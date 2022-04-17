Seconds Chart MT5

Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5.

With Seconds Chart, you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.

Unlike standard tools, Seconds Chart allows you to operate at ultra-short timeframes with high accuracy and without delays.





Free Demo: Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 Download the free demo and see for yourself: Fully functional - all features available

24 hours of testing - enough to evaluate accuracy and convenience

Demo account only - easy to open with most brokers

GBPCAD chart only - available in most terminals These limitations apply to the demo version only. The full version works on any account type (real, demo, contest) and on any chart (XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.) without limitations.

How to Install the Demo

Download the demo file from the link above Open MetaTrader -> File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Experts Copy the downloaded file to the Experts folder Restart the terminal Open a demo account - the demo version works only on a demo account Open a GBPCAD chart - the demo version works only on the GBPCAD chart Find "Seconds Chart" in the Navigator and drag it onto a GBPCAD chart

That's it. Setup takes about 1 minute.





You May Also Find This Useful RS Trade Copier - an ultra-fast local trade copier with a full graphical interface. Setup takes ~1 minute, no need to type account numbers manually. Supports copying between MT5 and MT4 in any combination.





Advantages of Seconds Chart

Supports charts with timeframes ranging from 1 to 900 seconds .

Instant loading of historical data due to an integrated tick database.

Real-time data updates, without delays or lags .

Ability to create multiple second-based charts simultaneously.

Ideal Use Cases for Seconds Chart

Scalping and high-frequency trading.

Precise trade entries and exits.

Testing trading strategies on short timeframes.

Timeframe Settings

Default settings include the following timeframes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S10, S12, S15, S20, S30.

You can easily customize your set of second-based timeframes by listing values from 1 to 900 seconds in ascending order without repetitions.

Additional Free Tools

Quick Trade Manager - a handy trading manager for efficient work on the seconds chart (displaying trading levels and trading).

Tick History Loader - an essential tool for downloading the full tick history required for building second-based charts.

Chart Service - display of trading levels.

Exact Time - precise opening time for any candle.

Exact Countdown Timer - countdown timer to the close of the current candle and the start of a new one.

Customizable Parameters

Custom Timeframes : specify the desired timeframes defined in seconds.

History Range : set the history period for building the seconds chart.

User Interface: customize the graphical interface according to your preferences.

How to Start Using Seconds Chart

Open the "Navigator" window. Locate Seconds Chart and drag it onto any open chart (timeframe does not matter). Select the desired second-based timeframe by clicking the corresponding button on the control panel.

Seconds Chart is a simple, fast, and reliable tool for professional trading on ultra-short time intervals!





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