Seconds Chart MT5

4.61

Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5.

With Seconds Chart, you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.

Unlike standard tools, Seconds Chart allows you to operate at ultra-short timeframes with high accuracy and without delays.


Free Demo: Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5

Download the free demo and see for yourself:

  • Fully functional - all features available
  • 24 hours of testing - enough to evaluate accuracy and convenience
  • Demo account only - easy to open with most brokers
  • GBPCAD chart only - available in most terminals

These limitations apply to the demo version only. The full version works on any account type (real, demo, contest) and on any chart (XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.) without limitations.

How to Install the Demo

  1. Download the demo file from the link above
  2. Open MetaTrader -> File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Experts
  3. Copy the downloaded file to the Experts folder
  4. Restart the terminal
  5. Open a demo account - the demo version works only on a demo account
  6. Open a GBPCAD chart - the demo version works only on the GBPCAD chart
  7. Find "Seconds Chart" in the Navigator and drag it onto a GBPCAD chart

That's it. Setup takes about 1 minute.


You May Also Find This Useful

RS Trade Copier - an ultra-fast local trade copier with a full graphical interface. Setup takes ~1 minute, no need to type account numbers manually. Supports copying between MT5 and MT4 in any combination.


Advantages of Seconds Chart

  • Supports charts with timeframes ranging from 1 to 900 seconds.

  • Instant loading of historical data due to an integrated tick database.

  • Real-time data updates, without delays or lags.

  • Ability to create multiple second-based charts simultaneously.

Ideal Use Cases for Seconds Chart

  • Scalping and high-frequency trading.

  • Precise trade entries and exits.

  • Testing trading strategies on short timeframes.

Timeframe Settings

Default settings include the following timeframes: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S10, S12, S15, S20, S30.
You can easily customize your set of second-based timeframes by listing values from 1 to 900 seconds in ascending order without repetitions.

Additional Free Tools

  • Quick Trade Manager - a handy trading manager for efficient work on the seconds chart (displaying trading levels and trading).

  • Tick History Loader - an essential tool for downloading the full tick history required for building second-based charts.

  • Chart Service - display of trading levels.

  • Exact Time - precise opening time for any candle.

  • Exact Countdown Timer - countdown timer to the close of the current candle and the start of a new one.

Customizable Parameters

  • Custom Timeframes: specify the desired timeframes defined in seconds.

  • History Range: set the history period for building the seconds chart.

  • User Interface: customize the graphical interface according to your preferences.

How to Start Using Seconds Chart

  1. Open the "Navigator" window.

  2. Locate Seconds Chart and drag it onto any open chart (timeframe does not matter).

  3. Select the desired second-based timeframe by clicking the corresponding button on the control panel.

Seconds Chart is a simple, fast, and reliable tool for professional trading on ultra-short time intervals!



#Tags: second chart, second timeframe, second period, second candles, second bars, seconds chart, seconds timeframe, seconds period, seconds candles, seconds bars, chart in seconds, timeframe in seconds, period in seconds, candles in seconds, bars in seconds.

Reviews 23
sofia_z
19
sofia_z 2026.06.24 18:25 
 

отличный инструмент! очень прошу подскажите, пожалуйста, вы не знаете как к секундуному графику поставить симулятор? точнее нужна визуализация с разной скоростью.

joergtomann
44
joergtomann 2025.08.05 10:01 
 

Excellent tool!

Bunsatoru Kikuchi
242
Bunsatoru Kikuchi 2024.05.29 03:39 
 

バイナリーオプションでの手法作りのために活用しています。 良い製品です。 ありがとうございます。

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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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sofia_z
19
sofia_z 2026.06.24 18:25 
 

отличный инструмент! очень прошу подскажите, пожалуйста, вы не знаете как к секундуному графику поставить симулятор? точнее нужна визуализация с разной скоростью.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.24 19:45
Спасибо за отзыв! Визуализация с разной скоростью — интересная идея, но в Seconds Chart такого функционала нет. График строится в реальном времени на основе тиковых данных, скорость воспроизведения задать нельзя. Если вам нужен именно симулятор с управляемой скоростью — это задача для отдельного инструмента, не для Seconds Chart. Если появятся другие вопросы — пишите, всегда рад помочь.
joergtomann
44
joergtomann 2025.08.05 10:01 
 

Excellent tool!

