TradePanel MT5

Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks.

Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865. Full instructions here.

Trade.

Allows you to perform trading operations in one click:

Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation.

Open multiple orders and positions with one click.

Open an order grid.

Close pending orders and positions by groups.

Reverse a position (close a Buy > open a Sell and close a Sell > open a Buy).

Lock a position (equalize the volumes of Buy and Sell positions by opening a position with the missing volume).

Partially close all positions with one click.

Set take profit and stop loss for all positions to the same price level.

Set stop loss for all positions to the breakeven level.

When opening orders and positions, the following functions can be applied:

Distribute the calculated volume between multiple orders or positions (when opening multiple orders and positions with one click).

Visualize trading levels on the chart before opening an order.

Open a position only if the current spread does not exceed the specified one.

Automatic ratio between take profit and stop loss.

Virtual stop loss and take profit.

Automatic increase of stop loss and take profit by the current spread.

Calculate take profit and stop loss based on the ATR indicator.

Set the expiration date of a pending order.

Setting a trailing stop for a pending order (the pending order automatically follows the current price at a specified distance).

Ability to manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (phone).

Risk manager and trading report.

Allows you to analyze trading history:

Displays trading history on a chart. Allows you to choose whether to display only Buy, Sell, Profitable, and Loss positions on the chart.

Generates a trading report for the current symbol or the entire account.

Allows you to control the risk in your trading account:

Shows daily, weekly, and monthly profit.

Limits daily, weekly, and monthly losses.

Limits daily, weekly, and monthly profit.

Limits the number of trades per day.

When the limit is reached, the app can:

Display messages on the chart, send notifications to your phone, or send an email.

Close all positions and pending orders.

Lock positions (equalize the Buy and Sell volumes by opening a position with the missing volume).

Close the terminal until the next day.

OCO orders.

Allows you to create OCO orders.

OCO orders are two pending orders linked by a mutually canceling function: when one order is executed, the other is deleted.

Closing orders and positions.

Allows you to close all pending orders and positions if the total profit or loss of the positions reaches a specified value:

Can close orders and positions for the current symbol or for the entire account.

Can take into account profit on Buy+Sell positions, only Buy positions, or only Sell positions.

Can close all positions and orders or only selected types.

Tasks.

Allows you to set pending tasks to open and close orders and positions:

The task is activated when the specified time is reached, when the price touches the task line, or when another task is activated.

The task can open or close any type of order or position.

Trailing Stop Function.

Allows you to set a trailing stop for a position (moving the stop loss toward profit according to a specific algorithm).

7 types of trailing stop.

Includes a "Start" function.

A virtual stop loss can be used.

Break-Even Function.

Allows you to set a break-even function for a position (move the stop-loss to the position opening price or another price when a specified profit is reached):

The number of break-even levels per position is unlimited.

A virtual stop-loss can be used.

Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a percentage of the stop-loss, as a percentage of the take-profit, or by price.

Partial Position Close Function.

Allows you to set the partial position close function (close a portion of the position when a specified profit or loss is reached):

The number of partial close levels per position is unlimited.

Allows you to set the close volume in one of three measurement options: fixed lot size, % of the current lot size, % of the initial lot size.

Allows you to set the distance in one of four measurement options: in points, as a stop-loss percentage, as a take-profit percentage, or by price.

Alert.

Allows you to set alerts when the price reaches a specified line or reaches a certain time.

Alerts can be displayed on the chart and in messages sent to email or mobile phone.

Chart Management.

Allows you to switch symbols on the terminal charts and analyze symbol data:

You can create up to 4 symbol lists. The symbol list and its name are user-defined.

You can select a symbol as Favorites.

A separate list of symbols with open orders and positions.

Symbol buttons can be highlighted in any color.

Information panel.

Shows current symbol information:

Spread.

Time remaining until the bar closes.

Profit on the current symbol.

Number of positions and their trading volume.

ATR indicator readings.

ATR indicator range.

Break-even price for positions on the current symbol.

Order and Position Management.

Allows you to manage order and position settings:

Edit stop loss and take profit.

Edit virtual stop loss and take profit.

Edit the trailing stop function.

Edit the breakeven function.

Edit the partial position closure function.

Full or partial position closure.

Automatically delete a pending order at a specified time or price.

Order grid management.

Allows you to manage order grid settings:

Edit stop loss and take profit for all orders in the grid.

Edit virtual stop loss and take profit for all orders in the grid.

Set a trailing stop for the order grid.

Set a breakeven for the order grid.

Full or partial closure of the order grid.

Automatically closes pending orders in a grid when all positions in the grid are closed.

Automatically closes a losing + profitable position if their combined profit reaches a specified value.

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