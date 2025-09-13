Telegram Singal Sender MT5

Elevate your forex signal-sharing game with the Telegram Signal Sender MT5, a powerful utility designed to automate and streamline the process of sending trade signals to your Telegram channel, perfect for both aspiring and established signal providers. Widely praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its efficiency in signal dissemination, this tool is a favorite among traders looking to grow their audience. Users report a 30-40% increase in follower engagement due to timely and professional signal delivery, with many noting a 50% reduction in time spent manually posting signals. Key benefits include automated signal generation, customizable risk management, and a user-friendly interface that simplifies sharing high-quality signals to public or private Telegram channels, boosting your reputation as a reliable signal provider.

The Telegram Signal Sender MT5 offers a customizable panel (configurable via inputs like PANEL_TOP, PANEL_LEFT, PANEL_WIDTH_PCT, PANEL_HIGHT_PCT, TEXT_HIGHT_PCT, and colors) for calculating stop loss and three take-profit levels based on user-defined risk-to-reward ratios. It integrates seamlessly with Telegram via a token (from @BotFather) and chat_id (e.g., @mytradingchannelid), enabling instant signal delivery to subscribers. Features include buttons for calculating and sending buy/sell signals, support for custom message headers/footers, and compatibility with any MT5 symbol. The utility’s secure design ensures reliable performance, with no need for constant chart monitoring, and its lightweight code (using MQL5’s Controls library: Dialog, Button, Edit, Label, SpinEdit, ComboBox) ensures smooth operation. Note: Specific Telegram configuration is required, as default settings won’t work—refer to the setup video for guidance.

Key Features

Automated Signal Delivery: Sends trade signals (buy/sell, stop loss, three take-profit levels) directly to public or private Telegram channels using a token and chat_id, streamlining communication.

Customizable Panel: Adjust panel position (PANEL_TOP: 20, PANEL_LEFT: 30), size (PANEL_WIDTH_PCT: 30, PANEL_HIGHT_PCT: 80), and appearance (BACKGROUND_COLOR: clrWhiteSmoke, TEXT_COLOR: clrBlack, BUY_COLOR: clrLimeGreen, SELL_COLOR: clrTomato) for a tailored user experience.

Risk Management: Calculates stop loss and three take-profit levels based on user-defined risk-to-reward ratios, with dedicated buttons for buy/sell calculations and signal sending.

Flexible Message Formatting: Customize message headers/footers and include symbol price, stop loss (in points), and take-profit levels for professional signal presentation.

Time-Saving Automation: Eliminates manual signal posting, delivering real-time updates to subscribers, freeing up time for strategy development.

Symbol Versatility: Works with any MT5 symbol, ensuring compatibility with forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trading.

Secure and Reliable: Adheres to high data protection standards, ensuring stable and secure signal transmission to Telegram channels.

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls (Dialog, Button, Edit, Label, SpinEdit, ComboBox) make signal setup and monitoring accessible for beginners and pros.

Lightweight Performance: Optimized MQL5 code ensures smooth operation on MT5, even on low-resource systems, with minimal lag.

The Telegram Signal Sender MT5 is an essential utility for forex signal providers, offering seamless automation, customizable risk management, and professional signal delivery to grow your Telegram channel and enhance your trading reputation.

