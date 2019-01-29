TradePanel MT5

4.88

Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks.

Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865.

Full instructions here.

Trade.

Allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

  • Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation.
  • Open multiple orders and positions with one click.
  • Open an order grid.
  • Close pending orders and positions by groups.
  • Reverse a position (close a Buy > open a Sell and close a Sell > open a Buy).
  • Lock a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening a position with the missing volume).
  • Partially close all positions with one click.
  • Set take profit and stop loss for all positions to the same price level.
  • Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level.

When opening orders and positions, the following functions can be applied:

  • Distribute the calculated volume between multiple orders or positions (when opening multiple orders and positions with one click).
  • Visualize trading levels on the chart before opening an order.
  • Open a position only if the current spread does not exceed the specified one.
  • Automatic ratio between take profit and stop loss.
  • Virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the current spread.
  • Calculate take profit and stop loss based on the ATR indicator.
  • Set the expiration date of a pending order.
  • Setting a trailing stop for a pending order (the pending order automatically follows the current price at a specified distance).
  • Ability to manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (phone).

Risk manager and trading report.

Allows you to analyze trading history:

  • Displays trading history on a chart. Allows you to choose whether to display only Buy, Sell, Profitable, and Loss positions on the chart.
  • Generates a trading report for the current symbol or the entire account.

Allows you to control the risk in your trading account:

  • Shows daily, weekly, and monthly profit.
  • Limits daily, weekly, and monthly losses.
  • Limits daily, weekly, and monthly profit.
  • Limits the number of trades per day.

When the limit is reached, the app can:

  • Display messages on the chart, send notifications to your phone, or send an email.
  • Close all positions and pending orders.
  • Lock positions (equalize the Buy and Sell volumes by opening a position with the missing volume).
  • Close the terminal until the next day.

OCO orders.

Allows you to create OCO orders.

OCO orders are two pending orders linked by a mutually canceling function: when one order is executed, the other is deleted.

Closing orders and positions.

Allows you to close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches a specified value:

  • Can close orders and positions for the current symbol or for the entire account.
  • Can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, only Buy positions, or only Sell positions.
  • Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Tasks.

Allows you to set pending tasks to open and close orders and positions:

The task is activated when the specified time is reached, when the price touches the task line, or when another task is activated.

The task can open or close any type of order or position.

Trailing Stop Function.

Allows you to set a trailing stop for a position (moving the stop loss toward profit according to a specific algorithm).

  • 7 types of trailing stop.
  • Includes a "Start" function.
  • A virtual stop loss can be used.

Break-Even Function.

Allows you to set a break-even function for a position (move the stop-loss to the position opening price or another price when a specified profit is reached):

  • The number of break-even levels per position is unlimited.
  • A virtual stop-loss can be used.
  • Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a percentage of the stop-loss, as a percentage of the take-profit, or by price.

Partial Position Close Function.

Allows you to set the partial position close function (close a portion of the position when a specified profit or loss is reached):

  • The number of partial close levels per position is unlimited.
  • Allows you to set the close volume in one of three measurement options: fixed lot size, % of the current lot size, % of the initial lot size.
  • Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a stop-loss percentage, as a take-profit percentage, or by price.

Alert.

Allows you to set alerts when the price reaches a specified line or reaches a certain time.

Alerts can be displayed on the chart and in messages sent to email or mobile phone.

Chart Management.

Allows you to switch symbols on the terminal charts and analyze symbol data:

  • You can create up to 4 symbol lists. The symbol list and its name are user-defined.
  • You can select a symbol as Favorites.
  • A separate list of symbols with open orders and positions.
  • Symbol buttons can be highlighted in any color.

Information panel.

Shows current symbol information:

  • Spread.
  • Time remaining until the bar closes.
  • Profit on the current symbol.
  • Number of positions and their trading volume.
  • ATR indicator readings.
  • ATR indicator range.
  • Break-even price for positions on the current symbol.

Order and Position Management.

Allows you to manage order and position settings:

  • Edit stop loss and take profit.
  • Edit virtual stop loss and take profit.
  • Edit the trailing stop function.
  • Edit the breakeven function.
  • Edit the partial position closure function.
  • Full or partial position closure.
  • Automatically delete a pending order at a specified time or price.

Order grid management.

Allows you to manage order grid settings:

  • Edit stop loss and take profit for all orders in the grid.
  • Edit virtual stop loss and take profit for all orders in the grid.
  • Set a trailing stop for the order grid.
  • Set a breakeven for the order grid.
  • Full or partial closure of the order grid.
  • Automatically closes pending orders in a grid when all positions in the grid are closed.
  • Automatically closes a losing + profitable position if their combined profit reaches a specified value.

#Tags: Trading Panel, Trading Manager, Trade Manager, Order Management, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Partial Close, Manual Trading, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Forex Trade Manager MT5, Trade Assistant MT5, Trade Manager MT5, Risk Management, Overtrading, Position Management, Max Loss, History Stat, virtual tp, virtual sl, Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit, bulk sl, bulk tp, Mobile Trades, Order grid.

Reviews 191
HudsonMedinaMT5
81
HudsonMedinaMT5 2026.08.19 16:39 
 

Nota: 1000!!! Sem rodeios: esta é, provavelmente, a ferramenta mais completa e bem executada que você vai encontrar no MQL5 Market para essa finalidade. Não é um simples painel. É um sistema de excelência que entrega exatamente o que um trader precisa: fluidez, precisão e confiabilidade no dia a dia. Quem testa, percebe na hora o nível de capricho no desenvolvimento. Funciona, resolve e impressiona. Se você está procurando uma ferramenta que realmente faça a diferença, pode comprar sem medo. Não vai se arrepender. Conclusão: Produto de alto nível. Recomendado para quem quer elevar o patamar das operações.