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:41
Thank you! Happy trading!
caddys
34
caddys 2025.04.09 19:39 
 

Отличный индикатор! В совокупности с дополнениями получается полноценное рабочее пространство на секундном графике. У меня иногда вылетал и приходилось заново подключать к графику. Возможно это происходило из-за нестабильного мобильного интернета. Большое спасибо разработчику за содействие в устранении этой проблемы.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:41
Спасибо за отзыв! Рад, что вместе с дополнительными инструментами получается полноценное рабочее пространство. Вылеты могли быть связаны с нестабильным интернетом — для построения секундного графика нужен стабильный поток тиков. Если что — пишите, всегда помогу.
Hai Bahadur Rai -
197
Hai Bahadur Rai - 2024.10.05 22:43 
 

I have subscribed it for 1 year and using it. its good. I can't trade directly from this "seconds chart". Can you upgrade/improvise to make it able to trade directly from it?

One more important thing is the date below the chart is displaying wrong its october now but showing july. please, fix it.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:39
Thank you for your subscription! Direct trading from a custom symbol chart is not supported by MT5 itself — this is a platform limitation. You need a trade manager that supports custom symbols, like my free Quick Trade Manager. As for the date display — that issue has been fixed. If you still see it, please contact me.
Salva87
19
Salva87 2024.08.02 11:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.20 12:11
Thank you for your review! To move entry, stop loss, and take profit lines directly on a second-based chart, you need a trade manager that supports custom symbols. My free Quick Trade Manager does exactly that — it displays all trading levels on the chart and lets you drag them with the mouse. You can find it on the MQL5 Market. If you need help with setup, contact me via private messages — I will guide you step by step.
syedashafique
24
syedashafique 2024.06.11 21:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.20 12:09
Thank you for your purchase! The date display issue on the chart is related to how MT5 handles custom symbol data. The "Exact Time" indicator shows the correct current time — you can rely on it. To fix the chart display, try restarting the terminal or reloading the Seconds Chart. If the issue persists, please contact me via private messages — I will help you resolve it.
Bunsatoru Kikuchi
242
Bunsatoru Kikuchi 2024.05.29 03:39 
 

バイナリーオプションでの手法作りのために活用しています。 良い製品です。 ありがとうございます。

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:37
バイナリーオプションの手法作りに役立っているとのこと、嬉しく思います！ありがとうございます。
Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2024.05.28 17:55 
 

Thanks for answer

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:37
You're welcome! If you have any questions, I'm always happy to help.
jh_28235
29
jh_28235 2024.02.04 13:55 
 

Hi the EA seems to be very good but I have a problem: it's been 2 days since the chart is not live (it gives me the cotation of November or December)

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:35
Thank you for reporting this. The chart showing old dates is a known issue that was related to MT5's handling of custom symbol data. This has been fixed. If you are still seeing this, try restarting the terminal or reloading the chart — and feel free to contact me directly if it persists.
BMinton
196
BMinton 2024.01.08 13:46 
 

If you pair this EA with "Uber Trade Manager" by Meelis Hynninen you can easily trade custom symbol charts, such as a 5 second chart. I tried 6 other trade managers and none of them did this. If you take your time to follow the instructions by both creators, I can attest, this will work. If you are looking to scalp on time frames under 1m, I suggest you purchase this EA and then try the demo of Uber Trade Manager!

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:33
Thank you for the detailed recommendation! You are right — most trade managers do not support custom symbols, but the right one makes all the difference. For anyone reading: my free Quick Trade Manager also supports custom symbols and works on second-based charts. Appreciate you sharing your setup!
Alec Markarian
340
Alec Markarian 2023.11.30 18:20 
 

Disappointing The candles paint late and you are stuck just viewing the price without any candlesticks. MT4 version didn't have this problem.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:32
Thank you for your feedback. The candle painting delay was related to how MT5 handles custom charts at very low timeframes — this was a technical limitation, not a bug in the product. The issue has since been resolved. If you still experience any problems, please reach out — I am always happy to help.
lifebook1994
511
lifebook1994 2023.09.30 18:37 
 

