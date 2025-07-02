Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone.

Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account.

It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can connect multiple providers to one or more MetaTrader accounts simultaneously. The software is optimized for speed, reliability, and full control over every trade copied.

The user interface is designed with a clean dashboard, interactive charts, and intuitive navigation. You can manage multiple signal accounts, fine-tune every setting per provider, and monitor all actions in real time.

Requirements

Due to MQL limitations, the EA requires a companion desktop application for Telegram communication.

The installer is provided in the official installation guide.

Main Features

Copy signals from multiple Telegram channels to multiple MT5 accounts

Fully customizable detection using keywords, patterns, and placeholders

Enable/disable trade types, partials, modifications, or specific signals

Use fixed lots, fixed money, % of balance/equity, and partial close settings

Override signal values or use manual fallback levels with multiple TP levels

Trigger advanced logic automatically based on TP, pips, or SL%

Add entry offsets to make trades differ from the original signal

Auto-close trades and block new ones after reaching daily/weekly/monthly profit/loss thresholds

Restrict trades by time window (e.g. max X trades per day/week)

Allow or block trades during specific times or auto-close on weekends

Prevent trades around high-impact news events (with currency matching)

Get alerts for trade actions via Email, Mobile App, or Telegram (under development)

Auto-capture and send trade screenshots (under development)

Check out the screenshots and product manual to learn more. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact me anytime, I'm happy to support you!