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2026.08.05 07:20 
 

Best tool ever

Jacek Stawnicki
23
Jacek Stawnicki 2026.08.04 11:11 
 

Excellent trading panel. It makes trading easier and is a very useful, reliable tool for managing positions. Highly recommended!

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
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The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understands Larry Williams market structure - Understands swing market structure by Michael Huddleston
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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5 (3)
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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HudsonMedinaMT5
81
HudsonMedinaMT5 2026.08.19 16:39 
 

Nota: 1000!!! Sem rodeios: esta é, provavelmente, a ferramenta mais completa e bem executada que você vai encontrar no MQL5 Market para essa finalidade. Não é um simples painel. É um sistema de excelência que entrega exatamente o que um trader precisa: fluidez, precisão e confiabilidade no dia a dia. Quem testa, percebe na hora o nível de capricho no desenvolvimento. Funciona, resolve e impressiona. Se você está procurando uma ferramenta que realmente faça a diferença, pode comprar sem medo. Não vai se arrepender. Conclusão: Produto de alto nível. Recomendado para quem quer elevar o patamar das operações.

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2026.08.05 07:20 
 

Best tool ever

Jacek Stawnicki
23
Jacek Stawnicki 2026.08.04 11:11 
 

Excellent trading panel. It makes trading easier and is a very useful, reliable tool for managing positions. Highly recommended!

Tory Arnqld
121
Tory Arnqld 2026.08.04 00:20 
 

When I bought this tool I think it's very good and of course I read the comments and reviews from other users too before buying it. But then I need something else and found out that this tool doesn't have it so contacted the owner and very quickly I got replied. Now, the tool is updated/upgraded to what I exactly need as a scalper which is for this tool to work on custom time frame such as the seconds time frame coz I'm trading on 3 seconds, 5 seconds and 15 seconds time frame for scalping. The tool is the greatest and the owner is SUPER responsive and very quick to adapt to the needs of the users. I highly highly recommend this tool for anyone trading manually and especially for heavy scalpers who trade using 3 sec, 5 sec and 15 seconds time frame like me. Great job Alfiya Fazylova ! This is the greatest achievement in manual trading tool !!!

caneto
26
caneto 2026.08.02 18:17 
 

de las mejores herramientas

Mickey S.
29
Mickey S. 2026.07.19 06:51 
 

A must-have tool for all MT folks.

Grzegorz Jaroslaw Wendolowski
173
Grzegorz Jaroslaw Wendolowski 2026.07.16 09:41 
 

The best trading panel for the MT5 platform. It is convenient and very intuitive to use, with excellent tools built into the panel. The instructions are precise and easy to follow. Highly recommended!

archer1214
34
archer1214 2026.07.01 15:41 
 

This is one of the best trade managers i have ever come across. The support is top-notch, and it offers so many customizable features. Thank you for creating this fantastic tool, it has everything a trader could ask for. I'm confident it will help me on my journey to making six figures!

STAS_27
19
STAS_27 2026.06.22 04:22 
 

Thanks for the plugin! It's very useful!

Dionysis Karagkezidis
23
Dionysis Karagkezidis 2026.06.18 19:52 
 

I've been using this panel for for some time now, and I'm very satisfied with it. It includes many useful features that make trade and risk management much easier and more efficient. The documentation is one of the best parts of the product. The instructions are detailed, well organized, and easy to follow, making the setup process straightforward even for users who are new to this type of tool. Overall, this is a professional and well-designed trading panel that clearly reflects a lot of experience and attention to detail. Highly recommended.

Denis_Lobov
29
Denis_Lobov 2026.06.10 07:56 
 

Very good Panel! Support services at a hight level. The creator is ready to help users and very patient

Sem_Semenuk
19
Sem_Semenuk 2026.06.03 05:16 
 

This is what was missing in MetaTrader 5. Thanks guys for your work.

Ramil Safin
23
Ramil Safin 2026.05.21 08:59 
 

Именно то, что и искал, СПАСИБО! Особо хочу отметить очень быструю и внятную поддержку. Рекомендую. Удобно выставлять тейки/стопы. Теперь МТ5 в основном арсенале у меня в трейдинге

Demonchikov
24
Demonchikov 2026.05.10 10:02 
 

программа супер. оперативно отвечает разработчик, когда есть какой-то вопрос

Vitalii
21
Vitalii 2026.05.04 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ralf
119
ralf 2026.04.25 15:06 
 

Using this software for several months now. After trying out several similar tools I found this to be by far the best one. With using TradePanel I could automate and simply my trading significantly. Of course it does take some time to get familiar with all the features and settings, but that is to be expected and well worth the time. Also, the developer is very helpful and supportive in case of problems. With the free demo version it is easy to test drive it without spending any money. So, in summary I can fully recommend this tool and give it a full 5-star rating, it is well worth the price.

r.pozd.r
19
r.pozd.r 2026.04.24 16:50 
 

Отличный продукт! Сейчас не понимаю, как можно использовать MT5 без него

Alexander
21
Alexander 2026.04.15 08:21 
 

Доволен данным продуктом, опыт использования МТ5 после установки этого плагина стал на много лучше, похож на современные платформы. Спасибо разработчикам! И удачи в усовершенствовании!

jcnovoa21
992
jcnovoa21 2026.04.12 15:03 
 

Best product ever!

dicko63
34
dicko63 2026.03.16 07:47 
 

The best trade panel out there. Great features + support is outstanding. 10/10!

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