Algo Scalper EA

Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see significantly high profitable trades during trading session of your choice. The backtest is done using default settings, you can change them to those that works best for you.

INPUTS

  • Lotsize - lot size used to enter trades
  • TradesOnSymbol - number trades to be opened +1 per signal on current symbol(set to 1, 2 trades will be opened)
  • TpPoints - take profit in points
  • SlPoints - stop loss in points
  • Timeframe - timeframe the EA is going to trade on(recommended M15)
  • TimeStart - start time for the session you want the robot to trade
  • TimeEnd - end time for the session you want the robot to trade

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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
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This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
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