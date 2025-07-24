Urban Pulse

4
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers.

Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1. That’s it. One chart. One weapon.

Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349

Channel link = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar

Blog link = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583 

Core Benefits

  • Auto Risk Logic: Calculates lot size based on your account size and SL distance
  • Manual or Fixed Lot Supported: You control the mode — conservative or aggressive
  • Drawdown Guard: Automatic shutdown when floating loss exceeds your preset percentage
  • One-Chart Design: Trade multiple symbols, managed internally — no need to clutter your platform


Strategy Execution

Multi-Trend Model: Aligns trend direction across multiple timeframes before considering any entry.

 

Setup Checklist

Parameter Value
Chart GBPUSD
Timeframe H1
Symbols managed GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPUSD



After Purchase: Contact us directly to receive your Telegram access. Private updates, set files, and exclusive tips are shared only with verified clients.

Reviews 3
Stefano Fazzino
296
Stefano Fazzino 2025.11.10 09:16 
 

Now Urban Pulse is competitive and profitable! Keep up the good work, Fajar Dicky Firmansyah!

Tuan Anh Cao
207
Tuan Anh Cao 2025.09.06 16:02 
 

Its a working Ea , the test is the same as live result, it has a recovery option ,which can work well in come cases but im running with almost default setting with recovery disable, for stability and consistency. The Author is kind and always there for support , new updates will also be promising . Recommened

More from author
Ultra Pure
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance. Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be
Stefano Fazzino
296
Stefano Fazzino 2025.11.10 09:16 
 

Now Urban Pulse is competitive and profitable! Keep up the good work, Fajar Dicky Firmansyah!

Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
424
Reply from developer Fajar Dicky Firmansyah 2025.11.10 10:47
Thank you so much for your very positive feedback,it means a lot to me.
cerwann
208
cerwann 2025.10.01 11:44 
 

I am very dissatisfied with the latest version of the robot, which doesn't allow fix lots anymore. I have been using Urban Pulse for 6 weeks and was at loss since the beginning. Trading lot was between 0.01 and 0.03. But then today the robot traded suddenly 2.89 lots, for absolutely no reason. I discovered it when the trade was already closed and lost a lot, on my 3 accounts. This is unacceptable. The fix lot option should be reinstated. Snapshot of what happened in the comments section. Lost half my balance with that trade, even though I selected low risk mode.

Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
424
Reply from developer Fajar Dicky Firmansyah 2025.10.01 13:27
hello i understand , but all the risks are automated so if the lot is high then the SL was a low amount and that caused it to be able to put higher lot to keep the risk same but always risk should be same if there is an issue can you send me the trade screenshot so i can calculate and see what was the issue
Tuan Anh Cao
207
Tuan Anh Cao 2025.09.06 16:02 
 

Its a working Ea , the test is the same as live result, it has a recovery option ,which can work well in come cases but im running with almost default setting with recovery disable, for stability and consistency. The Author is kind and always there for support , new updates will also be promising . Recommened

Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
424
Reply from developer Fajar Dicky Firmansyah 2025.09.06 17:55
Thank you so much it means a lot to me , i always will work on the EA to make sure its always stable
