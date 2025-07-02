Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
- Utilities
- Lukas Roth
- Version: 1.71
- Updated: 23 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Beta Release
The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone.
The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20.
Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account.
It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can connect multiple providers to one or more MetaTrader accounts simultaneously. The software is optimized for speed, reliability, and full control over every trade copied.
The user interface is designed with a clean dashboard, interactive charts, and intuitive navigation. You can manage multiple signal accounts, fine-tune every setting per provider, and monitor all actions in real time.
Requirements
Due to MQL limitations, the EA requires a companion desktop application for Telegram communication.
The installer is provided in the official installation guide.
Main Features
- Full multi-provider support: Copy signals from multiple Telegram channels to multiple MT5 accounts
- Advanced signal recognition: Fully customizable detection using keywords, patterns, and placeholders
- Trade control per provider: Enable/disable trade types, partials, modifications, or specific signals
- Flexible risk management: Use fixed lots, fixed money, % of balance/equity, and partial close settings
- Custom SL/TP logic: Override signal values or use manual fallback levels with multiple TP levels
- Break-even and trailing stop: Trigger advanced logic automatically based on TP, pips, or SL%
- Prop firm protection: Add entry offsets to make trades differ from the original signal
- Equity guard: Auto-close trades and block new ones after reaching daily/weekly/monthly profit/loss thresholds
- Trade limits: Restrict trades by time window (e.g. max X trades per day/week)
- Time filters: Allow or block trades during specific times or auto-close on weekends
- News filter: Prevent trades around high-impact news events (with currency matching)
- Notifications: Get alerts for trade actions via Email, Mobile App, or Telegram (under development)
- Screenshots: Auto-capture and send trade screenshots (under development)
Check out the screenshots and product manual to learn more. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact me anytime, I'm happy to support you!
System Requirements
-
Windows 10 or higher
-
Windows Server 2016 and newer (recommended for full WebView2 support). Windows Server 2012 R2 may run the app, but the user interface can appear incorrectly rendered
-
Microsoft Edge WebView2 Runtime (latest version required)
"One Of the Best Programs I have bought in Years" It's amazing to think it's still in beta. Everything mostly works well and I am satisfied with the purchase. I strongly recommend it, this will be the cream of the crop for sure.Thanks Lukas keep up the good coding.