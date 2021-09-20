Risk Manager for MT4

4.6
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader.

With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms.

For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance.

Version for MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72414

Advisor functions


This risk manager will help you control risks:
  • for a deal
  • for the day
  • for a week
  • for a month
You can also control
  1. Maximum allowable lot when trading
  2. maximum number of orders per day
  3. maximum profit per day
  4. set profit taking on Equity
That's not all, the adviser can also set the default SL and TP for you if you specify automatic setting in the settings.

The adviser accompanies each event with an alert, and will explain to you the reason for deleting the order. For example, you opened, you opened the 6th order, and according to your rules you allowed to open only 5 orders per day, the adviser will immediately delete 6 and explain the reason.

For example, you opened a deal with a larger lot than you originally indicated to yourself, the adviser will delete the order and explain the reason. For example, you earned 5% per day and, according to the rules, you should no longer trade today, because you set yourself such a condition, but because of greed you also want to open a new order - the adviser will delete it and will not allow you to trade until the next day. Advisor Risk manager for manual trading - will replace your paratrooper Uncle Vanya with a baton, which will not allow you to lose more than what you have indicated in advance, and will also help save the money you have earned.

So if you want to control the risks in your manual trading, be sure to arm yourself with this Expert Advisor.

Description of settings

Default SL (0-off) - the ability to automatically set a Stop Loss when opening a deal, if this is not necessary, then set it to 0.

Default TP (0-off) - the ability to automatically set Take Profit when opening a deal, if this is not necessary, then set it to 0.

Max Lot - the maximum allowable lot on the account

Max Order Same Time - the maximum number of orders that can be opened simultaneously

Delete pending orders - deletion of pending orders in case of excess risk

Calculate with Swap and Commission - take into account swap and commission when closing profit / loss

Control Loss & Profit - in% or in $ - in this setting you need to choose how you want to control the risk in% or in the account currency, although there is a $ sign here, but it will also work if your account is in euros, rubles, yen and other currencies.

Risk Per Trade (0-off) - risk per trade, set to 0 if you want to turn it off.

Calculate Close Profit - Equity / Balance - setting allows you to set exactly how you want to control DAILY profit, by equity or by balance, if set by balance, profit will be controlled after you close the deal. For example, you set a plan for $500 per day, and chose balance control, then after you close transactions and your daily profit is more than $500, the adviser will not allow more transactions to be kept in the market, it will immediately close them.

Close Enough Profit /Loss Type - by Trade / By Equity - here you can set profit control for OPEN positions , if you set by Trade then profit will be controlled per trade, if by equity then control will be carried out as follows, for example, you set Close Enough Profit = 15 $ and at the moment you have a profit of $20 on one transaction and minus $5 on the other, but in total you now have a floating profit of +$15, respectively, your 2 transactions will be closed.

Close Enough Profit (0-off) - set the amount of profit to be fixed, depending on what you chose in the previous setting by Trade or By Equity.

Max Day Loss (0-off) - maximum loss per day

Max Day Profit (0-off) - maximum daily profit

Max Orders for Day - Maximum number of orders per day

Loss for Week (0-off) - maximum loss for a week

Loss for Month (0-off) - maximum loss for a month

Enable Alerts - enable alerts or not

Interval alerts, min (0-off) - interval in minutes for alerts

Cut loss by equity for day_week_month setting: when the setting is enabled, you can more accurately monitor the level of daily, weekly, monthly risk.

 Allowing Trading Pair setting - allows you to set acceptable pairs for trading, the listing must be separated by commas, if the setting is left empty, then you can trade on all pairs.




In order for the control to be more strict, I recommend putting the adviser on the VPS, and giving the password to another person.

Reviews 10
Ilfat Abdulvaleev
80
Ilfat Abdulvaleev 2024.05.28 11:42 
 

Советник работает, полет нормальный! Будем дальше тестить и дополнять отзыв.

Есть 2 пожелания, если это возможно реализовать:

1) Allowing Trading Pair setting - запрещать даже открытие сделок на пары, которые не указаны

2) запрет на удаление, редактирования "stoploss"

Walery
89
Walery 2024.01.27 21:17 
 

Все функции работают отлично. Благодарю за скидку и поддержку. Удачной и дисциплинированной торговли.

