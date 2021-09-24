Impuls Pro MT4

The EA’s strategy is based on Swing trading, with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator.

The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support

– for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend.

– for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend.

When trading on the selected asset, the advisor takes into account the trend and opens trades only according to the current trend, unprofitable trades can be closed both by stop and using averaging, the second option is certainly more profitable but also more risky

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