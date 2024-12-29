Telegram to MT4 Coppy

4.2

Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution

Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4, the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency.

[Instructions] [DEMO]

Key Features

  1. Direct Telegram API Integration

    • Authenticate via phone number and secure code.
    • Effortlessly fetch and manage Chat IDs using a user-friendly EXE bridge.
    • Add, delete, and refresh multiple channels/chats for simultaneous signal copying.

  2. Signal Parsing with Advanced Filters

    • Skips unwanted signals containing custom exception words (e.g., "report," "summary").
    • Supports flexible SL and TP formats: Price, pips, or points.
    • Automatically calculates entry points when signals specify points instead of prices.

  3. Order Customization and Flexibility

    • Tailor order size with multiple modes: Fixed lots, dynamic lots (% risk), or symbol-specific lots.
    • Adjust SL/TP using signal data or custom parameters.
    • Configure slippage, pending order expiration, and retry settings for perfect execution.

  4. Comprehensive Symbol Management

    • Exclude specific symbols or match custom broker symbols.
    • Map signal symbols to broker-specific names (e.g., GOLD=XAUUSD).

  5. Advanced Risk and Trade Management

    • Set daily, weekly, or monthly loss limits in percentage or currency.
    • Automatically stop copying when loss limits are reached.
    • Enable breakeven and dynamic trailing stop for optimized profits.

  6. Time and Trade Filters

    • Use time filters to control trading hours and allowable days.
    • Limit the maximum number of trades or losses per day.

  7. Seamless Integration and Easy Setup

    • Simple EXE interface for secure Telegram login and chat/channel management.
    • Copy from multiple channels simultaneously by deploying the utility across separate charts.

  8. Flexible Command Recognition

    • Handles advanced commands for closing, modifying, or deleting orders based on signal text.
    • Supports phrases like "close all positions," "move SL to breakeven," and more.

Who Is This Utility For?

Whether you are a retail trader looking to automate your strategy or a signal service subscriber, Telegram to MT4 ensures you never miss a trade. With its intuitive interface, detailed customization, and robust parsing capabilities, this utility simplifies trading like never before.

Why Choose Telegram to MT4?

  • No external DLLs required, ensuring maximum security and compatibility.
  • Fully customizable settings to suit your trading style and risk appetite.
  • Reliable signal parsing even with complex messages or unconventional formats.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading experience with Telegram to MT4. Gain efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in every trade you make.

The main reasons for not copying a signal:

  • You did not run the program as an administrator, for correct operation, run the exe file (bridge to telegram) as an administrator 
  • If Telegram is blocked in your country, then you should use a VPN on the entire PC that will allow the EXE bridge file to connect to Telegram; one solution is to place the copier on a VPN that does not have Telegram blocked. 
  • Auto trading is not enabled, you must enable auto trading in the terminal settings


Reviews
Hibriguy
172
Hibriguy 2025.04.11 05:03 
 

Sergey, thanks again for your response below, your video was very helpful. To get Market orders I did exactly as you did, and also I opened a new chart and started with a fresh new version of your software. It worked!! Like you said! Thanks again for your help (and patience) with this very convenient software. 5 Stars!!

Forexcz74
123
Forexcz74 2025.02.21 09:08 
 

I am very satisfied with the Telegram copier for MT4 Coppy created by Sergey. This is my second purchase from him. It works with all the Telegram channels I have so far. I haven't had time to thoroughly set up and explore all the features, of which there are really many, but I can already say that this copier has great potential. The support from Sergey has been excellent – I always received quick responses to my questions and assistance with any issues I had. It’s clear that he cares about the satisfaction of his users. I recommend this copier to everyone who wants to improve their trading results, whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader. Great job, Sergey! Marek

Hassan Elyakoubi
217
Hassan Elyakoubi 2025.01.12 05:54 
 

I recently purchased the Telegram to MT4 Coppy after initially testing a free trial version the seller kindly provided. From the moment I tried it, I was impressed with how smoothly it transferred signals from Telegram into my MT4 platform. The seller has been incredibly supportive, promptly answering all of my questions and even recording a helpful video to guide me through the setup. he also took the time to log into my demo account (with my permission) to fine-tune the settings, ensuring everything met my trading requirements. I highly recommend this copier EA—and its exceptional customer support—to anyone looking for a reliable solution.

