MultiChartSync4 - Multi-Chart Auto-Sync Tool  Program Overview MultiChartSync4 is a professional MetaTrader 4 multi-chart synchronization tool that enables automatic timeline alignment and synchronized navigation across multiple chart windows, significantly improving efficiency for multi-instrument and multi-timeframe analysis. Core Features 1. Intelligent Chart Synchronization Automatic Chart Alignment : All secondary charts automatically align with the master chart's candlestick timeline Re
Broker Connection Monitor
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Broker Connection Monitor - Keep Your Trading Secure! Ensure Stable Trading with Real-time Broker Connection Monitoring! Are you tired of unexpected connection drops affecting your trades? Do you want to monitor your broker's connection status, server speed, and lost connections in real-time? The Broker Connection Monitor is a must-have utility that gives you a clear, live status of your trading environment directly on your chart! What Does This Utility Do? Tracks Broker Connection – Instantly
LineSyncMirrorChart
Vitaly Muzichenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The indicator of correlation and divergence of currency pairs - all pairs on a single price chart. It displays all pairs opened in the terminal. MT5 version Advantages The traders who use multi-currency trading strategies can observe the price movement of the selected pairs on one price chart in order to compare the parameters of their movement.  This is an advanced and extended version of the OverLay Chart indicator It is a quite efficient assistant for multi-currency trading - "pair trading"
Button Panel Trade OneClick VZ
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilities
Simple button panel of trade on your chart with OneClick VZ . This trade panel will make it easier for you. Equipped with several functions that make it very easy for you. You can try Trial Version OneClick V1 in here . This version includes: Open Order Buy Open Order Sell Open Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Close ALL orders Close Order Buy Close Order Sell Delete Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Order Management: Stop Loss Take Profit Tra
Broker Analysis Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
CloseBy BreakEven MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilities
The script allows to close part of opened position if this position has some profit. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Let's say you have 1 lot for a Long position with positive profit. With this script you can close any part of the 1 lot (input parameter LotCoeff from 0.1 to 0.9) and remain (for example, 0.4 lot) will have a BreakEven StopLoss. Before placing an opposite orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: 
TeleCopy for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)  Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram
Linker charts master
Sergey Mikhalchuk
4.8 (5)
Utilities
The Linker charts master utility links all open chart windows and switches them to one instrument. All the operations in the window on which the indicator is running are copied to all the linked ones. It is a great aid for those trading based on support and resistance levels. For instance, a level drawn for D1 will be drawn in other windows. The utility responds to the change of the style, color of objects and selection of the timeframes to display the objects. The utility copies the settings fr
MagicExcel
Alessandro Brunelli
Utilities
MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor. The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols. Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time. This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time. R
AW Workpad
AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
Utilities
AW Workpad is a multifunctional trading control panel designed for manual and semi-automatic trading. It allows you to manage pending orders, market positions, provides a wide range of statistical data, as well as a multi-period analysis of a group of classic indicators. The utility is represented by five tabs: POSITIONS, PENDING, CLOSE, INDICATORS, INFO. Each tab has its own group of functions for processing orders or information about the current market situation. MT5 version ->  HERE  / Prob
CorrelatePairs
Vitaly Muzichenko
2 (2)
Utilities
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with LineSyncMirrorChart analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Descript
Order profit detect and closer
Furkan Damar
Utilities
Automatically closes orders when profit per lot or total profit reaches your specified level Per a lot : The amount of wins per lot in the selected symbol. Each orders is calculated as 1 lot. Example: If EURUSD total lot is 2.05 and earnings per lot is $ 100, then 100 * 2.05 = 205 $. Orders will be closed when EURUSD has a total profit of $ 205. When the total of all orders on the selected symbol reaches the specified amount, it closes all orders belonging to the symbol. For example: There are 3
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Utilities
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
Gann Angles Real Time
Aleksandr Zhulin
Utilities
Gann Angles For 20 years now, our team has been trading in the markets and actively applying Gann methods. We developed all the tools ourselves and have been using them for a very long time. But just recently, we decided to share some of them. And when we decided which instrument would be the first, everyone named Gann Angles in unison. This is quite predictable, since angles have long earned a reputation as an accurate and reliable tool. We tried to make the Gann Fan multifunctional and at the
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilities
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
Signal Strength Meter
Naim El Hajj
4 (5)
Indicators
The Signal Strength Meter is a Multi-Currency, Dual Timeframe Interactive Indicator, which calculates the strength of buy and sell signals, and displays a score for each symbol on a display board. Get a 7-Day Free Trial Version:  Click  Here  (Full Access to The Indicator for 7 Days) Check Video Below For Complete Demonstration, and User Manual here . Key Features: Allows you to see multiple currency signals from one chart Analyses the signals from more than a dozen classic indicators Identif
Spread Analysis Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Spread Analysis Utility MT5 – Monitor & Analyze Broker Spreads in Real Time! Do you want to track your broker's spread fluctuations with precision? Spread Analysis Utility MT5 gives you real-time insights into the spread behavior of your broker, helping you assess trading conditions, detect unusual spread spikes, and make more informed trading decisions. What This Utility Does: Monitors live spreads and updates in real time Tracks the average spread over the last 100 data points Records the max
