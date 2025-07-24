No flashy tricks. No broken promises.

Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers.

Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1. That’s it. One chart. One weapon.

Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349

Core Benefits

Auto Risk Logic: Calculates lot size based on your account size and SL distance

Manual or Fixed Lot Supported: You control the mode — conservative or aggressive

Drawdown Guard: Automatic shutdown when floating loss exceeds your preset percentage

One-Chart Design: Trade multiple symbols, managed internally — no need to clutter your platform





Strategy Execution

Multi-Trend Model: Aligns trend direction across multiple timeframes before considering any entry.

Setup Checklist

Parameter Value Chart GBPUSD Timeframe H1 Symbols managed GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPUSD









After Purchase: Contact us directly to receive your Telegram access. Private updates, set files, and exclusive tips are shared only with verified clients.