More from author
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily mana
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the world of innovative and efficient gold trading with GoldPro - an advanced trading robot specifically designed to help you achieve success in the Gold market. The advisor uses the averaging technique, you should perceive this not as good or bad, but as an approach that works in the market, discarding the unipolar belief that one method is good and the other is bad, it exists and can be successfully applied, this is a fact. Reliability and Experience: GoldPro is the result of car
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Article about Risk Manager h ttps://ww
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Main functions: 1. Technical analysis: Support for popular indicators: EMA (short/long), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pivot Points, Fibonacci. Identifying trends, divergences and key levels. 2. Working with news background: Rec
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT5 is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT5 to MT4, from MT4 to MT5, as well as between accounts of the same type. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ DEMO ] [ Instruction ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version — Coppy Master MT4 — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending and receiving tra
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [ DEMO ]   [ Instruction for utility ] Customizable Signal Messages You can ful
TrendGap Hunter
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
TrendGap Hunter TrendGap Hunter   is an automated advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a proven trend strategy based on SuperTrend and Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis for precise entries and exits. Main features Combination of   SuperTrend   and   FVG Breakout   indicators to filter out false signals Flexible methods of volume calculation: Fixed lot % of balance or free margin Several ways to set stop loss: By SuperTrend level Along the Fair Value Gap Join our community   and share your results
FREE
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
FREE
Forex Calculator MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Forex Calculator   is a must-have program for every trader. This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips. The advantages of the script: You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade The calculator takes into account the contract specification Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 Options Risk_in_%   – the percentage of
FREE
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [ DEMO ]   Instruction for utility Customizable Signal Messages You can fully c
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.57 (7)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -     it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is to trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before buying, be sure to test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester. Сontrol risks   To control risks in th
Percent RiskTradePad MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column   – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
FREE
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop (by points or candle shado
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Smart Grid Set EA is a flexible and user-friendly expert advisor for placing pending orders in a grid. It supports breakeven logic, multiple trailing-stop modes, manual grid placement, customisable lot sizes, and an intuitive on-chart interface. It is ideal for traders who employ grid or averaging strategies. Key Features Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders in a customisable grid Supports individual lot sizes for each grid level Built-in trailing stop: classic, by candle highs/lows, or by movin
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
FREE
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
4 (2)
Utilities
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
FREE
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
FREE
Drawdown Detective
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Drawdown Detective Overview: Drawdown Detective is a utility script for MetaTrader 4 designed to help traders analyze their open and closed positions. It calculates key metrics including open position risk, potential profit/loss, the number of trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit, as well as monthly performance statistics such as net profit and maximum drawdown. Key Features: Open Trade Analysis: Automatically detects all currently traded instruments. Calculates net lot exposure per symbol. E
FREE
Forex Calculator MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Forex Calculator   is a must-have program for every trader. This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips. The advantages of the script: You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade The calculator takes into account the contract specification Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 Options Risk_in_%   – the percentage of
FREE
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
FREE
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
FREE
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Work logic Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level / Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions. Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border m
FREE
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Description of the advisor Smart Expert Advisor is an automatic grid trading advisor with auto-selection of settings for each trading pair. The Expert Advisor automatically selects the settings for each currency pair, thus you do not need to define the parameters for each pair, calculations are based on the volatility of the instrument being traded. At the time of trading, you can set the direction of entry points. Enable filter by trend. About strategy The EA is based on the logic of catching
waynet
1130
waynet 2025.08.14 11:38 
 

THis germ wants an extra $50 to help set up this piece of trash. If I were you I would look elsewhere for an easier setup because this one is a nightmare.

He has no duty of care for his customers, just treats them like a cash register.

Sergey Batudayev
23258
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.08.14 12:19
This person requested a personal setup via AnyDesk. I explained that I can do it for them, but it would require an additional fee, as it involves one-on-one time for a call and configuration according to their signal, which takes time. This person also began insulting me in private messages https://prnt.sc/gPKRKaOun6x5, which I find unacceptable. I provide full support and free assistance through written communication and step-by-step installation/setup instructions, as well as video guides — which are more than sufficient for independent setup. However, if someone wants personal help via AnyDesk, where the setup is done for them, this is work and should be paid for accordingly. Additionally, this person has only rented the product for one month and has not purchased it. Therefore, spending extra time on personal communication and individual setup via AnyDesk will only be possible for an additional fee, as it is personalized work and time consumption.
Hibriguy
172
Hibriguy 2025.04.11 05:03 
 

Sergey, thanks again for your response below, your video was very helpful. To get Market orders I did exactly as you did, and also I opened a new chart and started with a fresh new version of your software. It worked!! Like you said! Thanks again for your help (and patience) with this very convenient software. 5 Stars!!

Sergey Batudayev
23258
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2025.08.14 14:27
Hello! Here a video instruction https://t.me/SignalCopier_utility/74, in which I clearly showed how to place an order exactly at the market, even if the signal price differs from the current market price. However, you continue to claim the opposite, ignoring obvious evidence.
I also have records video confirming how to do the correct operation of the advisor for a as I think similar situation like your https://t.me/SignalCopier_utility/81 , including successful placement of market orders under various conditions.
Please do not mislead other users. If you have technical difficulties, I am always open to dialogue and help. But spreading false information is wrong and unfair to other clients and the developer. Best regards,
Sergey
Forexcz74
123
Forexcz74 2025.02.21 09:08 
 

I am very satisfied with the Telegram copier for MT4 Coppy created by Sergey. This is my second purchase from him. It works with all the Telegram channels I have so far. I haven't had time to thoroughly set up and explore all the features, of which there are really many, but I can already say that this copier has great potential. The support from Sergey has been excellent – I always received quick responses to my questions and assistance with any issues I had. It’s clear that he cares about the satisfaction of his users. I recommend this copier to everyone who wants to improve their trading results, whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader. Great job, Sergey! Marek

Hassan Elyakoubi
217
Hassan Elyakoubi 2025.01.12 05:54 
 

I recently purchased the Telegram to MT4 Coppy after initially testing a free trial version the seller kindly provided. From the moment I tried it, I was impressed with how smoothly it transferred signals from Telegram into my MT4 platform. The seller has been incredibly supportive, promptly answering all of my questions and even recording a helpful video to guide me through the setup. he also took the time to log into my demo account (with my permission) to fine-tune the settings, ensuring everything met my trading requirements. I highly recommend this copier EA—and its exceptional customer support—to anyone looking for a reliable solution.

jkeita
63
jkeita 2025.01.05 10:07 
 

If you don't know then you don't know but this specific developer's EA captures the signal even before it it is posted on the Telegram channel. Sometimes by 10 seconds. If you are an experienced trader, then you understand what 1 second means. This is truly an undiscovered gem of a product and definitely a game changer for me. Thank you Sergey.

Reply to review