Sergei Toporin
61
Sergei Toporin 2023.09.20 12:06 
 

Здравствуйте. На мой взгляд, это очень полезная утилита, которая помогает понять и стабилизировать уровень своей торговли. В общем-то все понимают, что эмоциональность в торговле, время от времени негативно себя проявляет даже у выдающихся трейдеров... Например Александр Герчик, по его же утверждению, когда не смог остановиться и закрыть убыток, сломал свою руку об офисный стол. Невозможность уйти от ограничения убытка, буквально спасает ваш депозит, ваше психоэмоциональное и физическое здоровье, даёт новое отношение к торговле. Утилита позволяет увеличить не только вашу, иногда плохо контролируемую ответственность, но и ваш доход. Создателю спасибо!

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5 (1)
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4 (1)
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Sergey Batudayev
Experts
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Filter:
Kris
211
Kris 2025.01.14 11:45 
 

Works as advertised, but I would love to see the current stats displayed on the panel, and not just the set parameter in settings. For example if I have $300 set as max daily loss and I'm down -$100 I want to see that displayed on the panel or if I set 10 max trades for the day, I want to see how many I have left. So if I took 3 trades I want it to show that I have 7 left, and not just notify me only when I have the last trade left for the day. With that said the Risk manager does what it's supposed to just wish the creator would implement this.

Ilfat Abdulvaleev
80
Ilfat Abdulvaleev 2024.05.28 11:42 
 

Советник работает, полет нормальный! Будем дальше тестить и дополнять отзыв.

Есть 2 пожелания, если это возможно реализовать:

1) Allowing Trading Pair setting - запрещать даже открытие сделок на пары, которые не указаны

2) запрет на удаление, редактирования "stoploss"

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2024.05.28 14:55
Здравствуйте! Спасибо за отзыв.
По вашим пожеланиям- советник не может запретить, он может контролировать допустимый риск и удалить сделку после открытия. Так как есть иерархия и вы и терминал выше в ранге чем советник. По поводу редактирования СЛ рекомендую разместить советник на ВПС а пароль отдать 3-му человеку который не позволит вам что либо менять во время тильта. С уважением, Сергей
Walery
89
Walery 2024.01.27 21:17 
 

Все функции работают отлично. Благодарю за скидку и поддержку. Удачной и дисциплинированной торговли.

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2024.01.28 17:31
Благодарю, желаю успехов в торговле!
brucewayne8888
156
brucewayne8888 2024.01.22 18:30 
 

Этот советник не соответсвует заявленому описанию. При установке на советника на VPS и при нарушении риска на день - советник не может остановить открытие сделок. Так что при нарушении правил указанных в советнике - ваш убыток будет продолжать увеличиваться. И на указанных параметрах - советник не остановиться. Разработчик не понимает как должен работать риск-менеджер. Переспрашивает и всячески отказываеться решать возникшую проблему. А она была как раз с тем что в один день (новый день) первая сделка за день - советник просто взял и сам закрыл сделку. ни риска на день, ничего не было нарушено. Но разработчик спустя 2 часа так и не нашел решение. Он сам не знает какой и за что параметр отвечает. Предложил мне внимательно читать Оправдываясь тем что я просто не понимаю - а он понимает но разобраться не может. Крайне не рекомендую этот продукт. Всё файлы переданы автору но он говорит что там ошибок нет. Предложение подтвердить на видео - подтвердил но ошибки пока нет, а как её показать если видео запись экрана постоянно не работает, и когда случиться новая проблема опять не получиться её подтвердить. Диалога нет, только упорное доказание лишь бы не помочь решить проблему. Стало ещё хуже чем было. Я за свой счёт должен доказывать почему софт не работает. Софт можете оставить себе, как деньги. Человек продает советники никакого отношение к реальным торгом не имеет. Было предложение предоставить информацию по тестам советника - то есть подтверждение того что он работает нет. Тест на каких счетах был сделан? Ответа автор не предоставил. Столько слов - но решения никто не предложил. Как кому вести разговор каждый решит сам. Ни в каком виде решения так и не поступило. Призыв только к звонку чтобы потом всё записать на видео сохранить переписку и потом обвинить вас что вы что не понимаете. В обсуждениях была ошибка closed poistion for max equity loss которая всплыла у меня - но с прошлого года её так и никто не исправлял. Но доказывают свою правоту, о чем ещё говорить? если прошлогоднюю ошибку не исправили в обновлениях нет исправления этой ошибки. А потом по какой-то причине автор уменьшил цену советника...Думайте сами Вот файлы: https://fex.net/ru/s/1ffnfe3 та же ошибка!