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Utilities
TPSpro Risk Manager       – is a unique system of professional risk control for traders of any level and any capital. Allows you to avoid losses in trading and serious mistakes in transactions. TPSpro Risk Manager is a must have for risk management and is primarily used by scalpers and day traders, but is successfully used by traders of any trading style. The panel has 3 columns, each of which contains useful information. The first column displays information about the account as of the beginn
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Spread Record Analyzer
Toshio Ishimoto
Utilities
This indicator is a utility that can output spreads to CSV file in three formats. In the case of scalping where the spread greatly affects the trade result, the specification of the spread of the FX Broker you use is an important point to be aware of. Since the spread value changes greatly depending on the time zone, the average value of spreads officially announced by FX Broker is not very helpful. It is very important to investigate the spread specification of each FX Brokers by yourself. This
Synchronized Charts mt4
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol. Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened chart will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time. Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
KT Renko Live Chart MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Utilities
KT Renko Live Chart utility creates the Renko charts on MT4 that can be further used for speculation or live trading. The Renko chart created by this utility supports most of the custom indicators and automated Expert Advisors. Fully compatible with our Renko Patterns indicator and Renko Patterns EA . To use an Expert Advisor on the generated Renko chart, make sure to untick the "Offline Chart" in the chart properties.  Features A simple and straightforward Renko utility that provides the Renko
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Bulls CD LBT
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Bulls CD LBT (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Advanced Close Logic EA
SERGUEI PROKHOROV
Utilities
Description: Advanced Close Logic EA monitors your open market orders per symbol, displays the counts directly on your chart, and automatically closes orders when configurable thresholds are met. It supports both global and per-symbol settings for direction, profit/loss filtering, and whether to close all matching orders or only those that passed your filters. External Parameters: 1. GlobalMaxOpenOrders (int)    - Sets a single maximum number of open market orders for every symbol.    - 0 = us
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
Utilities
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols — Advanced Multi-Instrument Trading Management The Inform Panel For ALL Symbols is a sophisticated trading management tool designed to streamline control over all financial instruments in a trader’s portfolio, eliminating the need to attach it to specific charts. Its core innovation lies in using modifiable virtual levels for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), allowing discreet order closure hidden from brokers. The panel automatically detects and lists all active
Forex Trading Mentor
You Lu
Utilities
hint: my basic indicators are used like that KingLevel combind with KingSequence will provides basic insights of the price action of the markets and KingSequenceSgn is just for the convienent for watching. And plus with Forex Trading mentor subsccription I will assist you to win the market at first later if it's great will be upgraded to King Forex trading mentor. Forex trading Guide by a 10-year Forex Trading Expert - Junior：forex[usdjpy,eruusd etc], crypto[btc,eth], gold [*You can check the
Bulls CD LTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Bulls CD LTB (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
More from author
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations. GPT-4o offers
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The utility is designed to send a signal from MT5 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions: Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord Sending emojis along with custom text Send text and images directly from the MT5 terminal to Discord All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Instructions for the utility Fully customizabl
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT5 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT5 to MT4, from MT4 to MT5, as well as between accounts of the same type. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT4 — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving tr
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
GoldPro (MT5) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket-style
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicators
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -     it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is to trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before buying, be sure to test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester. Сontrol risks   To control risks in th
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [DEMO and  Instruction for utility] Customizable Signal Messages You can fully
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The utility is designed to send a signal from MT4 to Discord. It has a number of unique features, allowing you not only to send trading signals, but also to perform the following functions: Send messages directly from the terminal to Discord Sending emojis along with custom text Send text and images directly from the MT4 terminal to Discord All this allows the user to maintain a channel with signals, focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Instructions for the utility Fully customizabl
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface. It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies. Key Features Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by movin
FREE
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description of the advisor Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded. At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend. About strategy The EA is based on the logic of catching
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review