Gann Box MT5

The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1. When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a simple rectangle and rename it GannBox.

This indicator is designed for all types of traders, whether they use the concepts of support and resistance, supply and demand, ICT techniques, or specialists in Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

Whether you are an intraday, swing, or position trader, the Gann Box helps you better understand and anticipate market movements while increasing your responsiveness and performance.

MT4 Version


Gann Box is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can be drawn on larger time frames, such as H1, while allowing a position to be taken on smaller time frames, such as 15 minutes, for more precise and responsive trading.

In addition to its flexibility, the tool is fully configurable directly on the chart thanks to an intuitive management panel. This panel allows you to activate or deactivate each level according to your preferences and to activate or deactivate the associated alerts. Traders can choose between three types of alerts: by email, pop-up or push notification on their mobile device, to never miss a key signal.

Finally, the Gann Box offers complete customization. You can change the size and color of the text, adjust the color of the different zones and fully customize the text of the alerts to perfectly meet your specific needs.

SPARTACUS©2024

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Moving Average Scanner MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
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Moving Average Scanner is a multi-timeframe scanner perfect for seeing the trend over several time frames at a glance without changing the chart. It can use up to 4 moving averages of your choice over 9 time units. It is fully configurable and can be moved anywhere on the graph by simply “drag and drop”. Moving averages can be configured in 4 different calculation methods. You can also set alerts based on the number of moving averages and the number of periods. MT4 version here. Input param
Naked chart MT5
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One button. One click. A naked chart. MT4 version You've drawn everything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... Your chart looks like a modern art canvas. Beautiful — but you can't see the price anymore. NAKED CHART solves this in one click. Click once → all drawings instantly disappear Click again → everything comes back, exactly as you left it Indicators are untouched — only your drawings are hidden Draggable button — place it wherever you want on the chart No settings. No com
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Naked chart MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
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One button. One click. A naked chart. MT5 version You've drawn everything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... Your chart looks like a modern art canvas. Beautiful — but you can't see the price anymore. NAKED CHART solves this in one click. Click once → all drawings instantly disappear Click again → everything comes back, exactly as you left it Indicators are untouched — only your drawings are hidden Draggable button — place it wherever you want on the chart No settings. No com
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Trend Master Chart MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
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Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
Moving Average Scanner MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Moving Average Scanner is a multi-timeframe scanner perfect for seeing the trend over several time frames at a glance without changing the chart. It can use up to 4 moving averages of your choice over 9 time units. It is fully configurable and can be moved anywhere on the graph by simply “drag and drop”. Moving averages can be configured in 4 different calculation methods. You can also set alerts based on the number of moving averages and the number of periods. MT5 version here. Input param
Trend Master Histogram MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Chart Histogram is an indicator based on an algorithm using two moving averages and several oscillators. Thanks to its color code, it allows you to quickly identify the trend and take advantage of the biggest market impulses. Light colors indicate the trend, dark colors define impulses and gray indicates that you should not enter the market. It will be a very good ally in your decision-making, combined with your other indicators. MT5 version here. Input parameters: - Period 1 (fast perio
MA Killer MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
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The MA Killer indicator is the ultimate weapon for traders using moving averages. It is a complete system that uses several tools directly accessible by a management panel . Thanks to its tools you have an overview of the market and a valuable aid in decision-making for entering a position . MT5 version It consists of: - The Trend Master chart indicator which displays the trend directly on the chart using a color code. This trend is calculated by an algorithm using two moving averages and se
RSI Pro Analyser MT4
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The RSI Pro Analyzer Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to make informed decisions across multiple time frames simultaneously. This indicator uses the RSI to provide overbought, oversold and trend signals, making it easier to identify market entry opportunities. Its main advantage is its ease of reading thanks to its clear and distinct color codes to indicate different market conditions. The indicator displays RSI values and associated signals in five different time frame
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Zonecore MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
ZONECORE — Volume Profile & Pivot Levels Identify the most traded price zones with surgical precision. MT5 version What is ZONECORE? ZONECORE is a professional-grade indicator that combines Volume Profile and high-volume Pivot Levels to reveal the price zones where the market has spent the most time and traded the most volume. These zones act as magnets for price — knowing them gives you a decisive edge in identifying supports, resistances, and high-probability reversal areas. 3 Independent Cal
CoPilot dashboard MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
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CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT5 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
Naked chart PRO MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
You drew everything. Now you can't see anything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... your chart has become a battlefield. NAKED CHART PRO gives you back full control — six tools, one floating panel, one click each. MT5 version NAKED CHART PRO — what's inside: NAKED → instantly hides all drawings. Click again to bring everything back exactly as it was DELETE → removes all drawings at once, safely UNDO → made a mistake? One click and everything comes back LOCK → locks all drawing
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
Trend Master Histogram MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Chart Histogram is an indicator based on an algorithm using two moving averages and several oscillators. Thanks to its color code, it allows you to quickly identify the trend and take advantage of the biggest market impulses. Light colors indicate the trend, dark colors define impulses and gray indicates that you should not enter the market. It will be a very good ally in your decision-making, combined with your other indicators. MT4 version here. Input parameters: - Period 1 (fast perio
MA Killer MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
The MA Killer indicator is the ultimate weapon for traders using moving averages. It is a complete system that uses several tools directly accessible by a management panel. Thanks to its tools you have an overview of the market and a valuable aid in decision-making for entering a position . It consists of: - The Trend Master chart indicator which displays the trend directly on the chart using a color code. This trend is calculated by an algorithm using two moving averages and several oscillato
RSI Pro Analyser MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
The RSI Pro Analyzer Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to make informed decisions across multiple time frames simultaneously. This indicator uses the RSI to provide overbought, oversold and trend signals, making it easier to identify market entry opportunities. Its main advantage is its ease of reading thanks to its clear and distinct color codes to indicate different market conditions. The indicator displays RSI values and associated signals in five different time frame
ZoneCore MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
ZONECORE — Volume Profile & Pivot Levels Identify the most traded price zones with surgical precision. MT4 version What is ZONECORE? ZONECORE is a professional-grade indicator that combines Volume Profile and high-volume Pivot Levels to reveal the price zones where the market has spent the most time and traded the most volume. These zones act as magnets for price — knowing them gives you a decisive edge in identifying supports, resistances, and high-probability reversal areas. 3 Independent Cal
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT4 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
Naked chart PRO MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
You drew everything. Now you can't see anything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... your chart has become a battlefield. NAKED CHART PRO gives you back full control — six tools, one floating panel, one click each. MT4 version NAKED CHART PRO — what's inside: NAKED → instantly hides all drawings. Click again to bring everything back exactly as it was DELETE → removes all drawings at once, safely UNDO → made a mistake? One click and everything comes back LOCK → locks all drawing
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