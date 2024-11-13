Coppy Master MT4

3.5

Coppy Master MT4 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions:
from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4.

To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS.
[Instruction and Demo

For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT5 — is required.

Main Features:

  1. Copying Modes
    Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving trades.
  2. Order Management
    Copies market and pending orders. Supports synchronized and partial closing, trade reversal, and SL/TP modification.
  3. Symbol Handling
    Supports prefixes and suffixes. Allows excluding or including specific symbols and assigning custom names to assets.
  4. Risk Control and Limits
    Daily trade limits, max loss restrictions, and balance level thresholds for stopping copying.
  5. Lot Size Settings
    Fixed lot, risk percentage, lot multiplier. Option to reject trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit.
  6. Signal Checks
    Detects duplicate trades, limits the number of trades per symbol, and validates order types to avoid conflicts.
  7. Time Filters
    Option to define allowed time periods for trade copying.
  8. Notifications
    Sends alerts via terminal, push notifications, and email.

Advantages:

  • Low latency between terminals (from 0.5 seconds)
  • One-to-many and many-to-one copying
  • Compatible with Windows and MQL5 VPS
  • Supports all order types
  • Correct handling of partial and synchronized trade closure

Coppy Master MT4 is designed for traders who need a reliable and customizable solution for managing multiple trading accounts efficiently.

Reviews 2
petraca2
75
petraca2 2025.03.13 12:15 
 

hi, iv been using this tool for a month and it works perfect, rellay happy with it. thanks sergey . been really easy to lern to use.