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2024.01.28 07:36
Что было сделано, вчера я добавил обновление, теперь у ордера при закрытии - идет подпись каким советником был закрыт, указывается имя, тикет, и валютная пара. Прошу вас ответить следующие:
1) Кроме той сделки которая закрылась по непонятной причине, повторялась ли еще раз такая ситуация? 2) Если еще жалоба по как-то другой функции которая неисправно работает Попрошу вас перейти к конструктиву, и выйти на связь в личные сообщения для решения вопроса, публично обязуюсь что любая найденная некорректно работающая функция будет исправлена.
Я понимаю что каждый может винить другого, я искренне хочу решить проблему в советнике если она есть и перейти к конструктиву. ******Обновление 25/01/2024 - человек так и не вышел на связь, вижу что ему нужно было только написать клевету. Обе обозначенные функции RiskPerTrade и MaxDayLoss перепроверены - работают корректно. Видео подтверждение - https://youtu.be/j3-GdWpoxHU
Sergei Toporin
61
Sergei Toporin 2023.09.20 12:06 
 

Здравствуйте. На мой взгляд, это очень полезная утилита, которая помогает понять и стабилизировать уровень своей торговли. В общем-то все понимают, что эмоциональность в торговле, время от времени негативно себя проявляет даже у выдающихся трейдеров... Например Александр Герчик, по его же утверждению, когда не смог остановиться и закрыть убыток, сломал свою руку об офисный стол. Невозможность уйти от ограничения убытка, буквально спасает ваш депозит, ваше психоэмоциональное и физическое здоровье, даёт новое отношение к торговле. Утилита позволяет увеличить не только вашу, иногда плохо контролируемую ответственность, но и ваш доход. Создателю спасибо!

1234egor1234
20
1234egor1234 2023.08.30 10:37 
 

Советник работает как и ожидалось. Как раз то чего мне не хватало в торговле. Осталось только перекинуть его на удаленный сервер и будет класс! Всем советую, чтобы не попадать в эмоциональные ловушки.

Gorik1342
42
Gorik1342 2023.08.18 05:00 
 

Я купил продукт, потому что я увидел, что это очень полезный инструмент для торговли, а именно ДИСЦИПЛИНА, я хочу сказать, что это продукт оцениваю я 10 /10, у него отличные параметры, которые действительно помогают вам, если вы хотите быть успешным, мне понравилось техническая поддержка от создателя, он ответил на все мои вопросы очень быстро,и я вижу что он любит то чем занимается, не просто что-то продает, пока не увидел что все идет как надо, не оставил я его в покое и он не оставил меня в покое, Спасибо Сергей за все

Sergey Batudayev
28149
Reply from developer Sergey Batudayev 2023.08.18 08:27
Благодарю, у вас очень верное понимание и отношение к торговли, успехов вам!
Ivan Davydov
133
Ivan Davydov 2023.02.06 18:42 
 

Супер риск менеджер, работает очень четко и выполняет все что от него ждешь на отлично. И да, как говорит создатель, лучше всего на удаленный сервер и пароль кому доверяешь)))

krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2022.02.01 15:43 
 

This useful utility provides many settings to control Daily ,Weekly and Monthly loss limits. Helps tighten Risk Control.

Fuat Gabidov
128
Fuat Gabidov 2022.01.06 23:47 
 

Очень нужный советник для контроля над своими эмоциями. У каждого трейдера я считаю он должен быть.

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