One of the best products I have ever bought! Great job.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:31
Thank you so much! "One of the best" — that means a lot. Happy to have you as a user.
MarauderTrader
971
MarauderTrader 2023.08.18 12:36 
 

Works great! I love it! Gives a really nice sense of the immediate price trend.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:30
Thank you! A "sense of the immediate price trend" — that's a great way to describe what a second-based chart gives you. Happy trading!
reign777
280
reign777 2023.07.17 19:36 
 

Hi. Works well but needs a setting to remove gaps. 15 seconds and below charts have a lot of gaps. Can you work on this setting please - candle fills in gaps when it prints, like the indicator on tradeview.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:29
Thank you for your feedback! Gaps on very low timeframes (15 seconds and below) occur when there are no ticks during that interval — this is normal for any second-based chart. Filling gaps artificially would distort real market data. I prefer to keep the chart honest, showing only actual ticks. Appreciate the suggestion though!
apcart
19
apcart 2023.06.23 21:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.20 12:04
Инструмент отлично работает. Если возникли сложности — напишите мне в личные сообщения в MQL5 сообществе, помогу разобраться.
george windse
64
george windse 2023.06.13 09:18 
 

Brilliant product.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:28
Thank you! Glad you like it.
zafh
39
zafh 2023.04.02 14:34 
 

There are virtually no sec TF available on MT5 so this is amazing if you need to trade the ultra low time frames. The combination of this and "Usable Trade Manager" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89041?source=Unknown will let you scalp the lower TF with ease and speed. Be aware your normal EA manager will not work on this as it is a custom symbol, but the manager mentioned about (which has a free and paid version) will.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:25
Thank you! You are absolutely right — standard trade managers will not work on custom symbols. The combination of Seconds Chart and a manager that supports custom symbols (like the one you mentioned, or my free Quick Trade Manager) is the way to go for scalping on ultra-low timeframes. Appreciate the detailed recommendation.
John J
83
John J 2023.02.27 19:55 
 

This doesnt work. I keep getting alerts from mt5 saying " Trading on custom tool is not possible"

***update. The chart is awesome when it works. I am no longer getting those error messages. However, the chart is freezing after being open for 5 minutes..every time. Working through it w the creator. I have a friend who uses this EA w absolutely no problems. So it seems like this issue is local to me no matter what I try to do. Creator is very responsive.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:25
Thank you for updating your review! The "trading on custom tool" alert appears when the trade manager does not support custom symbols — for example, my free Quick Trade Manager does support them and works on second-based charts. As for the freezing — glad we are working through it, and thank you for noting my responsiveness. Your friend's experience confirms it is likely a local issue, and we will get it sorted.
Keven Fx
75
Keven Fx 2023.01.11 15:43 
 

That shit bussin, best second chart on the fucking market. Iv buys every EA that can produce second chart and this one is the most simple and accurate!🔥 For everyone who trade second chart just like me pls buy thats shit + a trade manager just like usable trade manager and your unstoppable!!! NO FUCKING CAP

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:24
Thank you for this absolutely legendary review! 🔥 "Most simple and accurate" — that's exactly what I aimed for. And you are spot on about the trade manager — pairing Seconds Chart with a manager that supports custom symbols is the key. Appreciate the energy!
Dakar1982
69
Dakar1982 2023.01.08 18:07 
 

Отличный индикатор. Очень удобный в использовании. Тем кто работает с секундами - незаменимый помощник. Единственно, что хотелось бы улучшить - это кодировка времени на секундном графике - это иногда мешает ориентироваться при работе с несколькими открытыми графиками. Но как я понял из разговора с автором - это техническая особенность мт5, который изначально не предполагает ТФ меньше 1 минут. В остальном индикатор прекрасен.

Boris Sedov
11942
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2026.06.11 08:22
Спасибо за отзыв! Рад, что продукт помогает в работе. По поводу кодировки времени — как мы и обсуждали, это было связано с особенностью работы графиков в MT5, который изначально не рассчитан на таймфреймы меньше минуты. Сейчас этой проблемы уже нет. Если заметите что-то ещё — пишите.
12
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