Strategy Manager Plus

Strategy Manager is a Multi-Time-Frame & Multi-Currency Dashboard for Metatrader 4 and 5.

Thanks to a free, external graphical user interface, build your own strategy by combining any indicators and loading them into the dashboard to see the result !

In addition, you can precisely set-up your Auto-trading & Notifications and use indicators for Stop-Loss, partial profit or limit.

Filter your automatic trading & notifications with forex calendar and more.

Open and Manage your orders directly with the keyboard.

Go to https://strategy-manager-63.webself.net for more details.

Free demo here --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46926





---------------------- DETAILED INFORMATIONS ----------------------

STRATEGY PANEL

- Dashboard Multi-currency & Musti-TimeFrame

- Combine up to 8 indicators to build your own strategy

- Calculation process can be Tick or New candle

- Tools for combining indicator outputs : >, <, =, different, cross upper, cross lower

- Advanced options : hold a sub-strategy, shift calculation process in the past candles

- All indicators of Metatrader can be used

- Possibility to add your own indicators to the database of GUI

- A free indicator named "Extended Price Analysis" is available for more options about price strategy





TRADING PANEL

- Possibility to Open Order & Notifications (Mail, Alert, SMS) on specific Dashboard pattern detection

- Selectable Risk options : Fixed amount, Capital percentage, Fixed Lot size

- Stop management : Fixed, Trailing, Break Event, Indicator, specific dashboard pattern

- Partial Profit management : Fixed, Limit percentage, indicator

- Limit management : Fixed, stop factor, indicator

- Forex calendar filtering options : High only, High & Medium, all events

- Days of week filtering

- Possibility to define up to 4 different notifications & trading strategies

- Possibility to define up to 4 calendar strategies

- Possibility to define trading and calendar strategies for each currency in the Dashboard

- Hedging or Non-Hedging Account management





MANUAL ORDER MANAGEMENT

- Use keyboard to open market or pending order

- Use keyboard to add manual notifications

- Different management modes for Manual Order/Positions : Fixed, indicator, factors, etc...

- Use widget for manual order management : Break event, Take half position, close position